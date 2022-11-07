S.PELLEGRINO® AND STANLEY TUCCI COOK UP FIRST-EVER "S.PELLEGRINO'S TASTE OF TUCCI" RECIPE KIT INSPIRED BY HIS HOLIDAY TRADITIONS

The duo invites Americans to add an authentic Italian twist to their tables this holiday season with Stanley's own "Gnocchetti con Salsiccia e Broccolini"

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the holiday season, S.Pellegrino® Sparkling Natural Mineral Water and Stanley Tucci are meeting in the kitchen to introduce "S.Pellegrino's Taste of Tucci," an artfully crafted recipe kit designed for holiday hosts and home cooks alike, featuring one of Stanley's original holiday recipes.

S.Pellegrino® Sparkling Natural Mineral Water and Stanley Tucci are continuing their multiyear partnership by cooking up “S.Pellegrino’s Taste of Tucci,” an Italian-inspired recipe kit available for purchase from World Chef, inviting Americans to add an Italian twist to their holiday tables this season by recreating Stanley’s signature Gnocchetti con Salsiccia e Broccolini at home. CREDIT: EVAN KALMAN FOR S.PELLEGRINO® SPARKLING NATURAL MINERAL WATER (PRNewswire)

The duo is offering fans a simple and delicious way to recreate Stanley's signature recipe for Gnocchetti con Salsiccia e Broccolini at home with an Italian-inspired recipe kit by the experts at World Chef, a culinary content hub and chef-driven meal kit service.

Each recipe kit includes premium products sourced from Italy as well as fresh, seasonal ingredients to make this savory dish, including gnocchetti sardi, crumbled salsiccia, fresh broccolini and fennel, Pecorino Romano and Extra Virgin Olive Oil — all perfectly complemented by a bottle of S.Pellegrino.

"There are few things more Italian than gathering over a homecooked meal with friends and family, and S.Pellegrino has always played a starring role in those moments at my holiday table," said Stanley Tucci. "We have a saying in my family that there is always room for pasta, and the holidays are no exception. Gnocchetti con Salsiccia e Broccolini is the perfect dish to share with loved ones this holiday season, and I hope our recipe kit inspires Americans to savor those precious moments cooking in the kitchen or coming together around the table."

After a year of exciting programming alongside the Italian American icon, from delighting fans with Stan Pellegrino bottles to savoring the season with S.Pellegrino Summer, the brand is thrilled to close out the year by co-creating something S.Pellegrino and Stanley fans alike will enjoy: a delicious homecooked meal.

"Stanley Tucci shares our belief that perfect moments with friends and family are often made around the table, paired with good friends, beloved family, a stellar meal and — of course — a bottle of S.Pellegrino," said Sara Mayer, senior marketing manager, S.Pellegrino. "We are thrilled to invite fans further into the world of S.Pellegrino and Stanley with this specially curated, seasonal kit. Together, we hope to help home chefs and foodies across the country add an authentic Italian twist to their holiday spreads with a gourmet meal inspired by Stanley's own tidings and traditions."

For more than 120 years, S.Pellegrino has elevated culinary experiences, both at home and in some of the world's best restaurants. "S.Pellegrino's Taste of Tucci" continues the brand's longstanding tradition of partnering with a diverse range of culinary talent to inspire perfect moments through food.

Purchase "S.Pellegrino's Taste of Tucci" Recipe Kit

Starting November 7, fans can purchase a "Taste of Tucci" recipe kit from World Chef for $120 plus shipping by visiting stanleytucci.sanpellegrino.com/holiday while supplies last. Each four-to-six serving recipe kit includes easy-to-follow instructions, an exclusive cook-along video and all the ingredients to make Stanley Tucci's Gnocchetti con Salsiccia e Broccolini at home, as well as a bottle of S.Pellegrino. In honor of the season, S.Pellegrino will also be donating $10,000 to No Kid Hungry, the national campaign committed to ending childhood hunger in America.

For more details on "S.Pellegrino's Taste of Tucci," follow @sanpellegrino_us on social or visit stanleytucci.sanpellegrino.com/campaign.

About S.Pellegrino® Sparkling Natural Mineral Water

S.Pellegrino® Sparkling Natural Mineral Water is a premium sparkling mineral water that flows naturally from a thermal spring in San Pellegrino Terme, near Bergamo (Lombardia). S.Pellegrino has unique balance of effervescence and minerality which cleanse the palate and amplify subtle flavors, making it the perfect complement to fine food and wines. Its clean, refreshing taste has distinguished S.Pellegrino as a preferred sparkling water by leaders of the global culinary community.

S.Pellegrino is a proud supporter of premier culinary programs, such as The James Beard Foundation, World's 50 Best Restaurants, Michelin Guide, The Culinary Institute of America, The Food & Wine Classic in Aspen and S.Pellegrino® Young Chef Academy. For more information, visit www.sanpellegrino.com or www.finedininglovers.com .

ABOUT WORLD CHEF

Headed by Mike and Tim Duffy, the Emmy Award winning and James Beard nominated producers of Eat The World with Emeril Lagasse, Shape of Pasta with Evan Funke and Netflix's hit show Fresh Fried and Crispy, World Chef brings the world's best chefs and their food, directly into the kitchens of their biggest fans. As a mission-forward content platform, the brothers Duffy founded World Chef to support chefs and their causes, which include: March of Dimes, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.

ABOUT NO KID HUNGRY

No child should go hungry in America. But millions of kids in the United States live with hunger. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty.

