The Food Renegades, Tara Ippolito (@aldentediva,1.9M+ Followers) Social Media Influencer and Easy-Bake Battle Netflix Star launches Cookbook!

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A self taught home cook and mother of two from New Jersey, Tara (@aldentediva 1.9 million followers) who first took to social media to share easy recipes for everyday people and overwhelmed moms is now a Netflix star. With the goal of inspiring people to make delicious recipes for the whole family and gain confidence in the kitchen, the Italian mom's following quickly grew to millions. From her viral Tiktok to becoming one of the top performing creators on Pinterest's Golden Recipe Contests, to her Netflix debut on Easy-Bake Battle, she continues to expand to new horizons. Her community can't get enough of hearty meal ideas, and now fans get to buy her newly released cookbook.

Tara has cultivated an engaged audience who can’t get enough of her social content, watching her on Netflix or reading her recipes in her cookbook (PRNewswire)

"When you watch Tara's content, you feel like you are sitting at her family table eating the most delicious food."

With over 1.9 million followers total, Tara has become a master of multiple social media platforms, more specifically Pinterest. With her first 30 minute live on the platform being a part of the Creator Council for Pinterest's Golden Recipe Contest, Tara's fans jumped on the chance to watch a live cooking demonstration and have specific recipe questions answered in live time from Tara herself. This was the top performing live from the campaign with 85k views. Since incorporating Pinterest TV live episodes, her page is now receiving over 10 million monthly views, as her audience from other platforms are coming over to check out these fun and interactive lives.

Not only does Tara emphasize the convenience and simplicity of creating delicious and hearty recipes, but it's also her creative twists on classic recipes like her slider burgers as well as this dish for Easter brunch. It's her quick tips like this as well as creative and easy to make meals that further landed her on the Netflix new cooking competition show Easy-Bake Battle, which has home cooks competing for a cash prize in creating the fastest, easiest and most delicious foods/snacks. See a sneak peak of Tara's Broccoli Chaffle here!

With so much of her audience asking for full recipe details and instructions after seeing her mouth-water results through TikTok, IG, and Instagram, Tara released her highly demanded cookbook FAST. SIMPLE. DELICIOUS. : 60 No-Fuss, No-Fail Comfort Food Recipes to Amp Up Your Week. Tara recognized the problem that most cookbooks had which was that they aren't meant for people with a tight schedule and not a lot of time to cook that day, and that no one was making a cookbook for busy moms looking to cook for their family in a time crunch!

"When you watch Tara's content, you feel like you are sitting at her family table eating the most delicious food," says her agent and President of The Digital Renegades, Christina Brennan. "I began working with Tara when she had just 100,000 followers and I have watched her grow to become one of the most dynamic creators home cooks on social media and now beyond!"

Tara has two boys but the youngest , Dominic, loves being in the kitchen just like his mom. Dominic is featured in many of Tara's videos as her little helper and more times than not steals the show.

Tara has worked with some of the largest brands in the food space such as Kingsford, Walmart, Sam's Club and more - and with the holiday season underway the New Jersey mom's content is continuing to get incredible engagement. For more information on working with Tara, please contact Christina Brennan at christina@celebexperts.com.

Contact: William Martin, will@celebexperts.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CelebExperts