Great Range Capital Announces Sale of Realm

KANSAS CITY, Kan., Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Range Capital (GRC) has announced that Realm Companies, LLC (Realm), a leading Midwest pallet platform, has been acquired by Kamps Inc. (Kamps), a national pallet company based in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Realm, based in Newton, IA, specializes in the complete lifecycle management of pallets, including pallet manufacturing, recovery, sustainable recycling services, freight services, reverse logistics, and on-site pallet services. Realm's recent acquisition of Des Moines-based WestWind Logistics LLC strengthened its regional capabilities and transformed the company into a comprehensive supply chain solutions provider across five states. Realm has 180 employees, nine warehouse and manufacturing sites, and 900 trailers.

"I feel so fortunate to have been able to partner with the team at Great Range Capital," said Realm Founder and CEO Chris Barton. "The knowledge and friendships I've gained while working alongside them will continue to have a lasting impact on Realm. It's been an invaluable experience, and I'm grateful and excited for what's ahead."

"We're proud to have been a part of Realm's continued growth and success, and it's been a true honor to partner with Chris and the rest of the management team," said Ryan Sprott, Managing Partner at GRC. "We have no doubt that Realm has found an excellent home in its partnership with Kamps, and we look forward to following their accomplishments in the years to come."

With more than 400 facilities in its network, Kamps is one of the largest pallet companies in the United States and has been delivering innovative pallet solutions to customers since 1973. It specializes in supplying high-quality recycled pallets, new custom pallets, and comprehensive pallet services, including pallet recycling and on-site (TPM) pallet services.

Kamps is backed by private equity firm Freeman Spogli & Co. BlackArch Partners LLC, a Charlotte-based investment bank with significant transaction experience in the pallet sector, acted as the exclusive advisor to Realm in conjunction with the transaction.

About Realm Companies LLC

Realm Companies LLC is a pallet, crate, and mulch manufacturer, pallet recycler, and warehousing logistics company headquartered in Newton, IA. In business since 1998, Realm is a true solutions provider, with just-in-time delivery, as well as scalability and flexibility to meet the changing needs of their customer base. Realm manages the complete lifecycle of pallets and crates for customers located across Iowa, Kansas, Illinois, Missouri, and New Jersey. Learn more at www.realmcompanies.com.

About Great Range Capital

Great Range Capital, a private equity firm based in greater Kansas City, primarily targets equity investments in Midwestern companies with revenues ranging from $20 to $150 million. Learn more at www.greatrangecapital.com.

About Kamps, Inc.

Kamps, Inc. is a full-service national pallet company delivering innovative pallet services to customers since 1973. Kamps specializes in supplying high quality wooden pallets, comprehensive pallet recycling services, and total pallet management services to diverse supply chains across the nation. Learn more at www.kampspallets.com.

