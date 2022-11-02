WASHINGTON COMMANDERS HIRE BofA SECURITIES TO CONSIDER POTENTIAL TRANSACTIONS

ASHBURN, Va., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dan and Tanya Snyder and the Washington Commanders announced today that they have hired BofA Securities to consider potential transactions.

The Snyders remain committed to the team, all of its employees and its countless fans to putting the best product on the field and continuing the work to set the gold standard for workplaces in the NFL.

ABOUT WASHINGTON COMMANDERS: Owned by Dan and Tanya Snyder since 1999, the Washington Commanders were founded in Boston in 1932 and are one of the original members of the NFL's Eastern Division. The Washington Commanders relocated to Washington, D.C. in 1937 and have since become one of the most recognizable professional sports franchises in history, featuring multiple Hall of Fame coaches, 19 members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and one recipient of the Walter Payton Man of The Year Award, Darrell Green. A proud and storied franchise, the Team has won five World Championship titles including the 1937 and 1942 National Football League Championship games, as well as Super Bowls XVII, XXII and XXVI. Since 1997, the Team has played their home games at FedExField, a multi-purpose stadium located in Landover, MD. Washington Commanders Football Operations are headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia, and its Business Operations are headquartered at FedExField.

