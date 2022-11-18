InventHelp Inventor Develops Pet Guard for Weather-Stripping on Doors (ITM 111)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a product that would prevent the family dog and/or cat from tearing or chewing at the weather-stripping on an exterior door, but I couldn't find anything," said an inventor, from Pasco, Wash., "so I invented the WEATHER STRIP PET GUARD. My design would serve as a physical barrier to intercept pet claws and protect the weather-stripping."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to protect the weather-stripping on a door from clawing pets. In doing so, it helps to prevent damage. As a result, it prevents outside air from seeping into the home and it eliminates the cost associated with replacing the rubber seal. The invention features a durable design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households with pets. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-ITM-111, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

