Reorg and FinDox to Combine to Offer Best-In-Class Solutions for the Credit Markets

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reorg, a global provider of financial and legal intelligence and data, announced today that it has agreed to acquire FinDox, a leading document, compliance and data management provider.

"As part of our global growth strategy across a variety of credit verticals, Reorg continues to invest in solutions to better serve our customer base. We're excited to bring the FinDox team into Reorg to enhance our overall data and workflow solutions for leveraged finance and private market investors in the Americas and Europe," said Kent Collier, founder and CEO of Reorg. "Adding FinDox's data management capability together with its compliance management tools and ESMA reporting will further enhance Reorg's portfolio of data, analysis and workflow tools."

FinDox was founded in 2016 by Tejs Broberg, whose goal was to revolutionize investment management data. At its core, FinDox has built the industry-leading document aggregation and compliance platform, which serves as the central repository for more than 3 million confidential investment documents from approximately 25,000 deals, all accessed through a controlled compliance meta layer. FinDox also provides ESMA Article 7 reporting, financial data analytics and ESG reporting to more than 100 customers around the globe.

"We're excited about joining Reorg, accelerating the pace of development and offering FinDox capabilities to a much wider global customer base," said Broberg, founder and CEO of FinDox. "I am beyond proud of the FinDox team and extremely excited to continue to invest in best-in-class technologies and products to serve existing and new clients. The combination with Reorg will help us reach new levels of scope and scale that our clients deserve."

Daniel Brenhouse and Andrew Young, partners at Permira, commented: "Similar to Reorg, FinDox's user-friendly solutions make data more accessible and easy to use for credit market participants. Clients love this product. This investment will bolster Reorg's technology leadership and accelerate the company's track record of innovation and growth."

The transaction is expected to close in December 2022. Houlihan Lokey served as exclusive financial advisor to Permira and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP served as legal counsel to Reorg. O'Melveny served as legal counsel to FinDox.

About Reorg

Founded in 2013, Reorg combines powerful technology along with financial and legal analysis and reporting to provide a granular and holistic view of hard-to-find credit information. Reorg's analytics, sourced from a variety of public and proprietary data sources, and breaking news updates on sub-investment grade credit are a mission-critical solution that drives significant efficiencies for customers and democratizes data access to complex and opaque information. Reorg has experienced rapid growth over the last decade and today serves more than 26,000 professionals across the world's leading hedge funds, asset managers, investment banks, law firms, professional services and advisors. To learn more, visit Reorg.com .

About FinDox

Founded in 2016, FinDox is a next-generation workflow management and data solution for financial professionals. FinDox's platform offers a streamlined, smart way to handle confidential document aggregation, restricted list automation and regulatory reporting for private credit markets in the U.S. and Europe. FinDox provides clean data, reporting and document controls in one centralized location. To learn more, visit FinDox.com .

About Permira

Permira is a global investment firm that backs successful businesses with growth ambitions. Founded in 1985, the firm advises funds with total assets under management of €60bn+ and makes long-term majority and minority investments across two core asset classes, private equity and credit. The Permira private equity funds have made approximately 300 private equity investments in four key sectors: Technology, Consumer, Healthcare and Services.The Permira funds have previously backed and helped scale some of the largest and fastest growing technology and technology-enabled services businesses globally, including Alter Domus, Axiom, Carta, Clearwater Analytics, Klarna, Kroll,Mimecast, LegalZoom, Seismic, and Relativity, as well as the investment Zendesk announced earlier this year. Permira employs over 450 people in 16 offices across Europe, the United States and Asia. For more information, visit www.permira.com .

