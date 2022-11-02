PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP DEALERSHIPS NAMED BEST TO WORK FOR

Forty-Six Dealerships Recognized as Automotive News' Best Dealerships to Work For in 2022

Acura Turnersville Ranked #1 in Small Dealership Category

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG), a diversified international transportation services company and one of the world's premier automotive and commercial truck retailers, announced today that forty-six (46) of its dealerships have been recognized as part of the Top 100 Best Dealerships to Work For 2022 by Automotive News, more than any other dealership group.

Penske Automotive Group claimed seven (7) of the top ten (10) spots and seventeen (17) of the top twenty-five (25) spots nationally in this year's rankings. Acura of Turnersville was ranked No. 1 as the Best Dealership to Work For in the small dealership group category. In addition, seven (7) PAG dealerships were ranked in the top ten (10) nationally for their efforts to promote Diversity, Equity & Inclusion in the workplace. Commenting on the rankings, Penske Automotive Group Chair and CEO Roger Penske said, "Human Capital is the most important asset in our company. We are committed to creating a culture that fosters teamwork and opportunity while promoting diversity, equity and inclusion throughout our organization. To have so many of our dealerships recognized by Automotive News in these categories is an extraordinary accomplishment. We are extremely proud of our team for their commitment, drive, passion and efforts in working together to be the very best."

The award-winning dealerships are:

Phoenix, Arizona – www.acuranorthscottsdale.com Acura North Scottsdale,

Turnersville, New Jersey – www.acuraturnersville.com Acura Turnersville,

Audi Bedford , Bedford, Ohio – www.audibedford.com

Chantilly, Virginia – www.audichantilly.com Audi Chantilly,

Audi Fairfield , Fairfield, Connecticut – www.audifairfield.com

Mentor, Ohio – www.audimentor.com Audi Mentor,

Phoenix, Arizona – www.audinorthscottsdale.com Audi North Scottsdale,

Turnersville, New Jersey – www.auditurnersville.com Audi Turnersville,

Phoenix, Arizona – www.bentleyscottsdale.com Bentley Scottsdale,

Phoenix, Arizona – www.bmwnorthscottsdale.com BMW North Scottsdale,

Greenwich , Greenwich, Connecticut – www.bmwofgreenwich.com BMW of

Mamaroneck , Mamaroneck, New York – www.bmwofmamaroneck.com BMW of

Turnersville , Turnersville, New Jersey – www.bmwofturnersville.com BMW of

Warwick, Rhode Island – www.bmwofwarwick.com BMW of Warwick,

Fayetteville , Fayetteville, Arkansas – www.hondaoffayetteville.com Honda of

Mentor , Mentor, Ohio – www.hondaofmentor.com Honda of

Turnersville , Turnersville, New Jersey – www.hondaofturnersville.com Honda of

Hudson Nissan , Jersey City, New Jersey – www.hudsonnissan.com

Hudson Toyota , Jersey City, New Jersey – www.hudsontoyota.com

Warwick, Rhode Island – www.infinitiofwarwick.com Infiniti of Warwick,

Darien, Connecticut – www.jaguardarien.com; www.landroverdarien.com Jaguar Land Rover Darien,

Englewood, New Jersey – www.jaguarenglewood.com; www.landroverenglewood.com Jaguar Land Rover Englewood,

Eatontown, New Jersey – www.landrovermonmouth.com; www.jaguarmonmouth.com Jaguar Land Rover Monmouth,

Paramus, New Jersey – www.jaguarparamus.com; www.landroverparamus.com Jaguar Land Rover Paramus,

Kearny Mesa Toyota , San Diego, California – www.kearnymesatoyota.com

Madison , Middleton, Wisconsin – www.lexusofmadison.com Lexus of

Warwick, Rhode Island – www.lexusofwarwick.com Lexus of Warwick,

Los Gatos, California – www.losgatosacura.com Los Gatos Acura,

Mercedes-Benz Fairfield , Fairfield, Connecticut – www.mercedesbenzoffairfield.com

Greenwich , Greenwich, Connecticut – www.mercedesbenzgreenwich.com Mercedes-Benz of

Tysons Corner , Vienna, Virginia – www.mercedesbenzoftysonscorner.com Mercedes-Benz of

Warwick, Rhode Island – www.mercedesbenzofwarwick.com Mercedes-Benz of Warwick,

Warwick, Rhode Island – www.miniofwarwick.com Mini of Warwick,

Golden Valley, Minnesota – www.motorwerksmini.com Motorwerks MINI,

Turnersville , Turnersville, New Jersey – www.nissanofturnersville.com Nissan of

Porsche Beachwood , Beachwood, Ohio – www.porschebeachwood.com

Porsche Fairfield , Fairfield, Connecticut – www.porschefairfield.com

Porsche Monmouth , West Long Branch, New Jersey – www.porschemonmouth.com

Phoenix, Arizona – www.porschenorthscottsdale.com Porsche North Scottsdale,

Porsche Stevens Creek , Santa Clara, California – www.porschestevenscreek.com

Porsche Warwick , Warwick, Rhode Island – www.porschewarwick.com

Phoenix, Arizona – www.scottsdaleferrari.com; www.scottsdalemaserati.com Scottsdale Ferrari-Maserati,

Bedford, Ohio – www.toyotaofbedford.com Toyota of Bedford,

Fayetteville , Fayetteville, Arkansas – www.toyotaoffayetteville.com Toyota of

Turnersville , Turnersville, New Jersey – www.toyotaofturnersville.com Toyota of

Phoenix, Arizona – www.vwnorthscottsdale.com Volkswagen North Scottsdale,

About Penske Automotive

Penske Automotive Group, Inc., (NYSE: PAG) headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, is a diversified international transportation services company and one of the world's premier automotive and commercial truck retailers. PAG operates dealerships principally in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, Italy, and Japan and is one of the largest retailers of commercial trucks in North America for Freightliner. PAG also distributes and retails commercial vehicles, diesel and gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services principally in Australia and New Zealand. Additionally, PAG owns 28.9% of Penske Transportation Solutions, a business that manages a fleet of over 400,000 trucks, tractors, and trailers providing innovative transportation, supply chain, and technology solutions to North American fleets. PAG is a member of the Fortune 500, Russell 1000, and Russell 3000 indexes and is ranked among the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune Magazine. For additional information, visit the Company's website at www.penskeautomotive.com.

Inquiries should contact:

Contacts: Shelley Hulgrave Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer 248-648-2812

shulgrave@penskeautomotive.com Anthony Pordon

Executive Vice President Investor Relations and Corporate Development

248-648-2540

tpordon@penskeautomotive.com

Penske Automotive Group logo. (PRNewsFoto/Penske Automotive Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Penske Automotive Group, Inc.