Avtech Capital, LLC Announces New $75 Million Revolving Credit Facility with Capital One, N.A.

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avtech Capital, LLC today announced the completion of a new $75 Million revolving credit facility with Capital One, N.A. The facility will provide additional liquidity to support the Company's growth and further its efforts to better serve customers.

"The addition of this new credit facility will help us further our mission to help our customers achieve their critical goals by supporting their equipment financing needs," said Chris Emery, the Company's Chief Operating Officer. "Capital One has been a great partner to work with, and we are excited to strengthen this relationship."

"Capital One is excited to support AvTech Capital in this transaction, which will help meet their growth objectives and evolve their business operations," said Dave Kucera, head of the Financial Institutions Group at Capital One. "Advising our clients' capital raising initiatives in a complex environment is a priority for our team."

About Avtech Capital, LLC

Avtech Capital, LLC is a privately held equipment finance and leasing company based in Salt Lake City, Utah. Avtech Capital provides equipment financing solutions to small, medium and large companies throughout the United States for a wide variety of equipment in multiple industries, including healthcare, manufacturing, aircraft, technology, software, energy, construction, mining, and transportation, as well as specialized and non-traditional equipment. To learn more, please visit www.avtechcapital.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain "forward-looking" statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When Avtech uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause Avtech's actual results to differ materially from Avtech's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. This may be a result of various factors. Avtech undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements.

