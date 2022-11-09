Coors Banquet Named the Official Beer Partner of Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" Season 5

To celebrate the partnership announcement, Coors Banquet is sending one lucky fan and three friends to a Montana ranch to "Live Like a Dutton".

GOLDEN, Colo., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coors Banquet, the beer proudly born and brewed in Golden, Colorado, since 1873, is partnering with TV's #1 show "Yellowstone" as the official beer integration and retail partner of the upcoming fifth season. The highly anticipated season five premiers Sunday, November 13 on Paramount Network, and will prominently feature Coors Banquet's iconic stubby bottles and yellow jacket cans throughout episodes, as it's done in episodes since 2018. Now, to celebrate this first retail and integration partnership Coors Banquet is also giving fans and viewers the ultimate "Yellowstone" experience.

Coors Banquet is the Official Beer of Yellowstone Season 5 (PRNewswire)

"Creating immersive experiences for brands that feel like a natural extension to the show is an amazing way to enhance the power of storytelling for our partners," said Dario Spina, Chief Marketing Officer, Paramount Brand Studio, Paramount. "We're thrilled to bring together Yellowstone and Coors Banquet through this full circle partnership that will further elevate our connections to our mutual fans."

Now through the first of January fans can enter for the chance to win* the "Live Like a Dutton" experience where Coors Banquet will send one winner and three friends on a paid trip to a Montana ranch. The trip is complete with horseback riding, roping, and family style dinners along with your favorite beer. Plus, the winner will receive all the gear needed to enjoy a Coors Banquet in true Dutton style courtesy of western outfitter, Seager. More details and official rules can be found at BanquetYellowstoneGiveaway.com.

Fans will also see "Yellowstone" and Coors Banquet branding showing up at retail, online through ecommerce retailers, in out of home advertising and more throughout the end of the year.

The popular cowboy series is a powerhouse, with the "Yellowstone" Season 4 finale ranked as the most-watched entertainment release telecast since 2017**, pulling in more viewers than the competing pro-football game. At the same time, the 149-year old beer brand is one of the fastest-growing beers in the country, and is gaining share of the total beer year-to-date per IRI multi-outlet and convenience data.

"With both brands containing synergetic grit, Western edge and ingenuity, it just makes sense for Coors Banquet and 'Yellowstone' to form an official, authentic partnership," says Marcelo Pascoa, Vice President of Marketing for the Coors Family of Brands. "Since Coors Banquet was born and brewed in the West, fans of the show enjoy the seamless integration of this beloved beer – it just works."

Stock up on Coors Banquet beer for the "Yellowstone" Season 5 premiere on Paramount Network airing November 13 by using the product locator at www.coors.com/where-to-buy or getting it delivered straight to your door on Instacart.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Sweepstakes begins at or about 12:00 PM CT on 11/2/22 and ends at 11:59:59 PM CT on 1/1/23. Open to legal residents of the 50 US/DC who are 21 years or older. Any and all other costs or expenses not expressly set forth in the Official Rules are not included in a prize. Click Here for Official Rules, including how to enter, odds, prize details, and restrictions. Void where prohibited. Msg&data rates may apply.

**Per internal Paramount Data

About Molson Coors

For more than two centuries, Molson Coors has been brewing beverages that unite people to celebrate all life's moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White, Blue Moon LightSky, Vizzy Hard Seltzer, Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy, Creemore Springs, Hop Valley and more, Molson Coors produces many beloved and iconic beer brands. While the company's history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle as well. Our Environmental, Social and Governance strategy is focused on People and Planet with a strong commitment to raising industry standards and leaving a positive imprint on our employees, consumers, communities, and the environment. Learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com, MolsonCoorsOurImprint.com or on Twitter through @MolsonCoors.

About Paramount

Paramount Global is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic studios, networks and streaming services, Paramount's portfolio of consumer brands includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount+, Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster, among others. Paramount delivers the largest share of the U.S. television audience and boasts one of the industry's most important and extensive libraries of TV and film titles. In addition to offering innovative streaming services and digital video products, the company provides powerful capabilities in production, distribution, and advertising solutions.

Coors Banquet (PRNewsfoto/Coors Banquet) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Molson Coors Beverage Company