Global Immersive Gaming Group, The Secret City, Sets Stage For Biggest Expansion Yet

LONDON, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaders in interactive gaming, The Secret City , are set to launch a new collection of outdoor experiences in the US, bringing their immersive real-world adventures to cities across The States.

For over half a decade, The Secret City have been using technology to create interactive puzzle-filled hunts through interesting and historic cities worldwide. The games are a blend of walking tours and outdoor escape rooms, all playable from any phone. They allow players to discover the highlights and hidden gems of their cities while simultaneously collaborating in teams to beat challenges and top the leaderboard. Top-rated local businesses are recommended along the way for teams to take a break and indulge in great food and drinks.

Their current US hunts have proven very popular and have been enjoyed by everyone from corporate clients like Meta to families and groups of friends. Encouraged by this, The Secret City have over the last year been researching and designing further games in a wide range of American cities, and are now ready for their biggest release yet. Boston, Houston, Austin, San Francisco and Seattle are just some of the locations set to join their pre-existing range of New York, Chicago and Washington DC in 2023.

"We're always amazed at the treasures we find in each city and these latest games are some of our best yet," says Tom Rymer, their CEO. "The response so far has been incredible. It's fuelled our excitement for the release of upcoming cities, we can't wait to see how players interact with their surroundings and solve the puzzles."

The new games can be explored at https://thesecret.city and are due to be released early 2023. Players can sign-up to coming soon trails to receive a discount upon release.

About The Secret City



The Secret City creates unique outdoor experiences, turning city streets into immersive adventures. A blend of scavenger/treasure hunt, walking tour and escape room.

Crack the clues, solve challenges and compete against thousands of other teams in the unique city games.

View original content:

SOURCE The Secret City