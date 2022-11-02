Axiomtek Launches New DIN-rail Cybersecurity Gateway for OT Cybersecurity and Secured Edge - iNA200

TAIPEI, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axiomtek - a world-renowned leader relentlessly devoted to the research, development, and manufacture of series of innovative and reliable industrial computer products of high efficiency – is pleased to announce the iNA200, a DIN-rail cybersecurity gateway for operational technology (OT) network security. The iNA200 is powered by the Intel Atom® x6212RE or x6414RE processor (Elkhart Lake) and has one DDR4-3200 SO-DIMM for up to 32GB of system memory. For demanding rugged environments, this fanless IIoT edge gateway comes with a wide operating temperature range of -40°C to 70°C and supports wide power input of 9 to 36 VDC with dual power input. The iNA200 also has two 2.5G LAN ports, sufficient storage, and high expandability for various industrial application needs.

"OT cybersecurity is essential for Industry 4.0. Axiomtek's iNA200 is designed to safeguard your OT assets and avoid network threats for critical infrastructure," said Kevin Hsiao, a product manager of Network Computing Platform Division at Axiomtek. "Additionally, our iNA200 features an M.2 Key B slot to enable 5G connectivity for next-generation industrial use cases. With the Trusted Platform Module 2.0 (TPM 2.0) support, this cybersecurity gateway increases security offering hardware-level protection against malware and sophisticated cyber-attacks."

The iNA200 edge gateway ensures continued operations and public safety to meet the changing demands of diverse industrial IoT applications. It has one 2.5" SATA 3.0 SSD and eMMC onboard (optional) for storage. It also supports one full-size PCIe Mini Card slot (USB + SATA interface) and one M.2 Key B 3042/3052 slot (PCIe + USB interface) for wireless modules. For the network interfaces, the iNA200 provides two GbE LAN ports with LAN Bypass, two 2.5G LAN ports with LAN Bypass and TSN function, and two 1G SFP (Intel® I210-IS) ports. More I/O options include one HDMI, two USB 3.0 ports, one COM port (RS-232/422/485) with DB9 type, one COM port (RS-485) with 3 pin terminal block, one tact switch, four antenna holes, one power input connector, and one console port (RJ-45). In addition, the DIN-rail cybersecurity gateway runs well with Windows® 10 and Linux operating systems.

Axiomtek's iNA200 will be available in December 2022. For more product information or pricing, please visit our global website at www.axiomtek.com or contact one of the sales representatives at info@axiomtek.com.tw.

Advanced Features:

Intel Atom® x6212RE/x6414RE processor (codename: Elkhart Lake)

DDR4-3200 SO-DIMM, up to 32GB

Two GbE LAN, two 2.5GbE LAN, and two SFP

Wide operating temperature from -40°C to 70°C

Wide power input of 9 to 36 VDC with dual power input

Supports 5G with M.2 Key B 3042/3052

Supports TPM 2.0

Ideal for OT field site cybersecurity and secured edge

About Axiomtek Co., Ltd

Axiomtek has experienced extraordinary growth in the past 30 years because of our people, our years of learning which resulted in our tremendous industry experience, and our desire to deliver well-rounded, easy-to-integrate solutions to our customers. These factors have influenced us to invest in a growing team of engineers including software, hardware, firmware and application engineers. For the next few decades, our success will be determined by our ability to lead with unique technologies for AIoT and serve our key markets with innovatively-designed solution packages of hardware and software – coupled with unmatched engineering and value-added services that will help lessen the challenges faced by our systems integrator, OEM and ODM customers and prospects alike. We will continue to enlist more technology partners and increase collaborations with our growing ecosystem who are leaders in their fields. With such alliances, we will create synergy and better deliver solutions, value and the expertise our customers need.

As an associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance, Axiomtek continuously develops and delivers cutting edge solutions based on the latest Intel® platforms.

