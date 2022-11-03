New Techy Store Opens in Norcross, Georgia, Inside of Walmart

NORCROSS, Ga., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Norcross, Georgia, is now home to a new Techy store. Inside Walmart, customers can get all of their electronic devices repaired from laptops, computers, phones, tablets, and more. Hassin, the store owner, wants to create a convenient space for customers to get their devices fixed, no matter what brand or model of smart devices they have.

Before Hassin became a Techy franchise owner, he had experience repairing smart devices and jewelry. Although becoming a store owner is new to Hassin, he has had years of experience operating a store and repairing devices. Hassin was interested in becoming a Techy store owner because it allowed him to have support while still having the independence to run and operate his location.

Techy is all about supporting its franchise owners. The expanding tech franchise company hosts a 14-day training to help new franchise owners prep for their store opening. In Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Techy train new franchisees at its Headquarters. Franchisees learn about repairs, how to collaborate within a team, and the overall functioning of their store.

At Techy Norcross, customers can expect smooth and fast services. The store will provide screen replacement, battery replacement, and more for tablets, desktop computers, laptops, and smartphones. Different phones need different parts for repair services, and Techy Norcross is committed to completing all repairs with the right parts.

If Techy Norcross doesn't have the part for your computer, laptop, or other devices, the store will order and have it shipped the next day to complete your device repair.

Techy Norcross is located inside Walmart at 4975 Jimmy Carter Blvd Norcross, Georgia. Visit the Techy store for all of your electronic repair needs.

About Techy

Since 2006 Techy has been serving customers with all their electronic repair and installation needs. Because of its partnership with Walmart, Techy can open new stores inside the major corporate retail store. The fast-growing tech franchise has over 200+ stores in 30 states and nine countries. It is a worldwide company with its 24,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art headquarter in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Contact: Nicole Cooper, franchise@techycompany.com, 877-752-0956

