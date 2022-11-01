Numinus Re-Launches "Psychedelic Therapy Frontiers" Podcast with additional hosts and topics

Series is Devoted to Exploring The Psychedelic Renaissance and Cultivating a Healthy Mind, Body and Spirit

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSX: NUMI) (OTCQX: NUMIF), a mental health care company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, today announced the re-launch of " Psychedelic Therapy Frontiers ," a podcast series that will now be hosted by Numinus' Clinical Director of Education and Training, Dr. Stephen Thayer, Chief Clinical Officer, Dr. Reid Robinson as well as Dr. Joe Flanders, Vice President of Psychology.

Psychedelic Therapy Frontiers was initially launched in 2021 as one of the first podcast offerings of its kind. Today, Psychedelic Therapy Frontiers is being relaunched with additional hosts, expanded topics to be explored, and new Numinus branding. The podcast is largely focused on the professional development of clinicians, but also made to appeal equally to guides, healers, researchers, therapists, and those who are simply curious about mental, physical, and spiritual health. It follows in the footsteps of Numinus' previous podcast series, Mindspace, hosted by Dr. Joe Flanders, and builds on the success Psychedelic Therapy Frontiers has achieved since originally started by Novamind, which Numinus acquired in June 2022.

"We continue to see encouraging research that supports the efficacy of psychedelic-assisted therapy for a variety of mental health issues that are common in today's society – including depression, PTSD, anxiety and addiction. There is a great opportunity to share important information, educate prospective providers, and discuss learnings with the broader community. We are thrilled to re-launch Psychedelic Therapy Frontiers to help provide education and community around these important topics," says Dr. Reid Robison, Chief Clinical Officer for Numinus. "This platform will not only allow us to share the latest advances in psychedelic medicine and our collective discoveries - but it will humanize them, providing a more personalized way to connect with our audiences, one conversation at a time."

The episodes will span diverse themes, featuring engaging conversations around psychedelics, research and the therapy that makes them powerful agents for lasting change in mental health. Together, Dr. Thayer, Dr. Robison and Dr. Flanders lead a multitude of conversations with special guests as they explore the frontiers of psychedelic medicine, and what it takes to cultivate a healthy mind, body, and spirit.

New episodes of the Psychedelic Therapy Frontiers podcast will be released every Tuesday wherever podcasts are available including on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube and on Numinus.com . Future episodes will cover topics including the practice of effective and ethical psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy, trip-sitting, harm reduction, equitable access to care and more, and guests including Jon Hopkins, Grammy-nominated, English electronic music producer, among others.





Listen To Numinus Presents: Psychedelic Therapy Frontiers:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Spotify

ABOUT THE HOSTS:

Reid Robison , MD MBA - Chief Clinical Officer for NUMINUS

Dr. Robison is a board-certified psychiatrist. He is adjunct faculty at the University of Utah, founder of the Polizzi Free Clinic and was voted Best Psychiatrist in Utah in 2020. Over the past decade, Dr. Robison has led over 200 clinical trials in neuropsychiatry and is currently principal investigator of studies evaluating LSD and psilocybin for psychiatric conditions. Notably, he served as Coordinating Investigator for the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS) MDMA-assisted psychotherapy study of eating disorders. As an early adopter and researcher of ketamine in psychiatry, Dr. Robison has facilitated thousands of ketamine and Spravato sessions and has trained countless clinicians in ketamine-assisted psychotherapy.

Stephen Thayer , PhD - Clinical Director, Education and Training for NUMINUS

Dr. Steve Thayer is a licensed clinical psychologist and psychotherapist. Dr. Thayer began his career in the U.S. Air Force where he served as the Barksdale Mental Health Clinic Officer-In-Charge, managed the Barksdale Alcohol & Drug Abuse Prevention & Treatment (ADAPT) Program, provided therapeutic and assessment services, and counseled military leadership about community mental health concerns. Since leaving the military, Dr. Thayer has specialized in psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy and is the lead facilitator for several ongoing psychedelic medicine clinical trials. Dr. Thayer is an adjunct professor teaching graduate and undergraduate courses in counseling skills, clinical psychology, and personality theory. Dr. Thayer is a supervisor and trainer of ketamine-assisted psychotherapy and co-hosts the Psychedelic Therapy Frontiers Podcast.

Joe Flanders , Ph. D. OPQ - Vice President of Psychology for NUMINUS

Dr. Joe Flanders is a licensed psychologist, with an active practice in psychotherapy, mindfulness and psychedelic-assisted therapy. He currently provides ketamine-assisted, psilocybin-assisted and MDMA-assisted therapy. He is the head of practitioner training at Numinus and holds certifications as a Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction and Mindfulness-Based Cognitive Therapy teacher and teacher-trainer. Joe has been on a life-long journey in the pursuit of the most effective approaches for cultivating well-being – his own and that of his clients. In the last decade of that journey, Joe has been acting as the Founder and Director of Mindspace, a centre for well-being with several locations and over 35 mental health professionals in Montreal.

About Numinus

Numinus Wellness (TSX: NUMI) helps people to heal and be well through the development and delivery of innovative mental health care and access to safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies. The Numinus model - including psychedelic production, research and clinic care - is at the forefront of a transformation aimed at healing rather than managing symptoms for depression, anxiety, trauma, pain and substance use. At Numinus, we are leading the integration of psychedelic-assisted therapies into mainstream clinical practice and building the foundation for a healthier society.

Learn more at numinus.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

Disclaimer

Neither Numinus Wellness Inc., nor any of its subsidiaries is a professional corporation licensed to practice health services. In jurisdictions where health services may only be provided by a corporation if that corporation holds a valid permit to do so, Numinus and its subsidiaries operate in a management services function to affiliated professional corporations, who provide health services to patients. Numinus and its subsidiaries do provide health services directly to patients in those jurisdictions where authorized to do so.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs regarding future performance are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "does not expect", "is expected", "believes", "intends", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", "believes" or variations of these words, expressions or statements, that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be" taken, will occur or will be realized. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other known and unknown factors that could cause actual results, events or developments to differ materially from the results, events or developments expected and expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, dependence on obtaining and maintaining regulatory approvals, including the acquisition and renewal of federal, provincial, state, municipal, local or other licenses, and any inability to obtain all necessary government authorizations, licenses and permits to operate and expand the Company's facilities; regulatory or policy changes such as changes in applicable laws and regulations, including federal, state and provincial legalization, due to fluctuations in public opinion, industry perception of integrative mental health, including the use of psychedelic-assisted therapy, delays or inefficiencies or any other reason; any other factor or development likely to hamper the growth of the market; the Company's limited operating and profitability track record; dependence on management; the Company's need for additional financing and the effects of financial market conditions and other factors on the availability of capital; competition, including that of more established and better funded competitors; the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on the global economy; the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; and the need to build and maintain alliances and partnerships, including with research and development companies, customers and suppliers. These factors should be carefully considered, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Despite the Company's efforts to identify the main risk factors that could cause actual measures, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, other risk factors may cause measures, events or developments to materially differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to revise forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new facts or any other reason, except as required by applicable laws.

View original content:

SOURCE Numinus Wellness Inc.