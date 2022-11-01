Lumen wins $1.5 billion Defense Information Systems Network contract

Company will provide essential communications services in the Asia Pacific region

WASHINGTON, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) has won a $1.5 billion contract from the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) to provide essential network transport and communications services in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Area of Responsibility.

Lumen will supply the Defense Information Systems Network with high capacity, end-to-end communications services that enable the U.S. Department of Defense to achieve U.S. national security objectives in the 36-nation Asia Pacific region.

These crucial services—which include ethernet, internet and wavelengths—will help protect America's interests in a diverse, strategically complex region that also includes Alaska .

The company is serving as a trusted provider of secure, resilient network services that transport data, imagery, video and voice traffic.

Lumen is providing the network infrastructure backbone to the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, the oldest and largest unified geographic combatant command charged with integrating U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps forces within a region that contains more than half of the world's population.

"Lumen is extremely proud to serve the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command with essential mission services that help protect and defend U.S. territory, our people and America's national interests," said Zain Ahmed, senior vice president, Lumen public sector. "We're delivering the always-on network infrastructure so the U.S. Department of Defense can focus on its mission to enhance the stability of the Asia Pacific region, promote security cooperation with our allies and partners, respond to emerging situations, deter aggression and if necessary, fight to win."

The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract has a $1.5 billion ceiling over its 10-year period of performance and represents new business for Lumen.

Lumen is honored to support military and government agencies with innovative adaptive networking, edge cloud, connected security and collaboration services using the company's platform for advanced application delivery solutions.

The company provides a platform for IT modernization that delivers the security and reliability military and civilian agencies need to carry out their important missions.

