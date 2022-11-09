GlobalVetLink and Hagyard Equine Medical Institute Announces Partnership to Streamline Clinic Processes

Hagyard Equine Medical Institute has implemented the GlobalVetLink Compliance Assistant platform in their veterinary hospital to streamline equine appointments

AMES, Iowa., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagyard Equine Medical Institute has partnered with GlobalVetLink to implement the GlobalVetLink Compliance Assistant in their veterinary hospital. The GVL Compliance Assistant is a comprehensive SaaS platform designed to streamline animal health compliance for all veterinary practices. Adding the GlobalVetLink platform to a veterinary hospital's suite of tools allows for seamless compliance and increased efficiency for veterinarians and hospital staff.

"We are excited to implement the GlobalVetLink platform into our practice workflow," said Dr. Anthony Loomis, Chief Medical Officer of PetVet Care Centers, where Hagyard Equine Medical Institute is a part of their national network of veterinary hospitals. "Streamlining our paperwork processes is essential in order to give our veterinarians and staff the time they need to best serve our clients."

The GlobalVetLink Compliance Assistant platform is used by over 10,000 veterinary practices for creation and electronic submission of compliant health records for equine, companion, and production focused practices. GlobalVetLink's digital Equine Infectious Anemia (EIA/Coggins) tests allow veterinarians to save time, reduce errors and improve practice efficiency when compared to paper forms. Sharing of EIA test results is also streamlined with GlobalVetLink. Veterinarians can share completed certificates with their clients via MyVetLink, removing the need for printing, delivering, or mailing test results.

"Equine medicine is extremely dynamic. Bringing an innovative solution to the Hagyard teams, within their lab and their practice, allowed GlobalVetLink to showcase how we can make a true impact," said Daniel Levine, Chief Revenue Officer at GlobalVetLink. "Hagyard Equine Medical Institute and GlobalVetLink share the same values to bring innovative solutions to our end users while creating a great horse owner experience from start to finish."

GlobalVetLink is the leading digital animal health company. Over 180 million animals per year in the equine, pet travel and production animal sectors utilize GlobalVetLink's health records for state, federal, and international animal health compliance. Learn more at globalvetlink.com .

About GlobalVetLink

GlobalVetLink empowers and supports people to provide the best in animal care and safety. The GVL Compliance Assistant is a comprehensive SaaS platform designed to streamline animal health compliance for all veterinary practices. The Certificate Creator is the core of the platform and is managed by an intelligent Compliance Engine that verifies all certificates are compliant with state, federal and international rules and regulations. The GVL Health Record stores data for easy repeat certificate creation and ensures streamlined access to completed certificates. The Compliance Assistant platform automatically submits key animal health certificates to all 50 state animal health offices, and streamlines the submission to USDA-APHIS for international pet travel . Learn more at globalvetlink.com .

