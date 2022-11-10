Holland America Line's Black Friday Offer Includes Crew Appreciation and Up to 40% Off Cruise Fares

Book with the Have it All premium fare and receive four additional perks

SEATTLE, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line is getting into the holiday spirit early this year with a "Black Friday Offer" that start Nov. 17 and runs through Nov. 27, 2022. Guests who book select cruises starting from 2022 holiday sailings will receive prepaid stateroom crew appreciation (gratuities) and have access to up to 40% off cruise-only fares.

Holland America Line's (PRNewswire)

"Black Friday is all about the best deals of the season..."

The offer is combinable with Holland America Line's Have It All premium cruise package that includes four popular perks: shore excursions, a beverage package, specialty dining and Wi-Fi.

"Black Friday is all about the best deals of the season, and including crew appreciation can add up to significant savings, especially when you also factor in reduced cruise fares," said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer for Holland America Line. "If you want to enhance the value of your cruise even more, combine the Black Friday Offer with our Have It All premium package. Now is the time to book that dream cruise."

The crew appreciation is applicable for the first and second guest in a stateroom. Travelers can take advantage of the offer starting with the holiday 2022 sailings through open 2024 cruises, excluding Grand Voyages and itineraries less than five days.

Reduced cruise fares up to 40% off are available on a variety of worldwide itineraries spanning Alaska, the Caribbean, northern Europe, the Mediterranean, Canada/New England, Asia, Australia/New Zealand, South America, Hawaii and Tahiti, Mexico, the Pacific Coast and Panama Canal. Alaska Cruisetours, which combine an Alaska cruise with an overland tour to Denali and the Yukon, also are included in the offer.

Guests who book with the Have It All premium fare get even more amenities included in their booking.

Based on the length of the cruise, guests receive up to three shore excursions valued at $100 each. Choose from among thousands of tours all over the world – from active adventures and immersive culinary experiences to historical explorations and cultural discoveries.

With the Signature Beverage Package , guests enjoy a large selection of wine, beer, spirits, cocktails, soda, coffee and more, including bar service charges.

Depending on the ship and duration of the cruise, guests can indulge in Holland America Line's award-winning specialty dining up to three nights. Pinnacle Grill is the ultimate steakhouse at sea, while Tamarind showcases the traditions of Southeast Asia , China and Japan . Canaletto serves authentic Italian cuisine.

A Wi-Fi Surf Package keeps travelers connected while away from home. With Holland America Line's most popular package, guests can visit their favorite sites, including e-mail, news, sports and more.

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

Find Holland America Line on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and the Holland America Blog. You can also access all social media outlets via the home page at hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world for 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to the destinations. Offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Holland America Line's 11 vessels feature a diverse range of enriching activities and amenities focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. The best live music at sea fills each evening at Music Walk, and dining venues feature exclusive selections from a Culinary Council of world-famous chefs.

CONTACT: Bill Zucker, Erik Elvejord PHONE: 800-637-5029, 206-626-9890 EMAIL: pr@hollandamerica.com

Holland America Line's (PRNewswire)

Holland America Line Standard Photo/Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Holland America Line