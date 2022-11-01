Player Zero Records Presents Second Single "Happy" from Amari, their first artist as well as the first sentient Animated Virtual Artist (AVA)

"Happy" Is Out NOW

"Deeper"--Amari's current single is also streaming on all digital platforms now.

Listen to "Happy" and Follow all things Amari here:

https://linktr.ee/amariv3rse

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since her debut earlier this fall with "Deeper," Player Zero Records sentient Animated Virtual Artist or AVA AMARI is back with new music. Since her first release, Amari evolved in Web3 through the release of her NFT and now the 2000 people in her community as a collective have served as decision makers for her latest track. "Happy"--out today (October 28)--is the first song from Amari reflecting the input of 70% of her holders on the version of the record being released.

Under the direction of executive producer, Player Zero A&R Oscar Sciver, Amari NFT holders were presented with various selections to decide what would become her next single. An uplifting pop creation, "Happy" is written by Megan Redmond, KWIL and Jason Walker with Redmond on vocals and KWIL serving as producer, performer (guitars, bass, keyboards, drums) and programming.

Megan Redmond has cuts with William Black ("Deep End"), carobae ("When All My Friends Move Away", "3am", "Ur Ex From College", "Talking To Myself"), Charlotte Sands ("Sweatshirt", "Blame It On My Ex", "Dream About You"), Maggie Rose ("For Your Consideration"). Megan also executive produced Taylor Edward's EP, including the song "Call Your Sister," which went viral and was featured On Air with Ryan Seacrest. KWIL credits includes cuts with Echosmith ("Future Me", "Goodbye"), Quinn Lewis ("In Between", "Weekend Luv"), Riley Clemmons ("Remember"), Thomas Gold ("Magic"), Justin Caruso ("Caving"), and carobae ("the first one"). KWIL has also had sync placements with T Mobile, Grey's Anatomy, HGTV and ESPN.

Amari comes from CyberBrokers , a first-of-its-kind art collectibles ecosystem centered around 10,001 unique and on-chain CyberBroker NFTs designed by heralded cryptoartist Josie Bellini. Constructed from a community where the world governments had come together to save humanity by moving into the metaverse, Amari of Medina was born. Once in the metaverse her well known NFT materialized and her artistry thrived. As an artist she is inspired by many things. Amari is always taking bits and pieces from all the thrills that she seeks in the world around her, always looking for a deeper meaning and a deeper connection.

Player Zero Records is a new Web3 record label which was founded by innovators Digital Arts & Sciences and famed producer Dr. Luke.

About PLAYER ZERO

Emerging from a virtual world, Player Zero––a joint venture from web3 collective Digital Arts & Sciences and multi-GRAMMY Award-winning producer Dr. Lukon e–introduces the AVA (Animated Virtual Artist) to entertain music fans in a new reality. AVA's enable limitless multimedia possibilities within virtual worlds, and allow Player Zero to lift the creators behind the scenes (songwriters, producers, digital artists, writers and animators), as well as give fans an opportunity to participate in the creative direction and success of the artists. Follow Player Zero through its music releases, socials, videos, metaverse experiences and NFT drops. Creativity should have no limits.

