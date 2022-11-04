Resideo to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI), a leading global provider of home comfort and security solutions and distributor of commercial and residential security and audio-visual products, today announced that members of senior management are scheduled to participate at the following investor conferences.

Baird Global Industrial Conference in Chicago, IL on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, with presentation scheduled for 11:25 p.m. CT

NYSE Industrials Virtual Investor Access Day on Tuesday, November 15, 2022

BofA Securities Leveraged Finance Conference in Boca Raton, FL on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, with presentation scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET

Imperial Capital Security Investor Conference in New York, NY on Thursday, December 15, 2022

About Resideo

Resideo is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of technology-driven products and solutions that provide comfort, security, energy efficiency and control to customers worldwide. Building on a 130-year heritage, Resideo has a presence in more than 150 million homes globally, with 15 million systems installed in homes each year. We continue to serve more than 110,000 professionals through leading distributors, including our ADI Global Distribution business, which exports to more than 100 countries from nearly 200 stocking locations around the world. For more information about Resideo, please visit www.resideo.com.

Contacts: Investors: Media: Jason Willey Oliver Clark Vice President, Investor Relations Senior Communications Manager

