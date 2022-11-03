TRANSPLANT GENOMICS PRESENTS TRUGRAF® LIVER AT THE AMERICAN ASSOCIATION FOR THE STUDY OF LIVER DISEASES

TRANSPLANT GENOMICS PRESENTS TRUGRAF® LIVER AT THE AMERICAN ASSOCIATION FOR THE STUDY OF LIVER DISEASES

TruGraf® Liver is a novel gene expression biomarker diagnostic test used to confirm immune quiescence and rule out organ rejection for liver transplant recipients.

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transplant Genomics ("TGI"), the transplant rejection diagnostics company committed to improving organ transplant outcomes worldwide, will be attending The Liver Meeting, the annual educational conference of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases, from November 4 through November 8, 2022, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC. At The Liver Meeting, TGI will present on the new TruGraf® Liver rejection biomarker assay through an educational symposium and in-person discussions in the exhibit hall.

Attendees of The Liver Meeting are invited to attend "Biomarkers in Post-Liver Transplant," an educational symposium at 1:15pm on Saturday, November 5, 2022. This symposium features James Trotter, MD, Medical Director of Liver Transplantation at Baylor University Medical Center; Dilip Moonka, MD, FAASLD, FAST, Medical Director of Liver Transplant at Henry Ford Health; and Juston Weems, PhD, Director of Research and Development at Transplant Genomics.

TruGraf Liver is a blood-based gene expression test that provides guidance for optimizing immunosuppression therapy in liver transplant recipients. TruGraf Liver is the first diagnostic tool that leverages gene expression data—powered by TGI's proprietary technology and machine learning—to give the earliest and most accurate view of immune quiescence.

Due to the significant complications associated with the use of immunosuppression, clinicians may choose to reduce immunosuppression for liver transplant recipients to minimize these complications. Until now, immunosuppression optimization has largely been a "trial and error" process, with clinicians relying only on laboratory and clinical indicators of graft injury, resulting from the effects of immune activation. TruGraf Liver is the first and only blood-based test that offers biomarker guidance to aid physicians in optimizing immunosuppression in transplant recipients, to allow for a superior balance between graft rejection and adverse events.

The first commercial TruGraf Liver tests were performed in August 2022, from samples drawn at Houston Methodist Hospital's J.C. Walter Jr. Transplant Center.

Hepatologists and other liver transplant care professionals may learn more about TruGraf Liver at www.transplantgenomics.com/trugraf-liver.

About Transplant Genomics, Inc.

Transplant Genomics, Inc. ("TGI") is a personalized diagnostics company committed to improving organ transplant outcomes worldwide through innovative tests that detect early signs of graft injury, differentiate among actionable causes, and enable the optimization of therapy. Working alongside the transplant community and within the Eurofins family, TGI is commercializing a suite of tests enabling diagnoses and prediction of transplant recipient immune status. TGI was acquired by Eurofins in 2019.

Learn more about Transplant Genomics at http://www.transplantgenomics.com.

About Eurofins – the Global Leader in Bio-Analysis

Eurofins is Testing for Life. Eurofins is the global leader in food, environment, pharmaceutical and cosmetic product testing, and in discovery pharmacology, forensics, advanced material sciences and agroscience Contract Research services. Eurofins is also a market leader in certain testing and laboratory services for genomics, and in the support of clinical studies, as well as in BioPharma Contract Development and Manufacturing. The Group also has a rapidly developing presence in highly specialised and molecular clinical diagnostic testing and in-vitro diagnostic products.

With over 61,000 staff across a network of 940 laboratories in 59 countries, Eurofins' companies offer a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods.

Eurofins Shares are listed on Euronext Paris Stock Exchange.

