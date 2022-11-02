PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP DEALERSHIPS NAMED BEST TO WORK FOR

Forty-Six Dealerships Recognized as Automotive News' Best Dealerships to Work For in 2022
Acura Turnersville Ranked #1 in Small Dealership Category
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG), a diversified international transportation services company and one of the world's premier automotive and commercial truck retailers, announced today that forty-six (46) of its dealerships have been recognized as part of the Top 100 Best Dealerships to Work For 2022 by Automotive News, more than any other dealership group.
Penske Automotive Group claimed seven (7) of the top ten (10) spots and seventeen (17) of the top twenty-five (25) spots nationally in this year's rankings. Acura of Turnersville was ranked No. 1 as the Best Dealership to Work For in the small dealership group category. In addition, seven (7) PAG dealerships were ranked in the top ten (10) nationally for their efforts to promote Diversity, Equity & Inclusion in the workplace. Commenting on the rankings, Penske Automotive Group Chair and CEO Roger Penske said, "Human Capital is the most important asset in our company. We are committed to creating a culture that fosters teamwork and opportunity while promoting diversity, equity and inclusion throughout our organization. To have so many of our dealerships recognized by Automotive News in these categories is an extraordinary accomplishment. We are extremely proud of our team for their commitment, drive, passion and efforts in working together to be the very best."
The award-winning dealerships are:
- Acura North Scottsdale, Phoenix, Arizona – www.acuranorthscottsdale.com
- Acura Turnersville, Turnersville, New Jersey – www.acuraturnersville.com
- Audi Bedford, Bedford, Ohio – www.audibedford.com
- Audi Chantilly, Chantilly, Virginia – www.audichantilly.com
- Audi Fairfield, Fairfield, Connecticut – www.audifairfield.com
- Audi Mentor, Mentor, Ohio – www.audimentor.com
- Audi North Scottsdale, Phoenix, Arizona – www.audinorthscottsdale.com
- Audi Turnersville, Turnersville, New Jersey – www.auditurnersville.com
- Bentley Scottsdale, Phoenix, Arizona – www.bentleyscottsdale.com
- BMW North Scottsdale, Phoenix, Arizona – www.bmwnorthscottsdale.com
- BMW of Greenwich, Greenwich, Connecticut – www.bmwofgreenwich.com
- BMW of Mamaroneck, Mamaroneck, New York – www.bmwofmamaroneck.com
- BMW of Turnersville, Turnersville, New Jersey – www.bmwofturnersville.com
- BMW of Warwick, Warwick, Rhode Island – www.bmwofwarwick.com
- Honda of Fayetteville, Fayetteville, Arkansas – www.hondaoffayetteville.com
- Honda of Mentor, Mentor, Ohio – www.hondaofmentor.com
- Honda of Turnersville, Turnersville, New Jersey – www.hondaofturnersville.com
- Hudson Nissan, Jersey City, New Jersey – www.hudsonnissan.com
- Hudson Toyota, Jersey City, New Jersey – www.hudsontoyota.com
- Infiniti of Warwick, Warwick, Rhode Island – www.infinitiofwarwick.com
- Jaguar Land Rover Darien, Darien, Connecticut – www.jaguardarien.com; www.landroverdarien.com
- Jaguar Land Rover Englewood, Englewood, New Jersey – www.jaguarenglewood.com; www.landroverenglewood.com
- Jaguar Land Rover Monmouth, Eatontown, New Jersey – www.landrovermonmouth.com; www.jaguarmonmouth.com
- Jaguar Land Rover Paramus, Paramus, New Jersey – www.jaguarparamus.com; www.landroverparamus.com
- Kearny Mesa Toyota, San Diego, California – www.kearnymesatoyota.com
- Lexus of Madison, Middleton, Wisconsin – www.lexusofmadison.com
- Lexus of Warwick, Warwick, Rhode Island – www.lexusofwarwick.com
- Los Gatos Acura, Los Gatos, California – www.losgatosacura.com
- Mercedes-Benz Fairfield, Fairfield, Connecticut – www.mercedesbenzoffairfield.com
- Mercedes-Benz of Greenwich, Greenwich, Connecticut – www.mercedesbenzgreenwich.com
- Mercedes-Benz of Tysons Corner, Vienna, Virginia – www.mercedesbenzoftysonscorner.com
- Mercedes-Benz of Warwick, Warwick, Rhode Island – www.mercedesbenzofwarwick.com
- Mini of Warwick, Warwick, Rhode Island – www.miniofwarwick.com
- Motorwerks MINI, Golden Valley, Minnesota – www.motorwerksmini.com
- Nissan of Turnersville, Turnersville, New Jersey – www.nissanofturnersville.com
- Porsche Beachwood, Beachwood, Ohio – www.porschebeachwood.com
- Porsche Fairfield, Fairfield, Connecticut – www.porschefairfield.com
- Porsche Monmouth, West Long Branch, New Jersey – www.porschemonmouth.com
- Porsche North Scottsdale, Phoenix, Arizona – www.porschenorthscottsdale.com
- Porsche Stevens Creek, Santa Clara, California – www.porschestevenscreek.com
- Porsche Warwick, Warwick, Rhode Island – www.porschewarwick.com
- Scottsdale Ferrari-Maserati, Phoenix, Arizona – www.scottsdaleferrari.com; www.scottsdalemaserati.com
- Toyota of Bedford, Bedford, Ohio – www.toyotaofbedford.com
- Toyota of Fayetteville, Fayetteville, Arkansas – www.toyotaoffayetteville.com
- Toyota of Turnersville, Turnersville, New Jersey – www.toyotaofturnersville.com
- Volkswagen North Scottsdale, Phoenix, Arizona – www.vwnorthscottsdale.com
About Penske Automotive
Penske Automotive Group, Inc., (NYSE: PAG) headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, is a diversified international transportation services company and one of the world's premier automotive and commercial truck retailers. PAG operates dealerships principally in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, Italy, and Japan and is one of the largest retailers of commercial trucks in North America for Freightliner. PAG also distributes and retails commercial vehicles, diesel and gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services principally in Australia and New Zealand. Additionally, PAG owns 28.9% of Penske Transportation Solutions, a business that manages a fleet of over 400,000 trucks, tractors, and trailers providing innovative transportation, supply chain, and technology solutions to North American fleets. PAG is a member of the Fortune 500, Russell 1000, and Russell 3000 indexes and is ranked among the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune Magazine. For additional information, visit the Company's website at www.penskeautomotive.com.
Inquiries should contact:
Contacts:
Shelley Hulgrave
Executive Vice President and
Chief Financial Officer
248-648-2812
Anthony Pordon
