LOWE'S AND WYNDHAM BRING THE WARMTH OF BEING HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS TO STRANDED TRAVELERS

Amid Flight Disruptions on One of the Most Hectic Travel Days of the Year, Lowe's and Wyndham Team Up to Combat Cancellation Woes with Festive Experiences That Surprise and Delight

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's the most wonderful – and disorderly – time of the year. As airline travel spikes this holiday season, so will inevitable flight delays and cancellations, leaving down-on-their-luck travelers looking for shelter in unfamiliar locales. To help these last-minute guests recapture being home for the holidays, Lowe's, the expert in home, and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts are teaming up to offer an unforgettable experience in an unlikely place: airport hotels.

Lowe's Holiday Home Layover (PRNewswire)

On Wednesday, Nov. 23 – considered to be one of the busiest travel days of the year – Lowe's will elevate the home away from home experience, creating over-the-top cozy, comfortable, winter wonderlands in select Wyndham hotel rooms near some of the nation's busiest airports. Filled with products all (surprisingly) available at Lowe's, these rooms will channel the magic of the holiday season for stranded travelers.

"We know that there are few things more frustrating than being stuck in an unfamiliar city during the holidays, away from the creature comforts of home, family and friends," said Jen Wilson, SVP Enterprise Brand and Marketing at Lowe's. "While even our Holiday Home Layover experience cannot replace the feeling of being with loved ones during the holidays, it will surely bring some warmth. We're thrilled to have the chance to provide select travelers with a memorable holiday experience – not just through our surprisingly beautiful holiday décor offerings, but also our traditional home improvement offerings, electronics and more."

"Even when travel plans go awry, guests can count on the warm Wyndham welcome they get at our hotels," said Lisa Checchio, CMO Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "This year, we're complementing our hospitality with a little Lowe's holiday cheer to create an extra special sanctuary for visitors at select Wyndham Hotels & Resorts locations whose holiday travel season needs a little extra joy."

Travelers who experience flight cancellations or overnight delays on Wednesday, Nov. 23 this year will have the chance to stay in one of 50 Holiday Home Layover rooms across five participating Wyndham airport hotels by visiting the Holiday Home Layover website.*

Across the United States, participating hotels include:

New York – Wyndham Garden La Guardia South**

Los Angeles – La Quinta by Wyndham LAX

Chicago – Wyndham Chicago O'Hare

Dallas – La Quinta by Wyndham DFW West Glades Park

Miami – Wyndham Garden Miami Int'l Airport

While only the first ten eligible travelers per participating Wyndham hotel will win a once-in-a-lifetime hotel stay, Lowe's offers all consumers the opportunity to shop the rooms through the website, in-store festive experiences and an unmatched one-stop holiday shopping experience with everything they want and need for the holidays, at the very best value.

For gifting inspiration, customers can visit Lowe's in-store and online Gift Zone throughout the season, which features thousands of ideas for holiday shopping – including electronics, smart home, innovative tools, and unexpected items like back massagers, electric bikes and pizza ovens – in one convenient location. Just in time for the holidays, Lowe's has expanded its selection of artificial and pre-lit trees, inflatables, holiday lights and more across trending holiday themes like farmhouse and traditional holiday décor, helping consumers deck the halls this season however they choose to celebrate.

Seasonal limited time buys and special values will also return this year during Lowe's Black Friday Month event. Major savings are available to customers now, with select deals offered exclusively the last two weeks of November in-store and at Lowes.com on a variety of appliances, smart home, power tools, holiday décor and more, including:

Up to $750 additional savings when you purchase select major appliances totaling $396 or more plus additional instant brand savings when you bundle select major appliances (valid now – Nov. 30 ).

Save on Select Appliance Special Values + Free Basic Install via Rebate with purchase of select items of $599+ each & basic installation (valid now – Nov. 30 , excludes RI & CT).

Save $50 on CRAFTSMAN V20 2-Tool Combo Kit (is $99 , was $149 ) (valid now - 2/1).

Holiday Living 100ct LED warm white lights and multicolor string lights for $7.98 , was $9.98 (valid now – Nov. 16 ).

Save $30 on Project Source Tucker Stainless Steel single handle pull-down kitchen faucet with sprayer function (is $69 , was $99 ) (valid now – Nov. 16 ).

Save $25 on Ring Video Doorbell Wired (is $39.99 , was $64.99 ) (valid now – Nov. 30 ).

Lowe's is also celebrating Pros again this season with Lowe's PROvember, now through Dec. 8. Lowe's PROvember helps Pros restock and recharge for the year ahead by offering extra savings on Pro-grade brands like DeWalt, Metabo HPT and FLEX so Pros can maximize their business purchases. See Lowes.com/PROvember for more details.

To shop the Lowe's holiday décor, furniture, and more used to decorate the Home Layover rooms, please visit Lowe's.com and LowesHomeLayover.com.

Promotion Details

*No purchase necessary. The Lowe's Home Layover Promotion consists of five (5) separate Giveaways, each one in connection with a participating Wyndham Hotel. Each Giveaway is open to legal residents of the 50 U.S./D.C. who are 21+, have no more than 4 people in their travel group, booked their airfare ("Flight") on or before 11/10/22 for a Flight to take place on 11/23/22 from an airport within 7 miles of a Participating Wyndham Hotel, and their Flight was canceled or delayed overnight. Entry begins at 9:00 a.m. ET on 11/23/22 and ends when all prizes for that particular Giveaway have been awarded, or at 2:59 a.m. ET on 11/24/22, whichever occurs first. Subject to Official Rules available at LowesHomeLayover.com.

**On Nov.10, Wyndham Garden La Guardia South, a Wyndham Hotel & Resort property, will exclusively offer a sneak-peek into a Holiday Home Layover showroom.

About Lowe's



Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 19 million customer transactions a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2021 sales of over $96 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service nearly 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ over 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,100 hotels across over 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 836,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 24 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards® loyalty program offers over 97 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

Media Contacts:

Cara McAteer

Lowe's Companies, Inc.

203-733-3057

cara.mcateer@Lowes.com

Rob Myers

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

+1 (973) 753-6590

rob.myers@wyndham.com

Lowe's x Wyndham Hotels and Resorts (PRNewswire)

