Curaleaf Expands New Jersey Adult-Use Sales to Bordentown Dispensary

Curaleaf Bordentown is the Company's third location in the Garden State to introduce adult-use sales

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer cannabis products, today announced the launch of adult-use sales at its Bordentown, New Jersey location. Curaleaf Bordentown, located at 191 Route 130, is the Company's third and final location to sell adult-use cannabis in the Garden State.

Curaleaf is committed to providing premium quality products and reliable retail experiences for adult-use consumers while continuing to serve patients enrolled in the state's medical program. Curaleaf Bordentown will continue to prioritize New Jersey's licensed medical patients by providing private consultation areas, a secure online ordering system, exclusive checkout lines and designated parking spots. To optimize patient accessibility, Curaleaf Bordentown offers medical patient exclusive shopping hours every day from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

"We are thrilled to expand adult-use sales to Curaleaf Bordentown, which now allows us to serve both medical and adult-use customers across our entire New Jersey footprint," said Matt Darin, CEO of Curaleaf. "Curaleaf is committed to ensuring our patients and consumers receive quality products and service as they embark on their cannabis journey. We'd like to thank the City of Bordentown for their continued partnership and for welcoming us into the community."

According to the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission, the state generated more than $79 million in recreational cannabis sales from April 21 to June 30. Tax revenue in this period totaled $4.6 million.

Curaleaf Bordentown offers adult-use customers a wide variety of innovative products including Select Squeeze, a fast-acting THC beverage enhancer, as well as Select's best-selling Elite and Elite Live oil. The Company's New Jersey offerings have also recently expanded to include B NOBLE two-pack pre-rolls.

For more information on the Curaleaf's locations, patient resources and products in New Jersey, please visit www.curaleaf.com/dispensary/new-jersey.

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States, Curaleaf currently operates in 21 states with 142 dispensaries, 26 cultivation sites, and employs over 6,000 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This media advisory contains forward–looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or, "proposed", "is expected", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward–looking statements and information concerning the introduction of adult-use sales at Curaleaf Bordentown. Such forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's latest annual information form filed March 9, 2022, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at http://www.sedar.com, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward looking statements contained in this press release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

INVESTOR CONTACT

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Camilo Lyon, Chief Investment Officer

IR@curaleaf.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Tracy Brady, SVP Corporate Communications

media@curaleaf.com

View original content:

SOURCE Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.