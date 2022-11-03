Betr Partners with Caesars Southern Indiana, EBCI Holdings to Bring Microbetting to Indiana

Subject to regulatory approval, partnership with EBCI Holdings to provide Betr market access to the state of Indiana

Joey Levy and Jake Paul lead micro-betting app Betr, which enables fans to bet on every play of live sports

ELIZABETH, Ind. and MIAMI, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caesars Southern Indiana will be the new regional partner for Betr, the first direct-to-consumer micro-betting focused sports betting and media company.

Subject to regulatory approval, the partnership between Betr, Caesars Southern Indiana, and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians' gaming entity, EBCI Holdings, will bring market access and licensing to the state of Indiana. Betr plans to launch real money microbetting in Indiana in the coming months. The partnership is predominantly equity-based, making EBCI Holdings one of Betr's largest shareholders.

"We are thrilled to be working with Caesars Southern Indiana and EBCI Holdings to bring Betr to the Hoosier state," said Joey Levy, Founder and CEO of Betr. "Market access is one of the primary expenses that comes with launching a regulated sports betting business in the U.S., so we have been focused on aligning ourselves with partners who buy into our vision and are willing to take equity in lieu of cash for access. We are thrilled to announce this partnership and we are grateful for the opportunity to undergo the licensing process with the Indiana Gaming Commission."

"Our partnership with Betr will deliver a fresh, dynamic new way of betting to thousands of sports fans in our area. It's a thrilling new way to engage with live sports," said Brad Seigel, general manager of Caesars Southern Indiana. "With Betr's microbetting focus combined with Betr's smart take on sports media led by boxing star Jake Paul, we believe Betr will be a fun new option for sports fans throughout Indiana and will appeal to mass market consumers."

Launched by Simplebet co-founder Joey Levy and media mogul Jake Paul, Betr is poised to revolutionize sports betting through its innovative approach to engaging fans throughout live sports events instead of just wagering on the final score. Upon licensing, sports fans at Caesars Southern Indiana and throughout the state can bet on thousands of different live game plays or events, from wagering on the number of strikes thrown to whether a football drive will begin with a run or pass. Betr covers a range of professional sports year-round.

Caesars Southern Indiana is owned by EBCI Holdings, the commercial gaming and hospitality entity of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI). EBCI Holdings initiated the partnership with Betr.

The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) are a federally recognized tribe based in Western North Carolina. EBCI Holdings will be providing Betr market access in Indiana via Caesars Southern Indiana, which EBCI Holdings acquired in 2021. The deal is part of partnership between Betr and EBCI Holdings that can provide potential market access to Betr in additional states.

Betr's partnership with EBCI Holdings comes on the heels of their recent equity-focused partnership with the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company for market access across Ohio. For the latest information on Betr, follow @betr on TikTok , YouTube , Instagram , and Twitter, and on LinkedIn and at betr.app .

ABOUT BETR:

Founded in 2022 by Joey Levy and Jake Paul, Betr is the first direct-to-consumer micro-betting focused sports betting company. Betr has also launched a new media venture for the next generation of sports fans. Betr is setting out to disrupt legacy gambling and legacy media, with a mission of making sports and betting betr. You can find Betr on @betr on TikTok , YouTube , Instagram , and Twitter, and on LinkedIn and at betr.app . To learn more about responsible play, please visit betr.app/responsibility.

ABOUT EBCI HOLDINGS:

EBCI Holdings was established in 2021 to diversify the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians' holdings in the commercial gaming and hospitality business. The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians entered the casino gaming industry in 1997 and operates two tribal casinos in western North Carolina, which have a long track record of success. The tribe has a longstanding relationship with Caesars Entertainment, which has managed both North Carolina casinos since they opened.

ABOUT CAESARS SOUTHERN INDIANA:

Caesars Southern Indiana, located 20 minutes from downtown Louisville, Ky. is the region's premier casino gaming and entertainment destination. Caesars offers world-class gaming with over 1,000 slot machines, 70 table games, live poker, and sports betting at The Caesars Sportsbook. The hotel offers luxurious accommodations in more than 500 rooms and suites and an indoor pool and spa. Exciting nightlife options include VOLT Lounge, Juno Bar, and Spears & Spirits, as well as headliner entertainment. Caesars Southern Indiana offers a wide variety of dining options from quick serve to fine dining. Caesars Southern Indiana is a Caesars Rewards licensed property, owned and operated by EBCI Holdings, LLC. For more information, please visit Caesars Southern Indiana or follow Caesars Southern Indiana on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Must be 21 years or older to gamble. Know When to Stop Before You Start. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-9-WITH-IT.

