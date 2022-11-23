Blue Owl Capital Inc. to Present at the Goldman Sachs 2022 US Financial Services Conference

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) ("Blue Owl") today announced that Doug Ostrover, CEO, will present at the Goldman Sachs 2022 US Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 3:00 pm ET.

Blue Owl Logo (PRNewsfoto/Blue Owl Capital) (PRNewswire)

A live webcast of the presentation will be broadcast live on the Investor Resources section of Blue Owl's website at www.blueowl.com. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available on Blue Owl's website shortly after the event.

About Blue Owl Capital Inc.

Blue Owl is a global alternative asset manager with $132.1 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2022. Anchored by a strong permanent capital base, the firm deploys private capital across Direct Lending, GP Capital Solutions and Real Estate strategies on behalf of Institutional and Private Wealth clients. Blue Owl's flexible, consultative approach helps position the firm as a partner of choice for businesses seeking capital solutions to support their sustained growth. The firm's management team is comprised of seasoned investment professionals with more than 30 years of experience building alternative investment businesses. Blue Owl employs over 520 people across 10 offices globally. For more information, please visit us at www.blueowl.com.

Certain statements made in this release are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "would," "should," "future," "propose," "target," "goal," "objective," "outlook" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions available under applicable securities laws and speak only as of the date made. Blue Owl assumes no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements except as required by law.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside Blue Owl's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include the inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of strategic acquisitions; costs related to acquisitions; the inability to maintain the listing of Blue Owl's shares on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE"); Blue Owl's ability to manage growth; Blue Owl's ability to execute its business plan and meet its projections; potential litigation involving Blue Owl; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that Blue Owl may be adversely affected by other economic, business, geo-political and competitive factors; and the impact of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic on Blue Owl's business.

Investor Contact:

Ann Dai

Head of Investor Relations

blueowlir@blueowl.com

Media Contact:

Prosek Partners

David Wells / Nick Theccanat

pro-blueowl@prosek.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Blue Owl Capital