Hydrite Named Exclusive Distributor for PURE Bioscience in Dairy and Plant-Based Protein Market

BROOKFIELD, Wis., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydrite has entered into a multi-year agreement with PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB: PURE) to be the exclusive distributor of PURE® Hard Surface disinfectant in the dairy and plant-based protein processing market.

PURE Bioscience is a producer of proprietary antimicrobial products containing Silver Dihydrogen Citrate (SDC), a liquid ready-to-use antimicrobial agent. PURE® Hard Surface is an SDC-based, EPA-registered food contact surface sanitizer and disinfectant formulated to rapidly eliminate food borne pathogens.

With a significant presence in the dairy processing market, Hydrite is uniquely positioned to serve as a distribution affiliate for PURE® Hard Surface with a robust product and service offering in food safety and sanitation.

"Hydrite is a leader in chemical distribution, and we look forward to working with them as our exclusive distributor in addressing efficacious solutions in the dairy, beverage and food safety segments," PURE Bioscience Chief Operating Officer Tom Myers said.

Hydrite will distribute the product to dairy processing facilities (milk from mammals and related products containing milk), and plant-based protein facilities (products identifying as a milk substitute).

"We are pleased to offer PURE® Hard Surface disinfectant as part of our dairy sanitation solutions, expanding our customers' options for keeping their facilities clean and running smoothly," Hydrite Vice President of Food James Mahmoudi said.

Hydrite has developed a reputation within the industry for providing excellence in manufacturing and distribution with comprehensive technical expertise.

About Hydrite

Hydrite is one of the largest independent providers of chemicals and related services in the United States. Headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, Hydrite has a network of manufacturing facilities, warehouses and laboratories in the Midwest, California and Texas with nearly 1,000 employees across 25 states.

Hydrite offers expertise in chemical manufacturing and distribution, food sanitation, organic processing, liquid sulfites, foam control and water treatment chemistries. Hydrite's dedicated chemists, engineers and technical service staff have extensive knowledge and experience to provide creative solutions to challenging formulation problems. www.hydrite.com

About PURE Bioscience, Inc.

PURE is focused on developing and commercializing proprietary antimicrobial products primarily in the food safety arena. PURE provides solutions to combat the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control. PURE's technology platform is based on patented, stabilized ionic silver, and the company's initial products contain silver dihydrogen citrate, better known as SDC. PURE is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California (San Bernardino metropolitan area). www.purebio.com.

