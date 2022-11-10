Johnson Controls and the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America Advocate for Healthier Classrooms

With 50% of schools in need of building upgrades, inadequate facility conditions are proven to lead to negative educational outcomes, including increased absenteeism and lower standardized test scores

The "Cleaner Air, Healthier Students: How Better Air Quality Can Boost Learning and Help Children and Faculty Thrive" webinar provides actionable guidance to K-12 leaders

Johnson Controls building solutions serve over 7,000 K -12 school districts across the U.S. to deliver healthy, smart and sustainable learning environments

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, is leading the charge to transform K-12 environments and deliver healthier and more positive outcomes. In collaboration with the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA), Johnson Controls is spreading awareness on how indoor air quality (IAQ) in schools impacts the health of students and teachers, as well as students' academic performance.

"Investing in healthier schools isn't just an investment in facilities; it's an investment in current and future generations," said Tyler Smith, vice president, Healthy Buildings, Johnson Controls. "Collaborating with AAFA and other industry leaders allows us to educate the public on the relationship between healthy indoor air quality and student and teacher wellness, and how having smart solutions in classrooms gives communities the peace of mind that their schools put people first. It's incredibly gratifying to see how the work we do in school districts around the country directly impacts lives for the better."

On November 16, Johnson Controls and AAFA will present a joint webinar, "Cleaner Air, Healthier Students: How Better Air Quality Can Boost Learning and Help Children and Faculty Thrive", led by experts from Johnson Controls, the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America and Dr. Timothy Bertram, professor in the department of chemistry, atmospheric and oceanic studies and the environmental chemistry and technology program at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. In addition, Dr. Jeanne Siegenthaler, superintendent at Richmond School District, Sussex, WI, will share her district's experience with assessing and improving IAQ.

"In my role I am responsible for the health and well-being of every individual who walks through our schools' doors," said Dr. Siegenthaler. "Having the knowledge and technology to prioritize a healthy learning environment allows me to fulfill this duty while empowering our students and teachers to perform at their best. Maintaining optimal air quality has proven to be crucial to reaching our overall district goals and will continue to be a priority in the future."

The session defines IAQ, covers the importance of clean indoor air for students with chronic health conditions like asthma and allergies, demonstrates how school leaders can assess the health of their buildings and offers ways to improve IAQ through smart building technology. Register for the webinar or read the whitepaper to learn more.

Healthy Learning in Action Across the Country

Through strategic upgrades, sustainable solutions, resilient building improvements and educational programs, Johnson Controls is collaborating with 7,000 school districts across the country to enhance the K-12 experience. It's estimated that over 50% of K-12 schools require building system updates, including HVAC, plumbing, energy management systems, interior lighting, building envelopes and more. This poses a serious problem for district leaders. Studies show inadequate school conditions – including poor lighting, low indoor air quality, extreme heat or cold, and a lack of security – can result in increased student and staff absenteeism, poor performance and focus, lower standardized test scores and overall dissatisfaction.

Johnson Controls offers a wide portfolio of healthy K-12 solutions and services to meet any district's needs or budget, including OpenBlue Healthy Buildings, OpenBlue Clean Air and OpenBlue Indoor Air Quality as a Service, delivering on its promise to create and maintain healthy learning environments for forward-thinking schools.

To learn more about how Johnson Controls delivers healthy learning environments in K-12 schools, visit https://www.johnsoncontrols.com/industries/k-12-education.

About Johnson Controls

At Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Building on a proud history of nearly 140 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering.

Today, with a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world's largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry.

Visit http://www.johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @Johnson Controls on social platforms.

