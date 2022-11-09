Assembled Joins Forces with Zoom to Empower Contact Center Users with Intelligent Workforce Management

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Assembled announced its collaboration with Zoom Video Communications, Inc., an industry-leading provider of cloud contact center solutions.

Assembled and Zoom enable users with meaningful tools to improve the employee experience and contact center performance.

Zoom Contact Center is a contact center-as-a-service solution that helps businesses deliver prompt, accurate, and highly personalized experiences to their customers. The solution combines unified communications and contact center capabilities into one experience with the ease and simplicity of the Zoom platform. Zoom Contact Center supports customer service, help desk, and many other use cases using channels such as video, voice, SMS, and web chat.

Assembled is a support operations platform that helps companies maintain exceptional customer experiences, no matter what lies ahead. Leading brands use Assembled's workforce and vendor management capabilities to make optimal staffing decisions, gain visibility into performance and productivity, and unlock new ways to serve evolving customer needs.

Combining workforce management with a contact center solution empowers support teams to be in the right place at the right time. With this initial launch, Zoom Contact Center customers will have access to real-time agent states, adherence tracking, and an open API for critical intraday operations management. In the near term, updates will include intuitive and customizable team scheduling, accurate and actionable forecasting, and robust real-time reporting. In one unified dashboard, Assembled consolidates metrics from all support channels so WFMs have a single source of truth.

"Zoom Contact Center empowers enterprises to deliver better customer experience by supporting agents to work from anywhere," says Kentis Gopalla, Head of Ecosystem for Zoom Phone and Contact Center. "When combined with innovative and easy-to-use technologies such as Assembled, Zoom Contact Center enables its users with meaningful tools to improve the employee experience and contact center performance."

"Assembled and Zoom share an ethos of building magical products that deliver happiness. We're excited to team up with Zoom Contact Center and offer a seamless integration that enables companies to deliver the next generation of customer-centric experiences," says Ryan Wang, Co-Founder and CEO of Assembled."

Companies interested in learning more about Assembled's integration with Zoom Contact Center can visit Assembled's listing on the Zoom Partner Solutions directory here. To request a personalized demo of the Zoom Contact Center and Assembled integration visit: www.assembled.com/contact

About Assembled

Assembled is the operational backbone of the modern support team. Our workforce management platform facilitates the planning and logistics needed to reliably deliver responsive, empathetic support. Today, our solution helps customer-centric brands like Stripe, Autodesk, Intuit, and Asana craft world-class customer experiences. Find out more at www.assembled.com

