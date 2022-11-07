Cribl Named to CNBC's Top Startups for the Enterprise List

First annual list recognizes leading startups in the enterprise technology space

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cribl , the leader in open observability, today announced it was named to CNBC's first annual Top Startups for the Enterprise list. The list recognizes 25 innovative private companies developing the latest technology in business intelligence, IT, cloud, big data, cybersecurity, customer relationship management and more.

The companies on CNBC's Top Startups for the Enterprise list were selected using a proprietary analysis of quantitative metrics and qualitative review under the sole editorial discretion of CNBC, with guidance from members of the TEC who gave their input via an anonymous survey. More information about the list's methodology can be found at CNBC.com/TEC .

"We are incredibly honored to be named to CNBC's inaugural Top Startups for the Enterprise list," said Clint Sharp, Cribl CEO and Co-Founder. "At Cribl, we pride ourselves on our constant product innovation, the value we provide to customers, and the rich culture we've created — this recognition validates that approach and inspires us to charge forward with even more momentum."

Cribl's suite of products focuses on the fast-growing field of observability, providing teams unprecedented visibility into increasingly complex infrastructure and cybersecurity environments. Cribl Stream, the company's flagship product, is a vendor-agnostic observability pipeline that gives customers the flexibility to collect, reduce, enrich, normalize, and route data from any source to any destination within their existing data infrastructure. Cribl Edge is an observability agent that allows teams to automatically detect, collect, and process observability events in real time and deliver the data to any destination, directly or through Cribl Stream. Cribl Search, the newest product offering, is the first open and vendor-agnostic analytics tool to perform "search-in-place" queries on any data, in any format, at any location.

Cribl experienced tremendous growth in the past year, raising a $150M Series D funding round in May and introducing two new products, Cribl Edge and Cribl Search. This recognition comes on the heels of several other industry accolades, including Cribl's recent recognition at the Bank of America Technology Innovation Summit, Comparably awards recognizing employee happiness, compensation, and perks and benefits, CRN's 2022 Emerging Vendors, CRN's Big Data 100, and CRN's Cloud 100.

About Cribl

Cribl makes open observability a reality for today's tech professionals. The Cribl product suite defies data gravity with radical levels of choice and control. Wherever the data comes from, wherever it needs to go, Cribl delivers the freedom and flexibility to make choices, not compromises. It's enterprise software that doesn't suck, enables tech professionals to do what they need to do, and gives them the ability to say "Yes." With Cribl, companies have the power to control their data, get more out of existing investments, and shape the observability future. Founded in 2017, Cribl is a remote-first company with an office in San Francisco, CA. For more information, visit www.cribl.io or our LinkedIn , Twitter , or Slack community .

