InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Dry Van Trailer to Prevent Flipping (LGT 243)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm an OTR truck driver and well aware of the dangers associated with hauling an empty dry van trailer in windy conditions. I thought there should be a safe way to prevent flipping," said an inventor, from Las Vegas, Nev., "so I invented the WIND WALKER/WIND BLINDS. My design helps to keep a large trailer stabilized and upright during a windstorm."

The patent-pending invention provides a lateral wind force reduction feature for an empty dry van trailer. In doing so, it prevents a tractor-trailer from suddenly overturning in a severe storm with high winds. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a user-friendly and cost-effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for truck drivers and trucking companies. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LGT-243, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

