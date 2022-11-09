Jackson State University College of Education celebrates inaugural class of first Mississippi Teacher Residency program

JACKSON, Miss., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson State University's College of Education and Human Development (COEHD) welcomed 15 graduate students into their first Mississippi Teacher Residency (MTR) program this fall. The MTR program aims to prepare educators for teaching in geographical critical shortage areas. To celebrate the inaugural group, the COEHD, the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) and the Jackson Public School District (JPS) celebrated the students' admittance with a signing day similar to when prospective athletes commit to a sports organization.

"We are excited for you. This is a great opportunity that you've taken advantage of, and we want to see you through by providing the support you need, coaching, and love you need so that you can be successful in this program and go out and do what you were trained to do—teach all students," said Jerri Haynes, Ed.D., COEHD dean.

In December 2021, JSU received $2,038,589, a $9.8 million grant from MDE, to address elementary and special education teacher shortages. The program is supported by the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund.

JSU is one of five participating universities. Funds will be used over two years to cover tuition and expenses for graduate students participating in the program. MDE recently expanded the residency program from three to five universities servicing over 20 school districts statewide. JSU is in partnership with JPS. Each institution is partnered with one or more school districts experiencing critical teacher shortages. The goal is to ensure all Mississippi students have access to licensed, diverse, and effective teachers.

Tommy Nalls, Ed.D., director of recruitment, describes this opportunity as mutually beneficial for the residents and the district.

"Many of our teachers attended Jackson Public Schools, graduated from JPS, then attended Jackson State University. Once they got their bachelor's degrees in education, many came back to serve in the schools they attended," Nalls explained. "We want to grow that because who would have a better investment in JPS than people who attended schools in JPS and are from the city of Jackson?"

The MTR program is designed to provide holistic support for aspiring teachers seeking a degree in elementary and special education. Nalls said the MTR program has resulted in JPS certifying 34 teachers in the last four years, simultaneously decreasing vacancies in the district and improving teacher retention. According to Nalls, an estimated 65% of teachers working for JPS have a JSU background.

Upon completion of the residency, the graduate students may earn a master's degree along with a dual certification in elementary and special education.

JPS currently employs students in the MTR program as educators and more.

Kimberly Armstrong, a Pre-K teacher at Smith Elementary School, has been working in education for nearly two decades. This opportunity has been a godsend for the aspiring special education teacher.

"I want to touch students' lives, to see them grow and reach their full potential. I've always wanted to teach special education. When I saw this, it was my cue to continue to teach special education," said Armstrong.

A teacher at Dawson Elementary School's Lower Elementary Alternative Placement (LEAP), Jonah Thomas is the first and only male student in JSU's inaugural MTR program. He decided to follow in his mother's footsteps to become an educator.

"I would like to return to Provine High School, where I attended school, and teach economics and coach football on the side, and this program places me in a great position to achieve my goal. We can earn our master's in a year without going into debt along with the other materials they are paying for. I'm glad I was able to get into the program," Thomas said.

