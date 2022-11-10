Washington Trust Shred Days Recycle 36 Tons

Bank Event Provides Data Security and Environmentally Safe Solution

WESTERLY, R.I., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Trust Company hosted 12 Community Shred Days in 2022, which resulted in the shredding and recycling of 36 tons of sensitive documentation such as tax returns, financial statements, and other materials for RI and CT residents.

Washington Trust's 2022 Shred Day events helped to save important natural resources and lessen industrial waste, while also raising awareness of fraud and identity theft prevention for community members. (PRNewswire)

The Shred Day events helped individuals securely dispose of confidential information in an environmentally safe manner, while also raising awareness of fraud and identity theft prevention.

Beyond the recycling of 36 tons of material, the 2022 Shred Day events also helped to save important natural resources and lessen industrial waste, including:

- 109 cubic yards of landfill diverted

- 253,750 gallons of water saved

- 617 trees saved

- 72 barrels of oil saved

In addition to these sustainability efforts, Washington Trust is committed to minimizing the organization's environmental impact by offering online and mobile banking, paperless e-statements, as well as continuing investments in energy efficient lighting, fixtures, and design at the Bank's office and branch locations.

Each series of Shred Day events also included the opportunity to support local organizations doing great work in the community.

ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST®

Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts. The Washington Trust Company is a subsidiary of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc., (NASDAQ: WASH). Additional information on Washington Trust and its subsidiaries can be found at https://www.washtrust.com/.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Washington Trust Company