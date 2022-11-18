Luxury cognac LOUIS XIII celebrates the launch of THE DROP

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EVENT RECAP: Last night, luxury cognac LOUIS XIII, celebrated the launch of THE DROP, the latest release from the prestigious spirit developed to exhilarate the next generation of connoisseurs and introduce them to the legacy of the heritage brand.

WHAT: The iconic cognac LOUIS XIII celebrates the release of THE DROP, a new format from the heritage brand.

WHERE: 548 West 22nd Street New York City

WHEN: 8pm - late, November 17, 2022

WHO: Notable guests in attendance included: Brent Faiyaz, Zack Bia, Nyle DiMarco, Olivia Palermo, Timo Weiland, Jason A. Rodriguez, Elijah Moore, Vashtie Kola, Young Paris, Johannes Huebl, and more.

"With THE DROP, LOUIS XIII aimed to create a cultural icon for a new generation. More than a product, they have brought to life an experience - the opportunity to enjoy the luxury of LOUIS XIII Cognac wherever and whenever one desires," says Anne-Laure Pressat, Director of Innovation & Sustainable Development, LOUIS XIII Cognac. "It is a different ritual for LOUIS XIII, but one that is just as remarkable."

THE DROP, a collection of five, 10ml portable bottles, were artfully presented with a display and large-scale immersive video installations inspired by the spontaneous nature of the new format from the heritage brand. A mix of notable figures from the entertainment, fashion, culinary, and art industries, including Grammy-nominated R&B singer Brent Faiyaz, celebrated DJ Zach Bia, and actor and deaf activist Nyle DiMarco, DJ and Director Vashtie Kola, Fashion designer Timo Weiland, and more attended the fête.

LOUIS XIII generously served cocktails which were paired with miniature bites created by culinary artist Peter Callahan. DJ sets by Zach Bia and GETLIVE! added a festive touch to the special event. A troupe of vogue dancers led by Jason A. Rodriguez, known for his role as Lemar Wintour in the television series Pose, surprised the crowd with a special performance based on the playful, tongue-in-cheek spirit of THE DROP. The night culminated with a toast made by Fida Bou Chabke, the Vice President of LOUIS XIII Americas and Anne-Laure Pressat, the Director of Innovation, Maison LOUIS XIII, who addressed the party-goers and commemorated the debut of THE DROP with the larger LOUIS XIII team.

About LOUIS XIII:

Created in 1874, LOUIS XIII is the result of the life achievement of Cellar Masters, and one of the world's most prestigious cognac brands. It is made from a blend of the oldest and most precious eaux-de-vie, using grapes grown in Grande Champagne, encased in a unique decanter. Time is at the heart of LOUIS XIII. It is our raw material, and each decanter represents the life achievement of generations of Cellar Masters, who rely on the mastery of their predecessors and successors to preserve the taste of LOUIS XIII throughout time.

