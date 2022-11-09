NEARLY 70% OF ATLANTA JOB SEEKERS PASSED ON APPLYING TO THEIR DREAM JOB, ACCORDING TO NEW SURVEY

With a mission to "Be The Light" to others, staffing company pledges to expand access to job readiness resources by arming job seekers with confidence to pursue what is possible

ATLANTA, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta-based Insight Global , a leading national staffing company dedicated to empowering people through opportunity, announced today the official launch of the Be The Light tour via its first-ever mobile career center. With a new local survey revealing that nearly 70% of Atlanta job seekers don't apply to their dream job, the tour seeks to illuminate meaningful career opportunities for those who need and want it most.

Insight Global’s mobile career center is a fully-loaded 53-foot trailer that expands to feature experience zones to meet any job seeker’s goals. The Be The Light tour debuts in Atlanta on Nov. 12 and will visit a dozen cities throughout the next year. (PRNewsfoto/Insight Global) (PRNewswire)

This unique experience, which will take place on Saturday, November 12 from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the former Turner Field Gray lot in Atlanta, will offer attendees free access to Insight Global's staffing experts and local partners, as well as personalized, one-on-one career counseling and readiness to bolster job opportunities and improve the economic landscape. All Atlanta-metro area job seekers who often find themselves up against job search barriers – whether it be a lack of confidence, resources, technology, or child care – are encouraged to register and attend to pursue what is possible.

Atlanta Job Seekers Need Support

The survey, conducted in October 2022 among 1,006 Atlanta jobseekers, revealed several reasons why these individuals might not pursue new opportunities, which include being intimidated by the job search (27%), not having a college degree (20%), not knowing how to get started with a job search (21%), and an overall lack of confidence (26%).

Additional survey results also revealed the motivation behind people looking for new jobs. Those that rose to the top include better pay (53%), creating a better life for themselves (51%), and creating a better life for their family or those who depend on them (41%).

"What we have often seen through personal experiences in staffing that has been reaffirmed through our survey is that many times, people just don't feel like they are enough. Whether it's due to their background or circumstances, they don't see their own potential and who is right in front of them – a hard-working and skilled person who just needs access to pursue what's possible. That's exactly what we're here to do – show them what their career future can be if they harness the power of their full, limitless potential," said Bert Bean, CEO of Insight Global.

Mobile Career Center: Hitting the Road

From Atlanta to Boston and Denver to Oakland, the Be The Light tour will travel to a dozen cities throughout the next year and will feature the following:

One-on-one consultations with Insight Global experts who will provide a personalized experience based on attendees' career goals.

Career Readiness Workshops on resume writing, interview skills and job hunting.

Headshot Studio complete with a stylist and a professional photographer who will take photos and upload photos to LinkedIn profiles (and create a profile).

Career Networking with recruiters from Insight Global and client partners who will be on hand to offer tips, tricks and best practices for job seekers and share opportunities that may be available.

Child Care Services staffed by qualified childcare professionals.

Additional supportive services, including assistance for Spanish speakers and the hearing and physically impaired.

Food for fuel with locally-sourced, free culinary options.

Merchandise Checkout where attendees who complete the day will earn free swag.

"We fundamentally believe in our purpose to Be The Light to those around us," said Bree Davis, Social Impact Program Manager for Insight Global. "Our recent survey shows that people want to explore new opportunities, whether it be to create a better life or simply keep up with increases in the cost of living. That's why we're hosting this tour - to empower and equip job seekers with the confidence and skills they need to create a brighter future."

Everyone Is Welcome

The Be The Light tour is open to anyone looking to better their job or career. In particular, AAPI (Asian American and Pacific Islander), BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color), first generation college grads, unhoused individuals, individuals with disabilities, LGBTQIA, justice impacted, single-income families, veterans, women and young adults. Throughout the country, many communities face challenges when it comes to entering the workforce or career betterment—from social and economic inequality to disenfranchisement. Insight Global is on a mission to change that, and in turn, change lives.

Insight Global is setting a goal to positively impact 5,000 job seekers in the first year of the tour, and 15,000 job seekers by 2025, creating economic sustainability, bridging the gap by breaking generational poverty and providing equal access and opportunity for all.

Contributors that Make These Dreams a Reality

A number of local and national corporate and charitable organizations are working in partnership with Insight Global to make the Be The Light tour possible, including: Big Brothers Big Sisters Metro Atlanta, Floor & Décor, Georgia Power, LinkedIn and Microsoft. For a full list of partners, visit www.insightglobal.com/careerstart.

The tour will kick off in Atlanta on November 12 from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the former Turner Field Gray Lot located at 655 Central Ave, SW (Rideshare address is 710 Central Avenue, SW, Atlanta, 30315). Additional stops are slated for Houston, Bentonville, Nashville, Philadelphia, Boston, Charlotte, Cleveland, Minneapolis, Denver, Seattle and Oakland. While there is no charge for the event or services, all interested individuals are asked to register in advance. Tour dates, a full list of partners, and additional information on registering to attend the Be The Light tour can be found at www.insightglobal.com/careerstart.

Survey Methodology

Insight Global commissioned Atomik Research to conduct an online survey of 1,006 adults throughout the Atlanta area. Survey participants consist of full-time employees, part-time employees, retired workers, self-employed workers, students, and unemployed individuals who are in search of a new job.

The margin of error fell within +/- 3 percentage points with a confidence interval of 95 percent. The fieldwork for the online survey took place between October 13 and October 17 of 2022. Atomik Research is an independent, creative market research agency.

About Insight Global:

Insight Global is a national staffing and services company dedicated to empowering people. We relentlessly pursue opportunities for others, because when we all work together, anything is possible. We specialize in sourcing information technology, accounting, finance, and engineering professionals, and delivering service-based solutions to Fortune 1000 clients. Our team spans across more than 67 offices throughout the world and has pledged to place more than 80,000 people in jobs in 2022. Insight Global's services extend far beyond just filling roles. In addition to staffing services, we provide culture consulting, diversity, equity and inclusion guidance, specialized health care staffing and resources, and an array of managed services through our managed services division called Evergreen. To learn more about Insight Global, visit insightglobal.com.

