Rossano Ferretti and Shine Iberia Partner to Name the Best Hairdressing Professionals in the Country

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From the legendary Italian stylist, Rossano Ferretti comes HairStyle: The Talent Show, a new television concept where top hair professionals in the country face extraordinary challenges to be named the best in the nation and win a prize package that includes keys to their own custom hair salon, a prize worth $150,000.

'HairStyle: The Talent Show' – an all-new television show is in search of the best stylists in the country. Casting is now open. To apply, interested professional hairdressers complete the form: www.hairstyle-thetalentshow.com/castingUSA

Having built an empire of exclusive hair salons and products founded in his commitment to natural, authentic beauty, Ferretti will share his extensive knowledge and talent mentoring and judging 'HairStyle' contestants. He will be joined by a renowned stylist and a guest celebrity for each episode.

The contestants, all professional hairdressers, must demonstrate their talent, skill, technique and creativity by facing tests and unique challenges. Only one contestant will be crowned the title of top stylist in the country and will have the opportunity to open their own salon.

Sponsors include Alfaparf Milano Professional, Great Lengths, and Gama Italy Professional. The show will air in fall 2023.

HairStyle, The Talent Show on Social Media: @HairStyleTVShow

More about Rossano Ferretti :

Rossano is credited with revolutionizing the industry when he shunned the conventional, one-size fits all approach to haircutting with his creation of the Rossano Ferretti Method, the "Invisible Cut" to give natural movement to the hair. Among his clients are stars and royalty of the calibre of Reese Witherspoon, Dakota Johnson, Anna Wintour, Jennifer Lawrence, Pippa and Kate Middleton. Now considered the industry's leading 'Hair Maestro', the most impactful industry leader of the last 3 decades, his clients are immersed in bespoke experiences at any of the more than 20 Rossano Ferretti Hairspas at luxury hotel destinations around the globe.

About Shine Iberia:

Built in 2012 with the aim of producing great television programs for Spain and Portugal, Shine Iberia is one of the main production companies in the Iberian Peninsula with a diverse catalogue of entertainment programs, such as 'MasterChef', 'MasterChef Celebrity', 'MasterChef Junior', 'Lego Masters', 'The Voice Portugal', and 'Hell's Kitchen'. Shine Iberia is part of Banijay Group.

