Zimmer Biomet Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Third quarter net sales from continuing operations of $1.670 billion decreased 0.9% and increased 5.0% on a constant currency 1 basis

Third quarter diluted earnings per share from continuing operations were $0.92 ; adjusted 1 diluted earnings per share from continuing operations were $1.58

Company updates 2022 financial guidance, raising range for full year outlook

WARSAW, Ind., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH) today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The Company reported third quarter net sales from continuing operations of $1.670 billion, a decrease of 0.9% over the prior year period, and an increase of 5.0% on a constant currency basis. Net earnings from continuing operations for the third quarter were $194.0 million, or $333.1 million on an adjusted1 basis.

Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations were $0.92 for the third quarter, and adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations were $1.58.

1. Reconciliations of these measures to the corresponding U.S. generally accepted accounting principles measures are included in this press release.

"We had another solid quarter, bolstered by our team's execution and continued COVID recovery. Our performance and successful navigation of current macro pressures further increase our confidence and enable us to raise our financial guidance," said Bryan Hanson, Chairman, President and CEO of Zimmer Biomet. "We believe that our strategy is working and our innovation pipeline and product portfolio position Zimmer Biomet to serve our customers and patients and deliver growth and value for our shareholders."

Recent Highlights

Aligned with the ongoing transformation of Zimmer Biomet's business, key third quarter highlights include:

three-year agreement with Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) to create the HSS/Zimmer Biomet (ZB) Innovation Center for Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotic Joint Replacement. Through the collaboration, ZB and HSS aim to develop new decision support tools, powered by data collection and machine learning, to provide data-driven recommendations to surgeons for robotic-assisted joint surgery. Announcement of a first-of-its-kind,to create the HSS/Zimmer Biomet (ZB) Innovation Center for Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotic Joint Replacement. Through the collaboration, ZB and HSS aim to develop new decision support tools, powered by data collection and machine learning, to provide data-driven recommendations to surgeons for robotic-assisted joint surgery.

Launch of an exclusive, multi-year co-marketing agreement with Surgical Planning Associates, Inc. to commercialize HipInsight™, the first FDA-cleared mixed reality navigation system for total hip replacement. HipInsight, the latest addition to the OptiVu™ Mixed Reality portfolio of applications, further expands the capabilities of the ZBEdge™ suite of integrated smart, digital and robotic technologies designed to deliver transformative data-powered insights with the goal of optimizing patient outcomes. to commercialize HipInsight™, the first FDA-cleared mixed reality navigation system for total hip replacement. HipInsight, the latest addition to the OptiVu™ Mixed Reality portfolio of applications, further expands the capabilities of the ZBEdge™ suite of integrated smart, digital and robotic technologies designed to deliver transformative data-powered insights with the goal of optimizing patient outcomes.

clearance of the Identity™ Shoulder System for anatomic, reverse and revision shoulder replacement. The Identity Shoulder System is a convertible system that uses proprietary technologies to align each surgeon's approach to an individual patient's anatomy, with the goal of alleviating pain and optimizing range of motion. U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k)for anatomic, reverse and revision shoulder replacement. The Identity Shoulder System is a convertible system that uses proprietary technologies to align each surgeon's approach to an individual patient's anatomy, with the goal of alleviating pain and optimizing range of motion.

Geographic and Product Category Sales

The following sales tables provide results by geography and product category for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022, as well as the percentage change compared to the applicable prior year period, on both a reported basis and a constant currency basis.

NET SALES - THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 (in millions, unaudited)































































Constant





Net











Currency





Sales



% Change





% Change



Geographic Results



















United States $ 973.0





3.2

%



3.2

% International

696.8





(6.2)







7.3



Total $ 1,669.8





(0.9)

%



5.0

% Product Categories



















Knees



















United States $ 389.7





7.3

%



7.3

% International

267.3





(6.2)







7.0



Total

657.0





1.4







7.2



Hips



















United States

235.6





5.3







5.3



International

232.4





0.9







15.5



Total

468.0





3.1







10.5



S.E.T. *

409.4





(6.4)







(2.1)



Other

135.4





(7.2)







(0.4)



Total $ 1,669.8





(0.9)

%



5.0

%











































* Sports Medicine, Extremities, Trauma, Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic





NET SALES - NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 (in millions, unaudited)





















































Constant





Net









Currency





Sales



% Change



% Change



Geographic Results

















United States $ 2,931.8





3.4

%

3.4

% International

2,183.0





(1.4)





9.2



Total $ 5,114.8





1.3

%

6.0

% Product Categories

















Knees

















United States $ 1,167.6





7.7

%

7.7

% International

857.1





1.6





12.4



Total

2,024.7





5.0





9.8



Hips

















United States

707.7





3.7





3.7



International

698.5





0.8





12.1



Total

1,406.2





2.2





7.9



S.E.T. *

1,272.6





(3.4)





-



Other

411.3





(4.3)





0.9



Total $ 5,114.8





1.3

%

6.0

%







































* Sports Medicine, Extremities, Trauma, Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic







Financial Guidance

The Company is updating its full-year 2022 financial guidance to raise or tighten its previous projected ranges for revenue growth, foreign currency exchange impact, and adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations:

Projected Year Ending December 31, 2022

Previous Guidance Updated Guidance 2022 Reported Revenue Change (1.0)% - 1.0% 0% - 1.0% Foreign Currency Exchange Impact (5.0) % (5.5) % Adjusted Operating Profit Margin(1) 26.75% - 27.75% 26.75% - 27.75% Adjusted Tax Rate(1) 16.0% - 16.5% 16.0% - 16.5% Adjusted Diluted EPS from Continuing Operations(1) $6.70 - $6.90 $6.80 - $6.90





(1) These measures are non-GAAP financial measures for which a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is not available without unreasonable efforts. See "Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Conference Call

The Company will conduct its third quarter investor conference call today, November 2, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The audio webcast can be accessed via Zimmer Biomet's Investor Relations website at https://investor.zimmerbiomet.com . It will be archived for replay following the conference call.

About the Company

Zimmer Biomet is a global medical technology leader with a comprehensive portfolio designed to maximize mobility and improve health. We seamlessly transform the patient experience through our innovative products and suite of integrated digital and robotic technologies that leverage data, data analytics and artificial intelligence.

With 90+ years of trusted leadership and proven expertise, Zimmer Biomet is positioned to deliver the highest quality solutions to patients and providers. Our legacy continues to come to life today through our progressive culture of evolution and innovation.

For more information about our product portfolio, our operations in 25+ countries and sales in 100+ countries or about joining our team, visit www.zimmerbiomet.com or follow Zimmer Biomet on Twitter at www.twitter.com/zimmerbiomet .

ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 and 2021

(in millions, except per share amounts, unaudited)















2022



2021

Net Sales $ 1,669.8



$ 1,685.4

Cost of products sold, excluding intangible asset amortization

488.2





491.4

Intangible asset amortization

131.5





132.2

Research and development

101.7





93.8

Selling, general and administrative

654.9





684.4

Restructuring and other cost reduction initiatives

28.3





22.5

Quality remediation

8.1





11.7

Acquisition, integration, divestiture and related

11.8





6.4

Operating expenses

1,424.5





1,442.4

Operating Profit

245.3





243.0

Other (expense) income, net

(25.4)





0.3

Interest expense, net

(42.3)





(52.6)

Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes

177.6





190.7

(Benefit) provision for income taxes from continuing operations

(16.6)





28.3

Net Earnings from continuing operations

194.2





162.4

Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest

0.2





0.2

Net Earnings from Continuing Operations of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

194.0





162.2

Loss from discontinued operations, net of taxes

-





(16.6)

Net Earnings of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ 194.0



$ 145.6













Earnings Per Common Share - Basic









Earnings from continuing operations $ 0.92



$ 0.78

Loss from discontinued operations

-





(0.08)

Net Earnings Per Common Share - Basic $ 0.92



$ 0.70

Earnings Per Common Share - Diluted









Earnings from continuing operations $ 0.92



$ 0.77

Loss from discontinued operations

-





(0.08)

Net Earnings Per Common Share - Diluted $ 0.92



$ 0.69

Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding









Basic

209.8





208.8

Diluted

210.3





210.6



























ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 and 2021

(in millions, except per share amounts, unaudited)















2022



2021

Net Sales $ 5,114.8



$ 5,050.1

Cost of products sold, excluding intangible asset amortization

1,499.2





1,423.9

Intangible asset amortization

395.3





398.7

Research and development

298.0





339.8

Selling, general and administrative

2,034.6





2,038.2

Intangible asset impairment

3.0





16.3

Restructuring and other cost reduction initiatives

129.2





62.6

Quality remediation

22.4





32.8

Acquisition, integration, divestiture and related

8.5





11.3

Operating expenses

4,390.2





4,323.6

Operating Profit

724.6





726.5

Other (expense) income, net

(124.1)





16.0

Interest expense, net

(122.2)





(159.6)

Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes

478.3





582.9

Provision for income taxes from continuing operations

56.9





82.7

Net Earnings from continuing operations

421.4





500.2

Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest

0.7





0.4

Net Earnings from Continuing Operations of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

420.7





499.8

Loss from discontinued operations, net of taxes

(58.8)





(14.2)

Net Earnings of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ 361.9



$ 485.6













Earnings Per Common Share - Basic









Earnings from continuing operations $ 2.01



$ 2.40

Loss from discontinued operations

(0.28)





(0.07)

Net Earnings Per Common Share - Basic $ 1.73



$ 2.33

Earnings Per Common Share - Diluted









Earnings from continuing operations $ 2.00



$ 2.37

Loss from discontinued operations

(0.28)





(0.06)

Net Earnings Per Common Share - Diluted $ 1.72



$ 2.31

Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding









Basic

209.5





208.5

Diluted

210.2





210.5























ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in millions, unaudited)









September 30,



December 31,





2022



2021

Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 545.4



$ 378.1

Receivables, net



1,278.5





1,259.6

Inventories



2,128.6





2,148.0

Other current assets



581.9





597.7

Current assets of discontinued operations



-





501.6

Total current assets



4,534.4





4,885.0

Property, plant and equipment, net



1,801.6





1,836.6

Goodwill



8,798.8





8,919.4

Intangible assets, net



5,136.5





5,533.6

Other assets



1,062.0





1,005.0

Noncurrent assets of discontinued operations



-





1,276.8

Total Assets

$ 21,333.3



$ 23,456.4

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











Current liabilities

$ 1,636.6



$ 1,685.6

Current portion of long-term debt



659.1





1,605.1

Current liabilities of discontinued operations



-





177.2

Other long-term liabilities



1,731.3





1,690.0

Long-term debt



5,055.2





5,463.7

Noncurrent liabilities of discontinued operations



-





168.4

Stockholders' equity



12,251.1





12,666.4

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 21,333.3



$ 23,456.4



ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 and 2021

(in millions, unaudited)



















2022



2021

Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities from continuing operations











Net earnings from continuing operations

$ 421.4



$ 500.2

Depreciation and amortization



697.9





704.5

Share-based compensation



78.2





61.1

Intangible asset impairment



3.0





16.3

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquired assets and liabilities











Income taxes



(12.4)





(64.7)

Receivables



(114.5)





(2.0)

Inventories



(63.5)





(95.6)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



(1.6)





22.5

Other assets and liabilities



103.5





(75.6)

Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations



1,112.0





1,066.7

Cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities from continuing operations











Additions to instruments



(192.2)





(203.0)

Additions to other property, plant and equipment



(124.5)





(94.4)

Net investment hedge settlements



71.2





(2.4)

Business combination investments, net of acquired cash



(99.8)





-

Investments in other assets



(64.2)





(19.5)

Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations



(409.5)





(319.3)

Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities from continuing operations











Proceeds from revolving facility



220.0





-

Payments on revolving facility



(220.0)





-

Redemption of senior notes



(750.0)





(500.0)

Proceeds from term loan



83.0





-

Payments on term loans



(242.9)





-

Dividends paid to stockholders



(150.8)





(149.9)

Proceeds from employee stock compensation plans



63.2





117.3

Distribution from ZimVie, Inc.



540.6





-

Business combination contingent consideration payments



-





(6.5)

Deferred business combination payments



-





(100.0)

Other financing activities



(5.4)





(11.1)

Net cash used in financing activities from continuing operations



(462.3)





(650.2)

Cash flows provided by (used in) discontinued operations











Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities



(71.5)





66.8

Net cash used in investing activities



(7.2)





(38.1)

Net cash used in financing activities



(68.1)





-

Net cash flows (used in) provided by discontinued operations



(146.8)





28.7

Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents



(26.5)





(8.4)

Increase in cash and cash equivalents



66.9





117.5

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period (includes $100.4 and $27.4 at

January 1, 2022 and 2021, respectively, of discontinued operations cash)



478.5





802.1

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period (includes $24.1 at September 30,

2021 of discontinued operations cash)

$ 545.4



$ 919.6































ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED NET SALES % CHANGE TO CONSTANT CURRENCY % CHANGE (unaudited)

















































For the Three Months Ended





September 30, 2022 vs. 2021













Foreign





Constant













Exchange





Currency





% Change





Impact





% Change



Geographic Results





















United States

3.2

%



-

%



3.2

% International

(6.2)







(13.5)







7.3



Total

(0.9)

%



(5.9)

%



5.0

% Product Categories





















Knees





















United States

7.3

%



-

%



7.3

% International

(6.2)







(13.2)







7.0



Total

1.4







(5.8)







7.2



Hips





















United States

5.3







-







5.3



International

0.9







(14.6)







15.5



Total

3.1







(7.4)







10.5



S.E.T.

(6.4)







(4.3)







(2.1)



Other

(7.2)







(6.8)







(0.4)



Total

(0.9)

%



(5.9)

%



5.0

%

ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED NET SALES % CHANGE TO CONSTANT CURRENCY % CHANGE (unaudited)

















































For the Nine Months Ended





September 30, 2022 vs. 2021













Foreign





Constant













Exchange





Currency





% Change





Impact





% Change



Geographic Results





















United States

3.4

%



-

%



3.4

% International

(1.4)







(10.6)







9.2



Total

1.3

%



(4.7)

%



6.0

% Product Categories





















Knees





















United States

7.7

%



-

%



7.7

% International

1.6







(10.8)







12.4



Total

5.0







(4.8)







9.8



Hips





















United States

3.7







-







3.7



International

0.8







(11.3)







12.1



Total

2.2







(5.7)







7.9



S.E.T

(3.4)







(3.4)







-



Other

(4.3)







(5.2)







0.9



Total

1.3

%



(4.7)

%



6.0

%

ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED TO ADJUSTED RESULTS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER, 2022 and 2021

(in millions, except per share amounts, unaudited)









































































































































FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022





Cost of

products

sold,

excluding

intangible asset

amortization



Intangible

asset amortization



Research and

development



Selling,

general and administrative



Restructuring and other

cost reduction initiatives



Quality

remediation



Acquisition,

integration,

divestiture

and related



Other

(expense)

income,

net



(Benefit)

provision

for income

taxes from

continuing

operations



Net

Earnings from

Continuing

Operations

of Zimmer

Biomet

Holdings, Inc.



Diluted

earnings

from continuing

operations

per

common share

As Reported

$ 488.2



$ 131.5



$ 101.7



$ 654.9



$ 28.3



$ 8.1



$ 11.8



$ (25.4)



$ (16.6)



$ 194.0



$ 0.92

Inventory and manufacturing

-related charges(1)



0.6





-





-





-





-





-





-





-





1.1





(1.7)





(0.01)

Intangible asset

amortization(2)



-





(131.5)





-





-





-





-





-





-





27.3





104.2





0.50

Restructuring and other cost

reduction initiatives(4)



-





-





-





-





(28.3)





-





-





-





12.3





16.0





0.07

Quality remediation(5)



-





-





-





-





-





(8.1)





-





-





1.9





6.2





0.03

Acquisition, integration, divestiture and related(6)



-





-





-





-





-





-





(11.8)





-





(0.1)





11.9





0.06

Litigation(7)



-





-





-





0.1





-





-





-





-





0.2





(0.3)





-

European Union Medical Device Regulation(8)



-





-





(13.5)





-





-





-





-





-





3.2





10.3





0.05

Other charges(9)



-





-





-





(1.7)





-





-





-





26.4





(6.7)





34.8





0.16

Other certain tax

adjustments(10)



-





-





-





-





-





-





-





-





42.3





(42.3)





(0.20)

As Adjusted

$ 488.8



$ -



$ 88.2



$ 653.3



$ -



$ -



$ -



$ 1.0



$ 64.9



$ 333.1



$ 1.58



FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021





Cost of

products

sold,

excluding

intangible asset amortization



Intangible asset

amortization



Research and development



Selling,

general and administrative



Restructuring

and other cost reduction initiatives



Quality

remediation



Acquisition,

integration, divestiture

and related



Other (expense) income, net



(Benefit) provision for income taxes from continuing operations



Net Earnings from Continuing Operations of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.



Diluted earnings from continuing operations per common share

As Reported

$ 491.4



$ 132.2



$ 93.8



$ 684.4



$ 22.5



$ 11.7



$ 6.4



$ 0.3



$ 28.3



$ 162.2



$ 0.77

Inventory and manufacturing

-related charges(1)



(5.2)





-





-





-





-





-





-





-





6.6





(1.4)





(0.01)

Intangible asset

amortization(2)



-





(132.2)





-





-





-





-





-





-





20.0





112.2





0.53

Restructuring and other

cost reduction initiatives(4)



-





-





-





-





(22.5)





-





-





-





2.1





20.4





0.10

Quality remediation(5)



-





-





-





-





-





(11.7)





-





-





2.8





8.9





0.04

Acquisition, integration, divestiture and related(6)



-





-





-





-





-





-





(6.4)





-





0.6





5.8





0.03

Litigation(7)



-





-





-





(43.6)





-





-





-





-





4.9





38.7





0.18

European Union Medical

Device Regulation(8)



-





-





(10.6)





-





-





-





-





-





2.4





8.2





0.04

Other charges(9)



-





-





-





(2.1)





-





-





-





3.8





(3.7)





9.6





0.05

Other certain tax adjustments(10)



-





-





-





-





-





-





-





-





4.2





(4.2)





(0.02)

As Adjusted

$ 486.2



$ -



$ 83.2



$ 638.7



$ -



$ -



$ -



$ 4.1



$ 68.2



$ 360.4



$ 1.71



ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED TO ADJUSTED RESULTS

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 and 2021

(in millions, except per share amounts, unaudited)











































































FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022





Cost of

products

sold,

excluding

intangible

asset

amortization



Intangible

asset amortization



Research and

development



Selling,

general and administrative



Intangible

asset

impairment



Restructuring

and other cost reduction

initiatives



Quality remediation



Acquisition, integration, divestiture

and related



Other

(expense)

income, net



Provision for income taxes from continuing operations



Net Earnings

from Continuing Operations

of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.



Diluted

earnings from continuing operations

per common share

As Reported

$ 1,499.2



$ 395.3



$ 298.0



$ 2,034.6



$ 3.0



$ 129.2



$ 22.4



$ 8.5



$ (124.1)



$ 56.9



$ 420.7



$ 2.00

Inventory and manufacturing-related charges(1)



(14.7)





-





-





-





-





-





-





-





-





12.4





2.3





0.01

Intangible asset amortization(2)



-





(395.3)





-





-





-





-





-





-





-





79.9





315.4





1.50

Intangible asset impairment(3)



-





-





-





-





(3.0)





-





-





-





-





0.8





2.2





0.01

Restructuring and other cost reduction initiatives(4)



-





-





-





-





-





(129.2)





-





-





-





30.5





98.7





0.47

Quality remediation(5)



-





-





-





-





-





-





(22.4)





-





-





5.0





17.4





0.08

Acquisition, integration,

divestiture and related(6)



-





-





-





-





-





-





-





(8.5)





-





4.4





4.1





0.02

Litigation(7)



-





-





-





(35.0)





-





-





-





-





-





8.2





26.8





0.13

European Union Medical Device Regulation(8)



-





-





(37.3)





-





-





-





-





-





-





8.5





28.8





0.14

Other charges(9)



-





-





-





(6.9)





-





-





-





-





128.6





(4.2)





139.7





0.66

Other certain tax adjustments(10)



-





-





-





-





-





-





-





-





-





3.2





(3.2)





(0.01)

As Adjusted

$ 1,484.5



$ -



$ 260.7



$ 1,992.7



$ -



$ -



$ -



$ -



$ 4.5



$ 205.6



$ 1,052.9



$ 5.01



FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021





Cost of

products

sold, excluding intangible asset amortization



Intangible asset amortization



Research and development



Selling, general and

administrative



Intangible

asset impairment



Restructuring and other cost reduction initiatives



Quality

remediation



Acquisition,

integration,

divestiture

and related



Other (expense) income, net



Provision for income taxes from continuing operations



Net Earnings from Continuing Operations of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.



Diluted earnings from continuing operations per common share

As Reported

$ 1,423.9



$ 398.7



$ 339.8



$ 2,038.2



$ 16.3



$ 62.6



$ 32.8



$ 11.3



$ 16.0



$ 82.7



$ 499.8



$ 2.37

Inventory and manufacturing-

related charges(1)



(6.4)





-





-





-





-





-





-





-





-





16.4





(10.0)





(0.05)

Intangible asset

amortization(2)



-





(398.7)





-





-





-





-





-





-





-





74.4





324.3





1.54

Intangible asset impairment(3)



-





-





-





-





(16.3)





-





-





-





-





2.1





14.2





0.07

Restructuring and other cost reduction initiatives(4)



-





-





-





-





-





(62.6)





-





-





-





10.6





52.0





0.25

Quality remediation(5)



-





-





-





-





-





-





(32.8)





-





-





7.7





25.1





0.12

Acquisition, integration,

divestiture and related(6)



-





-





-





-





-





-





-





(11.3)





-





2.4





8.9





0.04

Litigation(7)



-





-





-





(53.3)





-





-





-





-





-





5.9





47.4





0.22

European Union Medical Device Regulation(8)



-





-





(26.7)





-





-





-





-





-





-





6.0





20.7





0.10

Other charges(9)



-





-





-





(3.5)





-





-





-





-





(3.4)





(8.2)





8.3





0.04

Other certain tax adjustments(10)



-





-





-





-





-





-





-





-





-





(14.3)





14.3





0.07

As Adjusted

$ 1,417.5



$ -



$ 313.1



$ 1,981.4



$ -



$ -



$ -



$ -



$ 12.6



$ 185.7



$ 1,005.0



$ 4.77



(1) Inventory and manufacturing-related charges include excess and obsolete inventory charges on certain product lines we intend to discontinue, incremental cost of products sold from stepping up inventory to its fair value from its manufactured cost in business combination accounting and other inventory and manufacturing-related charges or gains. (2) We exclude intangible asset amortization as well as deferred tax rate changes on our intangible assets from our non-GAAP financial measures because we internally assess our performance against our peers without this amortization. Due to various levels of acquisitions among our peers, intangible asset amortization can vary significantly from company to company. (3) In the second quarters of 2022 and 2021, we recognized $3.0 million and $16.3 million, respectively, of in-process research and development ("IPR&D") intangible asset impairments on certain IPR&D projects. (4) In December 2019 and 2021, we initiated global restructuring programs that included a reorganization of key businesses and an overall effort to reduce costs in order to accelerate decision-making, focus the organization on priorities to drive growth and to prepare for the planned spinoff of ZimVie. Restructuring and other cost reduction initiatives also include other cost reduction initiatives that have the goal of reducing costs across the organization. The costs include employee termination benefits; contract terminations for facilities and sales agents; and other charges, such as retention period salaries and benefits and relocation costs. (5) We are addressing inspectional observations on Form 483 and a Warning Letter issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") following its previous inspections of our Warsaw North Campus facility, among other matters. This quality remediation has required us to devote significant financial resources. The majority of the expenses are related to consultants who are helping us to update previous documents and redesign certain processes. (6) The acquisition, integration, divestiture and related gains and expenses we have excluded from our non-GAAP financial measures resulted from various acquisitions, post-separation costs we've incurred related to ZimVie and gains related to a transition services agreement for services we provide to ZimVie and a transition manufacturing and supply agreement for products we supply to ZimVie for a limited period. (7) We are involved in patent litigation, product liability litigation, commercial litigation and other various litigation matters. We review litigation matters from both a qualitative and quantitative perspective to determine if excluding the losses or gains will provide our investors with useful incremental information. Litigation matters can vary in their characteristics, frequency and significance to our operating results. The litigation charges and gains excluded from our non-GAAP financial measures in the periods presented relate to product liability matters where we have received numerous claims on specific products, patent litigation and commercial litigation related to a common matter in multiple jurisdictions. In regards to the product liability matters, due to the complexities involved and claims filed in multiple districts, the expenses associated with these matters are significant to our operating results. Once the litigation matter has been excluded from our non-GAAP financial measures in a particular period, any additional expenses or gains from changes in estimates are also excluded, even if they are not significant, to ensure consistency in our non-GAAP financial measures from period-to-period. (8) The European Union Medical Device Regulation imposes significant additional premarket and postmarket requirements. The new regulations provided a transition period until May 2021 for previously-approved medical devices to meet the additional requirements. For certain devices, this transition period can be extended until May 2024. We are excluding from our non-GAAP financial measures the incremental costs incurred to establish initial compliance with the regulations related to our previously-approved medical devices. The incremental costs primarily relate to temporary personnel and third-party professionals necessary to supplement our internal resources. (9) We have incurred other various expenses from specific events or projects that we consider highly variable or that have a significant impact to our operating results that we have excluded from our non-GAAP measures. These include costs related to legal entity, distribution and manufacturing optimization, including contract terminations, and gains and losses from changes in fair value on our equity investments including our investment in ZimVie. (10) Other certain tax adjustments are related to certain significant and discrete tax adjustments including intercompany transactions between jurisdictions, ongoing impacts of tax only amortization resulting from certain restructuring transactions, impacts of significant tax reform including Swiss reform and certain favorable tax audit settlements.

ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES FROM

CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO FREE CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 and 2021

(in millions, unaudited)



















































Three Months Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2022



2021



2022



2021

Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations $ 450.8



$ 424.2



$ 1,112.0



$ 1,066.7

Additions to instruments

(71.6)





(69.7)





(192.2)





(203.0)

Additions to other property, plant and equipment

(47.2)





(44.0)





(124.5)





(94.4)

Free cash flow from continuing operations $ 332.0



$ 310.5



$ 795.3



$ 769.3



ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GROSS PROFIT & MARGIN FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT & MARGIN FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 and 2021 (in millions, unaudited)





















































Three Months Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,





2022



2021



2022



2021



Net Sales $ 1,669.8



$ 1,685.4



$ 5,114.8



$ 5,050.1



Cost of products sold, excluding intangible asset amortization

488.2





491.4





1,499.2





1,423.9



Intangible asset amortization

131.5





132.2





395.3





398.7



Gross Profit $ 1,050.1



$ 1,061.8



$ 3,220.3



$ 3,227.5





























Inventory and manufacturing-related charges

(0.6)





5.2





14.7





6.4



Intangible asset amortization

131.5





132.2





395.3





398.7



Adjusted gross profit $ 1,181.0



$ 1,199.2



$ 3,630.3



$ 3,632.6























































Gross margin

62.9

%

63.0

%

63.0

%

63.9

% Inventory and manufacturing-related charges

-





0.3





0.3





0.1



Intangible asset amortization

7.8





7.9





7.7





7.9



Adjusted gross margin

70.7

%

71.2

%

71.0

%

71.9

%

ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING PROFIT & MARGIN FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

TO ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT & MARGIN FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 and 2021 (in millions, unaudited)





















































Three Months Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,





2022



2021



2022



2021



Operating profit $ 245.3



$ 243.0



$ 724.6



$ 726.5



Inventory and manufacturing-related charges

(0.6)





5.2





14.7





6.4



Intangible asset amortization

131.5





132.2





395.3





398.7



Intangible asset impairment

-





-





3.0





16.3



Restructuring and other cost reduction initiatives

28.3





22.5





129.2





62.6



Quality remediation

8.1





11.7





22.4





32.8



Acquisition, integration, divestiture and related

11.8





6.4





8.5





11.3



Litigation

(0.1)





43.6





35.0





53.3



European Union Medical Device Regulation

13.5





10.6





37.3





26.7



Other charges

1.7





2.1





6.9





3.5



Adjusted operating profit $ 439.5



$ 477.3



$ 1,376.9



$ 1,338.1























































Operating profit margin

14.7

%

14.4

%

14.2

%

14.4

% Inventory and manufacturing-related charges

-





0.3





0.3





0.1



Intangible asset amortization

7.8





7.9





7.7





7.9



Intangible asset impairment

-





-





0.1





0.3



Restructuring and other cost reduction initiatives

1.7





1.3





2.5





1.2



Quality remediation

0.5





0.7





0.4





0.7



Acquisition, integration, divestiture and related

0.7





0.4





0.2





0.2



Litigation

-





2.6





0.7





1.1



European Union Medical Device Regulation

0.8





0.6





0.7





0.5



Other charges

0.1





0.1





0.1





0.1



Adjusted operating profit margin

26.3

%

28.3

%

26.9

%

26.5

%

ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF EFFECTIVE TAX RATE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO

ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited)

























































Three Months Ended

September 30,





Nine Months Ended

September 30,





2022



2021





2022



2021



Effective tax rate

(9.3)

%

14.8

%



11.9

%

14.2

% Tax effect of adjustments made to earnings before taxes(1)

1.7





(1.1)







3.7





3.8



Other certain tax adjustments

23.9





2.2







0.7





(2.4)



Adjusted effective tax rate

16.3

%

15.9

%



16.3

%

15.6

%































(1) Includes inventory and manufacturing-related charges; intangible asset amortization; intangible asset impairment; restructuring and other cost reduction initiatives; quality remediation; acquisition, integration, divestiture and related; litigation; European Union Medical Device Regulation; and other charges

ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF DEBT TO NET DEBT

AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 and DECEMBER 31, 2021

(in millions, unaudited)



























September 30, 2022



December 31, 2021

Debt, both current and long-term $ 5,714.3



$ 7,068.8

Cash and cash equivalents

(545.4)





(378.1)

Net debt $ 5,168.9



$ 6,690.7



























