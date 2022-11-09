Duke Energy Florida readies for approaching storm Nicole with nearly 5,000 workers from across the country

Customers should prepare now for possible power outages

Crews will begin repairs as soon as weather conditions allow

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on Tropical Storm Nicole's current forecasted track, Duke Energy Florida is strategically staging approximately 5,000 workers – power line technicians, damage assessors, vegetation workers and support personnel – across the state to respond to possible power outages.

Crews from Duke Energy's Ohio, Kentucky and Carolinas operations will assist – as will workers from other utility companies based in Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Missouri, Tennessee and Virginia, among other states. All crews are ready to begin power restoration as soon as weather conditions safely allow.

"We anticipate this storm will bring strong winds and heavy rain over many parts of our Florida service territory, including areas still recovering from Hurricane Ian," said Todd Fountain, Duke Energy Florida storm director. "Crews and resources are being staged in safe locations throughout the state to respond to outages as soon as it's safe to do so. We will continue to adjust those resources as the storm approaches, and we urge customers to continue following the instructions and warnings of emergency management officials in your area."

Restoring power after a storm can be extremely challenging for repair crews, as travel and work conditions can be impacted by high winds and potential flooding – making repair work lengthy and difficult in some areas.

Power restoration crews will begin working immediately after the storm, but restoration efficiency improves as damage assessment information is available to ensure the right workers and materials are dispatched to each power outage location.

Duke Energy will provide estimated power restoration times to customers once damage assessments are completed. The company also will provide regular updates to customers and communities through emails, text messages, outbound phone calls, social media and its website, which includes an interactive outage map. The outage map allows customers to view up-to-date information on power outages, including the total number of outages systemwide and estimated times of restoration.

Important reminders

Ensure an adequate supply of flashlights, batteries, bottled water, nonperishable foods, medicines, etc., as well as the availability of a portable, battery-operated radio, TV or weather radio.

Customers should make alternate shelter arrangements as needed if you will be significantly impacted by a loss of power – especially families who have special medical needs or elderly members.

If a power line falls across a car that you're in, stay in the car. If you MUST get out of the car due to a fire or other immediate life-threatening situation, do your best to jump clear of the car and land on both feet. Be sure that no part of your body is touching the car when your feet touch the ground.

If you use a generator due to a power outage, follow the manufacturer's instructions to ensure safe and proper operation. Operate your generator outside; never operate it inside a building or garage.

Don't use grills or other outdoor appliances or equipment indoors for space heating or cooking, as these devices may emit carbon monoxide.

Stay away from power lines that have fallen or are sagging. Consider all lines energized as well as trees or limbs in contact with lines. Report all power line hazards to Duke Energy at 800.228.8485 or contact your local emergency services department or agency.

Outage reporting

Customers should make sure their contact information is up to date and their communication preferences are noted in their account so they can receive proactive updates from Duke Energy on the status of a power outage.

Customers who experience an outage during a storm can report it the following ways:

Visit duke-energy.com on a desktop computer or mobile device.

Use the Duke Energy mobile app – Download the Duke Energy App from a smartphone via Apple Store or Google Play.

Text OUT to 57801 (standard text and data charges may apply).

Call the automated outage reporting system at 800.POWERON (800.769.3766).

For more tips on what to do before, during and after a storm, please visit duke-energy.com/StormTips.

