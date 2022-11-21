OCEAN CASINO RESORT CELEBRATES THE HOLIDAY SEASON WITH OVER $2 MILLION IN GAMING PROMOTIONS AND CHARITABLE DONATIONS

Seasons of Giving, $1 Million Sweepstakes, Pop-Up Holiday Bars and World-Class Entertainment Highlight Exciting End of Year at Ocean

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean Casino Resort is giving back to its community, its workers and its customers throughout November and December, with over $2 million in gaming promotions and charitable donations; in addition to opening its holiday pop-up site Jingle Bell Bar and announcing international pop-rockers Duran Duran (December 30th).

"As we reflect and celebrate a successful 2022 summer season where Ocean introduced over $85 million in new property development, we are equally committed to investing back into the local community and our valued team members and customers who truly make this property what it is," said Bill Callahan, General Manager for Ocean Casino Resort. "We are excited to be ending the year on a high note with entertainment at Ovation Hall along with the return of our wildly popular Jingle Bell Bar."

After a momentous inaugural run last winter, Ocean's Season of Giving returns to recognize and assist several non-profit businesses across the greater Atlantic City region. Ocean will provide more than $40,000 in significant gifts, assistance, and donations impacting multiple causes of community concern – including food insecurity, homelessness, youth support, education, family services, and health and wellness – between now and the end of the year.

As they did last year, Ocean will distribute holiday gift cards to all current team members.

Ocean is not limiting its season of giving to just the community and team members, however, as it has several promotions and offers for casino guests to enjoy; highlighted by a $1 Million Sweepstakes beginning December 25 through January 1. With over 1,400 winners over 8 days, there's no better way to cap off 2022 than winning your share of $1 million. Additional promotions throughout November and December include a $100,000 Amazon Gift Card Sweepstakes, a $200,000 Sweepstakes over Thanksgiving weekend and a variety of free play and multiplier events.

Sleigh bells will be ringing, snow will be glistening, and lights will be twinkling as the holiday spirit takes over Ocean Casino Resort once again. Located at 1927 Lounge, just steps from the casino floor, the Jingle Bell Bar: A Holiday Pop-up Experience returns to bring festive cocktails, nostalgic décor, and themed entertainment. Experience the magic with friends and family, creating new holiday memories as you snap selfies, sing out loud, and spread cheer for all to hear this year at Jingle Bell Bar.

Ocean will ring in the New Year with British music icons, Duran Duran and their FUTURE PAST tour coming to Ovation Hall on Friday, December 30. The Grammy-award winning new wave icons are consistently fusing art, technology, fashion and a signature sense of style with their unique and infectious brand of timeless music sure to ignite the Atlantic City crowd. Additionally, the critically acclaimed circus troupe, Cirque Dreams Holidaze will be transforming Ovation Hall on Sunday, December 11. This whimsical, Broadway-style musical infused with contemporary circus artistry features extravagant costumes, breathtaking acts, marvelous singers, original music and seasonal favorites to celebrate Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas and New Year's all in one.

· Atlantic County Toys for Kids · The Covenant House New Jersey



· AMVETS 911 · CONTACT-Cape Atlantic



· Atlantic City Rescue Mission · The Community Food Bank of New Jersey



· AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center · Field of Dreams



· The Salvation Army · Toys For Tots



· Arc of Atlantic County · Humane Society



· Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City · Police Activity League



· Oceanside Family Success Center · Adelaide's Place



