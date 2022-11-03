Orangetheory® Fitness Continues Its Support of Female College Athletes through Partnership with 2022 Women's NCAA Tournament National Champion and Most Outstanding Player, Aliyah Boston

South Carolina Gamecocks Power Forward Co-Creates Customized Workout Inspired by Her Game-Changing Training Regimen

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orangetheory Fitness continues its focus on empowering and supporting women by partnering with the 2022 Women's NCAA Tournament National Champion, NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player (MOP) and National Player of the Year, Aliyah Boston. As a female-founded company with a history of supporting female college athletes, the Orangetheory team worked collaboratively with Boston to develop a new, custom workout that provides members a taste of her rigorous training regimen, available at participating studios nationwide on Thursday, November 10.

Boston credits her improved conditioning during the off-season to her success on the court. Her athletic training inspired Orangetheory's journey to create the "Shot Clock" Aliyah Boston Workout, which includes coach-led reactive agility drills (a first for Orangetheory); medicine ball partner work; and some of Boston's go-to core exercises. Boston worked hand-in-hand with Orangetheory's elite fitness team to develop the class, sharing her training regimen and visiting The Lab at Orangetheory headquarters in Boca Raton, Florida, to work with the team to test and perfect the class. Boston will appear on the video visual aid screens in-studio, where members at participating studios will be guided through the floor set portion of the training.

"The Orangetheory workout is challenging and fun; I really enjoy seeing my performance results afterward," said the South Carolina Gamecocks Power Forward. "This collaboration serves as an authentic opportunity to translate the off-court exercises that made such a big impact on my game – and my life – with Orangetheory members across the country."

"Aliyah Boston brought the same energy and dedication she brings to the court to this partnership," said Rachel Vaziralli, director of fitness design and education at Orangetheory. "She was determined to curate a class that both challenged and motivated members of all fitness abilities, and had fun doing it, which was very inspiring to our team."

Orangetheory and Boston's partnership follows the brand's offer around extending a name, image and likeness (NIL) invite to the forthcoming MOP of the Division 1 NCAA Women's Basketball National Championship game back in March 2022. Orangetheory's partnership with Boston is not the first time the brand has championed female college athletes. In 2021, Orangetheory offered its studios and equipment to the NCAA Women's Basketball team in the wake of weight room disparities and offered memberships to the NCAA Women's Softball championship teams in response to challenges the players faced during the Women's College World Series. Additionally, Orangetheory has extended a membership to Boston and VIP classes for her South Carolina Gamecocks teammates and coaches.

About Orangetheory

Orangetheory® Fitness (orangetheory.com) is a heart rate-based, total-body group workout combining science, coaching, and technology to help you achieve your desired results and live a more vibrant life. One of the world's fastest-growing franchise companies, Orangetheory developed a workout designed for all fitness abilities to foster a shared community experience by connecting members and coaches. The Orangetheory workout charges your metabolism for MORE caloric afterburn, MORE results, and MORE confidence to deliver you MORE LIFE. Orangetheory franchisees have opened more than 1,500 studios in all 50 U.S. states and 24 countries. The company was ranked No. 60 in Inc. Magazine's Fastest Growing Private Companies list and was listed as No. 9 on Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchise 500 list. Visit https://www.orangetheory.com/en-us/international-opportunities/ for global franchise opportunities.

