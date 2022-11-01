ORORO Heated Apparel Adds New Styles to Lightweight Heated Down Vest Line

ORORO expands their successful heated lightweight down vest collection for the 2022-23 season.

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ORORO Heated Apparel, the leading brand of high-quality heated down garments, has added more styles and colors to its lightweight down vest collection for the 2022-23 fall/winter season.

The collection now includes lightweight down vests for both men and women, as well as new colors. Two new colors, Wine Red and Ivory , are now available for women's lightweight down. For men's heated down vest, three new colors are available: Dark Gray, Dark Green and Khaki . All new colors are exclusive to www.ororowear.com

ORORO's heated lightweight down vest collection features 800 fill power Responsible Down Standard (RDS) duck down providing an outstanding warmth-to-weight ratio, making it the most lightweight down heated vest on the market.

All vests in this collection are made with 4 carbon fiber heating elements in the left & right-hand pocket, mid-back, and collar so you'll feel like you're being wrapped in a warm blanket all day long.

All styles and colors are immediately available for purchase at www.ororowear.com

About ORORO Heated Apparel

ORORO Heated Apparel is the most trusted direct-to-consumer heated clothing company that started in 2015 in Kansas City, with the mission to empower people to challenge the climate with functional yet fashionable apparel. ORORO's heated outerwear is timeless with attention to quality, safety and affordability. For more information, visit www.ororowear.com .

