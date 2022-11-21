NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED ANNOUNCES UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2022

SHANGHAI, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Noah Holdings Limited ("Noah" or the "Company") (NYSE: NOAH and HKEX: 6686), a leading and pioneer wealth management service provider in China offering comprehensive one-stop advisory services on global investment and asset allocation primarily for high net worth investors, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2022.

THIRD QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Net revenues for the third quarter of 2022 were RMB684.5 million ( US$96.2 million ), a 24.7% decrease from the corresponding period in 2021, mainly due to decreases in one-time commissions and performance-based income. Net revenues decreased by 7.3% compared with the second quarter of 2022, mainly due to a decrease in sales of insurance products and partially offset by increases in recurring service fees and other service fees.

(RMB millions, except percentages) Q3 2021



Q3 2022



YoY Change Wealth management 653.6



466.0



(28.7 %) Asset management 241.3



200.3



(17.0 %) Other businesses 14.0



18.2



30.1 % Total net revenues 908.9



684.5



(24.7 %)

Income from operations for the third quarter of 2022 was RMB231.8 million ( US$32.6 million ), a 1.3% increase from the corresponding period in 2021, due to our tighter expense control policy; income from operations decreased by 28.3% compared with the second quarter of 2022, due to a 7.3% decrease in net revenue and a 9.1% increase in operating costs and expenses as less expenses were incurred in the second quarter of 2022 due to the unprecedented COVID lockdown in Shanghai .

(RMB millions, except percentages) Q3 2021



Q3 2022



YoY Change Wealth management 143.1



133.2



(6.9 %) Asset management 117.2



117.7



0.6 % Other businesses (31.4)



(19.1)



(39.2 %) Total income from operations 228.9



231.8



1.3 %

Net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the third quarter of 2022 was RMB182.4 million ( US$25.6 million ), a 33.2% decrease from the corresponding period in 2021, and a 47.7% decrease from the second quarter of 2022, due to losses in our investments and investments in affiliates amid market volatilities.

Non-GAAP[1] net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the third quarter of 2022 was RMB190.9 million ( US$26.8 million ), a 32.8% decrease from the corresponding period in 2021, and a 46.2% decrease from the second quarter of 2022.

[1] Noah's Non-GAAP financial measures are its corresponding GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation, share-based settlement expenses and net of relevant tax impact, if any. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.

THIRD QUARTER 2022 OPERATIONAL UPDATES

Wealth Management Business

We offer investment products and provide value-added services to high net worth investors in China and overseas for our wealth management business. Noah primarily distributes private equity, private secondary, mutual funds and other products denominated in RMB and other currencies.

Total number of registered clients as of September 30, 2022 was 433,250, a 6.6% increase from September 30, 2021 , and a 3.5% increase from June 30, 2022 .

Total number of active clients [2] , who transacted with us during the third quarter of 2022 was 22,641, a 6.5% increase from the third quarter of 2021, and a 76.0% increase from the second quarter of 2022.

Aggregate value of investment products distributed during the third quarter of 2022 was RMB18.0 billion ( US$2.5 billion ), a 25.3% decrease from the third quarter of 2021, and a 7.0% decrease from the second quarter of 2022, mainly due to fewer private secondary products distributed and partially offset by an increase in the distribution of mutual fund products.



Three months ended September 30,

2021

2022 Product type (RMB in billions, except percentages) Mutual fund products 8.9

37.2 %

11.7

64.8 % Private secondary products 10.6

43.8 %

3.3

18.5 % Private equity products 3.8

15.8 %

2.5

13.9 % Other products[3] 0.8

3.2 %

0.5

2.8 % All products 24.1

100.0 %

18.0

100.0 %

C overage network in mainland China covered 76 cities as of September 30, 2022 , compared with 81 cities as of September 30, 2021 and 79 cities as of June 30, 2022 , which was in line with our strategic adjustments after our thorough internal evaluation of each geographic location.

Number of relationship managers was 1,257 as of September 30, 2022 , a 4.9% decrease from September 30, 2021 , and a 0.2% increase from June 30, 2022 .

[2] "Active clients" for a given period refers to registered high net worth investors who purchase investment products distributed or receive services provided by us during that given period. [3] "Other products" refers to other investment products, which includes insurance products, multi-strategies products and others.

Asset Management Business

Our asset management business is conducted through Gopher Asset Management Co., Ltd. ("Gopher Asset Management"), a leading multi-asset manager in China with overseas offices in Hong Kong and the United States. Gopher Asset Management develops and manages assets ranging from private equity, real estate, public securities to multi-strategies investments denominated in RMB and other currencies.

Total assets under management as of September 30, 2022 were RMB156.2 billion ( US$22.0 billion ), a 0.5% increase from June 30, 2022 and a 0.1% increase from September 30, 2021 , mainly due to a continuing increase in private equity investments.

Investment type As of

June 30,

2022



Growth



Distribution/

Redemption

As of

September 30,

2022

(RMB billions, except percentages) Private equity 132.0

84.9 %

1.0

0.2

132.8

85.0 % Public securities[4] 10.7

6.9 %

0.1

0.6

10.2

6.5 % Real estate 6.2

4.1 %

0.6

0.1

6.7

4.3 % Multi-strategies 5.1

3.2 %

-

-

5.1

3.3 % Others 1.4

0.9 %

-

-

1.4

0.9 % All Investments 155.4

100.0 %

1.7

0.9

156.2

100.0 %

[4] The asset distribution/redemption of public securities also includes market appreciation or depreciation.

Other Businesses

Our other businesses segment mainly provides more comprehensive services and investment products to our clients.

Ms. Jingbo Wang, co-founder and CEO of Noah, said, "I am happy to report that we have received the acknowledgement from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange regarding our application of a voluntary conversion to dual-primary listing in Hong Kong, and we hope to complete the conversion before the end of this year. In the third quarter of 2022, the market remained challenging and volatile as we resumed our onsite client activities, and as a result, general and administration expenses increased quarter-on-quarter as expected, which led to the decrease in our non-GAAP net income both quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year. The transaction value of private secondary products grew 38.9% quarter-on-quarter, representing a recovery from the last quarter, while transaction value of mutual funds remained stable. Our total number of active clients grew 6.5% year-on-year and 76.0% quarter-on-quarter respectively. We see continued challenges from China's prolonged COVID-zero policy and partial lockdowns in various cities, coupled with a slower growth of economy, and adjusted to a domestic and international 'dual circulation' business model, aiming to grow and strengthen our international operations in terms of staff, products and clients. Overseas revenue contribution grew from 21.6% in the second quarter of 2022 to 28.3% in the quarter and we hope to deliver further growth from our international businesses."

THIRD QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Net Revenues

Net revenues for the third quarter of 2022 were RMB684.5 million (US$96.2 million), a 24.7% decrease from the corresponding period in 2021, primarily attributable to decreased one-time commissions and performance based income, partially offset by increased other service fees.

- Wealth Management Business

Net revenues from one-time commissions for the third quarter of 2022 were RMB92.1 million ( US$12.9 million ), a 52.5% decrease year-on-year, primarily due to decreased transaction value in relation to private secondary products as well as insurance products compared with the third quarter of 2021.

Net revenues from recurring service fees for the third quarter of 2022 were RMB306.6 million ( US$43.1 million ), a 21.6% decrease year-on-year. The decrease was primarily due to the service fees recognized upon liquidation of certain credit products with higher fee rates in the third quarter of 2021.

Net revenues from performance-based income for the third quarter of 2022 were RMB18.1 million ( US$2.5 million ), a 52.1% decrease from the corresponding period of 2021, primarily due to less performance-based income from private secondary products.

Net revenues from other service fees for the third quarter of 2022 were RMB49.1 million ( US$6.9 million ), a 59.8% increase from the corresponding period in 2021, primarily due to more value-added services Noah offers to its high net worth clients.

- Asset Management Business

Net revenues from one-time commissions for the third quarter of 2022 was RMB7.8 million ( US$1.1 million ), a 63.3% decrease year-on-year due to fewer investment products that invest in private equity investments sold compared with the third quarter of 2021.

Net revenues from recurring service fees for the third quarter of 2022 were RMB183.0 million ( US$25.7million ), a 4.1% increase from the corresponding period in 2021, due to an increase in the amount of private equity investments managed by Gopher.

Net revenues from performance-based income for the third quarter of 2022 were RMB9.5 million ( US$1.3 million ), a 78.5% decrease year-on-year, primarily due to a decrease in performance-based income from real estate investments and offshore private equity investments managed by Gopher compared with the third quarter of 2021.

- Other Businesses

Net revenues for the third quarter of 2022 were RMB18.2 million ( US$2.6 million ), compared with RMB14.0 million for the corresponding period in 2021, due to more value added services provided.

Operating Costs and Expenses

Operating costs and expenses for the third quarter of 2022 were RMB452.7 million (US$63.6 million), a 33.4% decrease from the corresponding period in 2021. Operating costs and expenses primarily consisted of compensation and benefits of RMB343.0 million (US$48.2 million), selling expenses of RMB76.0 million (US$10.7 million), general and administrative expenses of RMB57.5 million (US$8.1 million), reversal of credit losses of RMB5.3 million (US$0.7 million) and other operating expenses of RMB25.1 million (US$3.5 million).

Operating costs and expenses for the wealth management business for the third quarter of 2022 were RMB332.8 million ( US$46.8 million ), a 34.8% decrease from the corresponding period in 2021, primarily due to a decrease in compensation and benefits in line with decreased transaction value and selling expenses as well as general administrative expenses due to our cost control measures implemented.

Operating costs and expenses for the asset management business for the third quarter of 2022 were RMB82.6 million ( US$11.6 million ), a 33.5% decrease from the corresponding period in 2021, primarily due to decreased selling and general and administrative expenses due to our cost control measures implemented.

Operating costs and expenses for other businesses for the third quarter of 2022 were RMB37.4 million ( US$5.3 million ), compared with RMB45.4 million from the corresponding period in 2021, due to fewer credit losses recorded.

Operating Margin

Operating margin for the third quarter of 2022 was 33.9%, increased from 25.2% for the corresponding period in 2021.

Operating margin for the wealth management business for the third quarter of 2022 was 28.6%, compared with 21.9% for the corresponding period in 2021, due to fewer expenses incurred due to our cost control measures implemented.

Operating margin for the asset management business for the third quarter of 2022 was 58.8%, compared with 48.5% for the corresponding period in 2021, due to fewer expenses incurred due to our cost control measures implemented.

Loss from operation for other businesses for the third quarter of 2022 was RMB19.1 million ( US$2.7 million ), compared with an operating loss of RMB31.4 million for the corresponding period in 2021.

Investment Income

Investment loss for the third quarter of 2022 was RMB7.2 million (US$1.0 million), compared with investment income of RMB24.1 million for the corresponding period in 2021 due to several investment funds losses that we directly owned.

Income Tax Expenses

Income tax expenses for the third quarter of 2022 were RMB51.1 million (US$7.2 million), a 14.9% decrease year-on-year, primarily due to less taxable income compared with the third quarter of 2021.

Income from Equity in Affiliates

Loss from equity in affiliates for the third quarter of 2022 was RMB22.4 million (US$3.2 million), compared with income from equity in affiliates of RMB64.5 million for the corresponding period in 2021, primarily due to the decrease in net income of the funds of funds that we manage and invest in as the general partner or fund manager.

Net Income

- Net Income

Net income for the third quarter of 2022 was RMB178.0 million ( US$25.0 million ), a 34.4% decrease from the corresponding period in 2021.

Net margin for the third quarter of 2022 was 26.0%, down from 29.9% for the corresponding period in 2021, due to several investment losses.

Net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the third quarter of 2022 was RMB182.4 million ( US$25.6 million ), a 33.2% decrease from the corresponding period in 2021.

Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders for the third quarter of 2022 was 26.7%, down from 30.1% for the corresponding period in 2021.

Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per basic and diluted ADS for the third quarter of 2022 was RMB2.64 (US$0.37) and RMB2.63 (US$0.37) , respectively, down from RMB4.06 and RMB4.04 respectively, for the corresponding period in 2021.

- Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Noah Shareholders

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the third quarter of 2022 was RMB190.9 million ( US$26.8 million ), a 32.8% decrease from the corresponding period in 2021.

Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders for the third quarter of 2022 was 27.9%, compared with 31.3% for the corresponding period in 2021.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders per diluted ADS for the third quarter of 2022 was RMB2.76 (US$0.39) , down from RMB4.2 for the corresponding period in 2021.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of September 30, 2022, the Company had RMB4,312.8 million (US$606.3 million) in cash and cash equivalents, compared with RMB3,608.0 million as of June 30, 2022 and RMB2,829.5 million as of September 30, 2021.

Net cash inflow from the Company's operating activities during the third quarter of 2022 was RMB388.5 million (US$54.6 million), primarily due to operating cash inflow generated by net income and collection of accounts receivables and amounts due from related parties.

Net cash inflow from the Company's investing activities during the third quarter of 2022 was RMB23.7 million (US$3.3 million), primarily due to collection of loan receivables.

Net cash inflow from the Company's financing activities was RMB237.3 million (US$33.4 million) in the third quarter of 2022, primarily related to the proceeds from our global offering and secondary listing of Class A ordinary shares on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

UPDATE ON CREDIT FUNDS

On November 1, 2022, the Company provided an update on the status of the legal proceedings related to certain credit funds managed by Shanghai Gopher Asset Management Co., Ltd (the "Shanghai Gopher").

As the Company previously disclosed on June 21, June 29 and July 6, 2022 and August 25, 2020, certain credit funds (the "Camsing Credit Funds") managed by Shanghai Gopher had invested in supply chain account receivables (the "Camsing Accounts Receivables") with respect to the sale of computer, consumer electronics and communication products by affiliates (the "Sellers") of Camsing International Holding Limited (the "Camsing") as underlying investable assets to a buyer (the "Buyer"). Certain companies and individuals in connection with such supply chain account receivables were later suspected to commit fraudulent activities (the "Camsing Incident"). Shanghai Gopher reported such suspected fraudulent activities to relevant PRC governmental authorities, initiated legal proceedings against the Sellers, the Buyer and relevant guarantors, and has been assisting the PRC governmental authorities with their investigations in connection with the Camsing Incident.

On November 1, 2022, the Shanghai No.2 Intermediate People's Court (the "Court") entered an initial judgment on the criminal case of Camsing Incident, pursuant to which the Court convicted the controlling shareholder of the Camsing to life imprisonment for contract fraud, among other crimes, and the treasurer of Camsing to 17 years and six months' imprisonment for contract fraud, among other crimes. Other defendants in the criminal proceeding were respectively sentenced to imprisonment for a definite term for contract fraud. To the Company's knowledge, the controlling shareholder of the Camsing and other defendants in the criminal proceeding have appealed the above initial judgment. Subsequently, this case will be in the process of second instance and heard by the Shanghai High People's Court.

The Company will continue to closely monitor and evaluate any future development of the legal proceedings in connection with the Camsing Incident and provide further updates as appropriate.

2022 OUTLOOK

We expect to see continued challenges from the rate hikes from the Federal Reserve, sporadic lockdowns in China due to its prolonged COVID-zero policy, as well as the volatile public market. Considering the impact of these factors on clients' investment sentiments, the Company revised its estimated non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the full year 2022 from a range of RMB1.45 billion to RMB1.55 billion as previously published, to a range of RMB1.0 billion to RMB1.1 billion. This estimate reflects management's current business outlook and is subject to change.

As previously announced, we have received acknowledgement from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange regarding our application for a voluntary conversion to dual-primary listing in Hong Kong, which is expected to be completed before the end of 2022. To comply with the applicable requirements under the Hong Kong Listing Rules and in line with the general market practice for companies with primary listings in both the United States and Hong Kong, the Company will no longer publish its annual forecast after the aforementioned conversion to a dual-primary listing in Hong Kong.

DISCUSSION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

In addition to disclosing financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company's earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation, share-based settlement expenses and net of tax impact, if any. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.

The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The financial results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP and reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results should be carefully evaluated. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be prepared differently from and, therefore, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

When evaluating the Company's operating performance in the periods presented, management reviewed the foregoing non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders and per diluted ADS and non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders to supplement U.S. GAAP financial data. As such, the Company's management believes that the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to investors regarding financial and business trends relating to its results of operations in a manner consistent with that used by management.

ABOUT NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH and HKEX:6686) is a leading and pioneer wealth management service provider in China offering comprehensive one-stop advisory services on global investment and asset allocation primarily for high net worth investors. Noah is a Cayman Islands holding company and carries on business in Hong Kong as Noah Holdings Private Wealth and Asset Management Limited. In the first nine months of 2022, Noah distributed RMB52.3 billion (US$7.3 billion) of investment products. Through Gopher Asset Management, Noah had assets under management of RMB156.2 billion (US$22.0 billion) as of September 30, 2022.

Noah's wealth management business primarily distributes private equity, private secondary, mutual fund and other products denominated in RMB and other currencies. Noah's network covers 76 cities in mainland China, as well as offices in Hong Kong, Taiwan, New York, Silicon Valley and Singapore. A total of 1,257 relationship managers provide customized financial solutions for clients through this network, and meet their international investment needs. The Company's wealth management business had 433,250 registered clients as of September 30, 2022. Through Gopher Asset Management, Noah manages private equity, public securities, real estate, multi-strategy and other investments denominated in RMB and other currencies. The Company also provides other services.

For more information, please visit Noah at ir.noahgroup.com.

FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION

In this announcement, the unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2022 ended September 30, 2022 are stated in RMB. This announcement contains currency conversions of certain RMB amounts into US$ at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB7.1135 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for September 30, 2022 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the outlook for 2022 and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Noah's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Noah may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in announcements, circulars or other publications made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"), in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Noah's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause Noah's actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: its goals and strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the wealth management and asset management market in China and internationally; its expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of the products it distributes; investment risks associated with investment products distributed to Noah's investors, including the risk of default by counterparties or loss of value due to market or business conditions or misconduct by counterparties; its expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with key clients; relevant government policies and regulations relating to its industries; its ability to attract and retain qualified employees; its ability to stay abreast of market trends and technological advances; its plans to invest in research and development to enhance its product choices and service offerings; competition in its industries in China and internationally; general economic and business conditions in China; and its ability to effectively protect its intellectual property rights and not to infringe on the intellectual property rights of others. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Noah's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Noah does not undertake any obligation to update any such information, including forward-looking statements, as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under the applicable law.

-- FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL TABLES FOLLOW --

Noah Holdings Limited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

As of

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2022

2022

2022

RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000 Assets











Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents 3,608,044

4,312,827

606,288



Restricted cash 2,689

10,311

1,449



Short-term investments 85,889

98,770

13,885



Accounts receivable, net 515,361

426,900

60,013



Loans receivable, net 607,586

566,933

79,698



Amounts due from related parties 562,755

424,821

59,720



Other current assets 210,623

184,506

25,937



Total current assets 5,592,947

6,025,068

846,990

Long-term investments, net 711,839

723,902

101,764

Investment in affiliates 1,510,503

1,516,292

213,157

Property and equipment, net 2,506,121

2,497,558

351,101

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 197,934

189,906

26,697

Deferred tax assets 335,845

333,522

46,886

Other non-current assets 159,859

160,059

22,501 Total Assets 11,015,048

11,446,307

1,609,096 Liabilities and Equity











Current liabilities:













Accrued payroll and welfare expenses 618,933

543,435

76,395



Income tax payable 51,317

69,214

9,730



Deferred revenues 64,242

81,602

11,471



Other current liabilities 531,344

458,079

64,396



Contingent liabilities 455,479

483,727

68,001

Total current liabilities 1,721,315

1,636,057

229,993

Operating lease liabilities, non-current 95,995

101,110

14,214

Deferred tax liabilities 232,332

231,589

32,556

Other non-current liabilities 87,243

76,330

10,730

Total Liabilities 2,136,885

2,045,086

287,493

Equity 8,878,163

9,401,221

1,321,603 Total Liabilities and Equity 11,015,048

11,446,307

1,609,096

Noah Holdings Limited Condensed Consolidated Income Statements (In RMB'000, except for ADS data, per ADS data and percentages) (unaudited)

Three months ended

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

Change

2021

2022

2022



Revenues: RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000



Revenues from others:













One-time commissions 183,733

92,551

13,011

(49.6 %) Recurring service fees 259,364

195,429

27,473

(24.7 %) Performance-based income 26,796

17,658

2,482

(34.1 %) Other service fees 51,690

71,290

10,022

37.9 % Total revenues from others 521,583

376,928

52,988

(27.7 %) Revenues from funds Gopher manages:













One-time commissions 32,113

7,846

1,103

(75.6 %) Recurring service fees 309,532

296,648

41,702

(4.2 %) Performance-based income 55,645

10,109

1,421

(81.8 %) Total revenues from funds Gopher

manages 397,290

314,603

44,226

(20.8 %) Total revenues 918,873

691,531

97,214

(24.7 %) Less: VAT related surcharges (9,958)

(7,063)

(993)

(29.1 %) Net revenues 908,915

684,468

96,221

(24.7 %) Operating costs and expenses:













Compensation and benefits













Relationship managers (178,589)

(108,971)

(15,319)

(39.0 %) Others (281,220)

(234,055)

(32,903)

(16.8 %) Total compensation and benefits (459,809)

(343,026)

(48,222)

(25.4 %) Selling expenses (114,307)

(75,995)

(10,683)

(33.5 %) General and administrative expenses (77,129)

(57,511)

(8,085)

(25.4 %) (Provision) reversal for credit losses (6,582)

5,274

741

N.A. Other operating expenses (33,030)

(25,084)

(3,526)

(24.1 %) Government subsidies 10,804

43,645

6,136

304.0 % Total operating costs and expenses (680,053)

(452,697)

(63,639)

(33.4 %) Income from operations 228,862

231,771

32,582

1.3 % Other income:













Interest income 16,156

16,847

2,368

4.3 % Investment income (loss) 24,109

(7,233)

(1,017)

N.A. Settlement expenses (1,437)

-

-

N.A. Other (expenses) income (824)

10,066

1,415

N.A. Total other income 38,004

19,680

2,766

(48.2 %) Income before taxes and income from

equity in affiliates 266,866

251,451

35,348

(5.8 %) Income tax expense (60,045)

(51,078)

(7,180)

(14.9 %) Income (loss) from equity in affiliates 64,536

(22,406)

(3,150)

N.A. Net income 271,357

177,967

25,018

(34.4 %) Less: net loss attributable to non-

controlling interests (1,843)

(4,448)

(625)

141.3 % Net income attributable to Noah

shareholders 273,200

182,415

25,643

(33.2 %)















Income per ADS, basic 4.06

2.64

0.37

(35.0 %) Income per ADS, diluted 4.04

2.63

0.37

(34.9 %) Margin analysis:













Operating margin 25.2 %

33.9 %

33.9 %



Net margin 29.9 %

26.0 %

26.0 %



Weighted average ADS equivalent[1]:













Basic 67,253,930

69,212,818

69,212,818



Diluted 67,641,457

69,255,667

69,255,667



ADS equivalent outstanding at end of

period 60,132,192

62,558,122

62,558,122





















[1] Assumes all outstanding ordinary shares are represented by ADSs. Each ordinary share represents

two ADSs.

Noah Holdings Limited Condensed Comprehensive Income Statements (unaudited)

Three months ended





September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

Change

2021

2022

2022





RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000



Net income 271,357

177,967

25,018

(34.4 %) Other comprehensive income, net of tax:













Foreign currency translation adjustments (32,357)

107,640

15,132

N.A. Fair value fluctuation of available for sale

Investment (after tax) 109

-

-

N.A. Comprehensive income 239,109

285,607

40,150

19.4 % Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to

non-controlling interests (1,845)

(4,428)

(622)

140.0 % Comprehensive income attributable to

Noah shareholders 240,954

290,035

40,772

20.4 %

Noah Holdings Limited Supplemental Information (unaudited)

As of





September 30,

2021

September 30,

2022

Change











Number of registered clients 406,420

433,250

6.6 % Number of relationship managers 1,322

1,257

(4.9 %) Number of cities in mainland China under

coverage 81

76

(6.2 %)













Three months ended





September 30,

2021

September 30,

2022

Change

(in millions of RMB, except number of active clients and

percentages) Number of active clients 21,269

22,641

6.5 % Transaction value:









Private equity products 3,793

2,487

(34.4 %) Private secondary products 10,545

3,326

(68.5 %) Mutual fund products 8,942

11,650

30.3 % Other products 787

507

(35.6 %) Total transaction value 24,067

17,970

(25.3 %)

Noah Holdings Limited Segment Condensed Income Statements (unaudited)



Three months ended September 30, 2022



Wealth

Management

Business

Asset

Management

Business

Other

Businesses

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000















Revenues:













Revenues from others













One-time commissions 92,551

-

-

92,551 Recurring service fees 195,429

-

-

195,429 Performance-based income 17,658

-

-

17,658 Other service fees 49,368

-

21,922

71,290 Total revenues from others 355,006

-

21,922

376,928 Revenues from funds Gopher

manages













One-time commissions -

7,846

-

7,846 Recurring service fees 112,636

184,012

-

296,648 Performance-based income 515

9,594

-

10,109 Total revenues from funds Gopher

manages 113,151

201,452

-

314,603 Total revenues 468,157

201,452

21,922

691,531 Less: VAT related surcharges (2,212)

(1,139)

(3,712)

(7,063) Net revenues 465,945

200,313

18,210

684,468 Operating costs and expenses:













Compensation and benefits













Relationship managers (103,275)

(5,696)

-

(108,971) Others (165,245)

(58,758)

(10,052)

(234,055) Total compensation and benefits (268,520)

(64,454)

(10,052)

(343,026) Selling expenses (65,988)

(8,796)

(1,211)

(75,995) General and administrative

expenses (39,345)

(10,947)

(7,219)

(57,511) Provision (reversal) for credit

losses 931

(14)

4,357

5,274 Other operating expenses (1,467)

(357)

(23,260)

(25,084) Government subsidies 41,610

2,005

30

43,645 Total operating costs and expenses (332,779)

(82,563)

(37,355)

(452,697) Income (loss) from operations 133,166

117,750

(19,145)

231,771

Noah Holdings Limited Segment Condensed Income Statements (unaudited)

Three months ended September 30, 2021

Wealth

Management Business

Asset

Management Business

Other

Businesses

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000















Revenues:













Revenues from others













One-time commissions 183,733

-

-

183,733 Recurring service fees 259,364

-

-

259,364 Performance-based income 26,796

-

-

26,796 Other service fees 30,856

-

20,834

51,690 Total revenues from others 500,749

-

20,834

521,583 Revenues from funds Gopher manages













One-time commissions 10,784

21,329

-

32,113 Recurring service fees 133,173

176,359

-

309,532 Performance-based income 11,080

44,565

-

55,645 Total revenues from funds Gopher

manages 155,037

242,253

-

397,290 Total revenues 655,786

242,253

20,834

918,873 Less: VAT related surcharges (2,215)

(899)

(6,844)

(9,958) Net revenues 653,571

241,354

13,990

908,915 Operating costs and expenses:













Compensation and benefits













Relationship managers (172,469)

(6,120)

-

(178,589) Others (179,230)

(89,733)

(12,257)

(281,220) Total compensation and benefits (351,699)

(95,853)

(12,257)

(459,809) Selling expenses (92,288)

(13,584)

(8,435)

(114,307) General and administrative

expenses (57,096)

(13,669)

(6,364)

(77,129) Provision for credit losses (3,799)

(701)

(2,082)

(6,582) Other operating expenses (16,268)

(431)

(16,331)

(33,030) Government subsidies 10,674

30

100

10,804 Total operating costs and expenses (510,476)

(124,208)

(45,369)

(680,053) Income (loss) from operations 143,095

117,146

(31,379)

228,862

Noah Holdings Limited Supplement Revenue Information by Geography (unaudited)



Three months ended September 30, 2022

Wealth

Management

Business

Asset

Management

Business

Other

Businesses

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000















Revenues:













Mainland China 302,088

173,771

21,922

497,781 Hong Kong 125,240

6,945

-

132,185 Others 40,829

20,736

-

61,565 Total revenues 468,157

201,452

21,922

691,531







Three months ended September 30, 2021

Wealth

Management

Business

Asset

Management

Business

Other

Businesses

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000















Revenues:













Mainland China 482,033

165,602

20,834

668,469 Hong Kong 139,503

67,426

-

206,929 Others 34,250

9,225

-

43,475 Total revenues 655,786

242,253

20,834

918,873

Noah Holdings Limited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (In RMB, except for per ADS data and percentages) (unaudited)

Three months ended







September

30,

September 30,

Change



2021

2022







RMB'000

RMB'000



















Net income attributable to Noah shareholders 273,200

182,415

(33.2 %)

Adjustment for share-based compensation 12,423

11,148

(10.3 %)

Add: settlement expense 1,437

-

N.A.

Less: tax effect of adjustments 2,879

2,684

(6.8 %)

Adjusted net income attributable to Noah shareholders

(non-GAAP) 284,181

190,879

(32.8 %)

Net margin attributable to Noah shareholders 30.1 %

26.7 %





Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders 31.3 %

27.9 %



















Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per ADS,

diluted 4.04

2.63

(34.9 %)

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders

per ADS, diluted 4.20

2.76

(34.3 %)



