Moligo Technologies Launches Academic Innovation Grant Program

Researchers gain free access to single-stranded DNA to advance projects in cell and gene therapy, CRISPR-based diagnostics

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moligo Technologies announced today the launch of its Academic Innovation Grant Program to help accelerate discoveries in cell and gene therapy, and applications for CRISPR-based diagnostics. Under terms of the program, Moligo will collaborate with academic researchers, offering free access to enzymatically produced single-stranded DNA (ssDNA) and services on qualified projects.

Moligo Technologies produces long, ultra-pure, complex DNA at industrial scale using a proprietary enzymatic synthesis process to overcome the challenges of chemical methods. The company's innovative PCR-free (PRNewswire)

The free ssDNA oligos for selected grant applicants will be launched alongside a new preferential pricing structure for academia. Following the close of the Academic Innovation Grant Program, academic groups will have access to Moligo's unique DNA for a lower price.

"Academic scientists are the cornerstone of innovation across the life sciences," said Moligo CEO and Founder Cosimo Ducani, Ph.D. "By offering broader access to ultrapure, long ssDNA, we hope to foster early breakthroughs with the potential to become tomorrow's life-saving tools and therapies."

Moligo's ssDNA are synthesized using a proprietary enzymatic technology to produce ultrapure DNA strands over 10,000 bases long, 100 percent sequence verified, and at scale. The process also enables any sequence to be synthesized, overcoming barriers associated with complexity.

Research has shown that ssDNA is more efficient than double-stranded DNA at repairing genes without causing off-target effects. Traditional chemical methods of making ssDNA generate fragments that are too short, have high error rates and deliver quantities that are too low. Sequence complexity is also a significant challenge, making it impossible to encode many full and functional long therapeutic genes into ssDNA.

The grant program, which launches on Nov. 17, is open to any academic institution or laboratory globally. Applicants must submit project proposals that will be completed by March 1. Selected applicants will have access to Moligo's enzymatically produced ssDNA of up to 10 Kb. For more information and to submit a proposal, please visit www.moligotechnologies.com/grant.

About Moligo Technologies

Moligo Technologies produces long, ultra-pure, complex DNA at industrial scale using a proprietary enzymatic synthesis process to overcome the challenges of chemical methods. The company's innovative PCR-free "injection-molding" platform can be scaled to produce kilograms of DNA, enough material to enable any cell- or gene-based therapy to go from the lab through clinical trials. With a specialty in complex, ultrapure single-stranded DNA 100 percent sequence verified and more than 10,000 bases long - and at scalable volume - Moligo helps companies take safer, more effective gene-based therapeutics, vaccines, and diagnostics over the finish line and to the patient. Moligo was founded in 2019 and is privately held.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Moligo Technologies