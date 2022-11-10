VIKING TAKES DELIVERY OF NEWEST OCEAN SHIP

The Viking Neptune Is First Ship in the Cruise Industry to Test Small Hydrogen Fuel System

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking® (www.viking.com) today announced it has taken delivery of the company's newest ocean ship, the Viking Neptune®. The delivery ceremony took place this morning when the ship was presented at Fincantieri's shipyard in Ancona, Italy. While identical to Viking's other ocean ships, the Viking Neptune is equipped with a small hydrogen fuel system, making it the cruise industry's first ship to test the use of hydrogen power for on board operations. Viking is using the small system as a test to determine how hydrogen fuel could be used at a larger scale in future newbuilds.

"We are especially proud to welcome this newest sister ship to our ocean fleet, as it also marks a significant advancement in testing hydrogen as a future fuel for our vessels," said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. "We look forward to welcoming guests on board the Viking Neptune next week. She is the 15th new ship we have added to our overall fleet this year, another significant milestone as we continue the celebration of our 25th anniversary."

The Viking Neptune will spend her inaugural season sailing itineraries in the Mediterranean before embarking on the company's 2022-2023 Viking World Cruise, a journey from Fort Lauderdale to London that spans 138-days, 28 countries and 57 ports, with overnight stays in 11 cities.

The Viking Neptune

The delivery of the Viking Neptune comes as Viking continues to mark its 25th anniversary this year. Viking Expeditions launched in January with the purpose-built Viking Octantis®; her sister ship, the Viking Polaris®, debuted in September. Earlier in the year, the company also welcomed eight new Viking Longships® on the rivers of Europe, new purpose-built vessels for the Nile, Mekong and Mississippi Rivers, as well as another new ocean ship, the Viking Mars®.

The Viking Neptune is the newest ship in Viking's award-winning ocean fleet of identical sister ships. Classified by Cruise Critic as "small ships," Viking's ocean vessels have a gross tonnage of 47,800 tons, with 465 staterooms that can host 930 guests; the ships feature all veranda staterooms, Scandinavian design, light-filled public spaces and abundant al fresco dining options.

About Viking

