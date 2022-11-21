Cardiff Oncology to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRDF), a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging PLK1 inhibition to develop novel therapies across a range of cancers, today announced that company management will participate in fireside chats and 1x1 investor meetings at the 34th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference and the JMP Securities Hematology and Oncology Summit taking place on November 29 – December 1, 2022, and December 6 – 7, 2022, respectively.

Details of the fireside chats can be found below.

34th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, November 29, 2022 Time: 1:30 – 1:55 PM ET Conference Location: New York, NY Webcast Link: https://event.webcasts.com

The JMP Securities Hematology and Oncology Summit

Date: Wednesday, December 7, 2022 Time: 3:00 – 3:15 PM ET Conference Location: Virtual Webcast Link: Wecast Link

Replays of the fireside chats will be available by visiting the "Events" section of the Cardiff Oncology website and will be archived for 90 days.

About Cardiff Oncology, Inc.

Cardiff Oncology is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging PLK1 inhibition to develop novel therapies across a range of cancers. Our lead asset is onvansertib, a PLK1 inhibitor we are evaluating in combination with standard-of-care (SoC) therapeutics in clinical programs targeting indications such as KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) and metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), as well as in investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) and small cell lung cancer (SCLC). These programs and our broader development strategy are designed to target tumor vulnerabilities in order to overcome treatment resistance and deliver superior clinical benefit compared to the SoC alone. For more information, please visit https://www.cardiffoncology.com.

Cardiff Oncology Contact:

James Levine

Chief Financial Officer

858-952-7670

jlevine@cardiffoncology.com

Investor Contact:

Joyce Allaire

LifeSci Advisors

212-915-2569

jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com

