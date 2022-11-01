IEHP hosts job fairs in Inland Empire

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In collaboration with Goodwill of Southern California, Riverside and San Bernardino Counties and the Department of Child Support Services, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) Community Resource Centers will host Roadshow Recruitment job fairs.

Events will be held at all three IEHP Community Resource Centers at the following dates and times:

Tuesday, Nov. 8 , from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. at IEHP's Riverside center, 3590 Tyler St., Suite 101, Riverside, Calif. , 92503

Wednesday, Nov. 9 , from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. at IEHP's Victorville center, 12353 Mariposa Road, Suites C-2 & C-3, Victorville, Calif. , 92395

Thursday, Nov. 10 , from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. at IEHP's San Bernardino center, 805 W. Second St., Suite C, San Bernardino, Calif. , 92410

Each event will have about eight employers on site, all accepting applications and conducting interviews for various roles. Industry positions include jobs in retail, education, transportation, manufacturing, logistics, hospitality, law enforcement, U.S. armed forces, administrative and more. Registration is required by filling out this form.

"With so many in need and right before the holidays, this job fair is greatly needed," said IEHP Community Resource Center Manager Maria Gallegos. "We're thrilled to connect our members and neighbors to trusted employers, who are actively looking to hire within our communities."

Attendees are encouraged to dress professionally and to bring several copies of their resumes. Workshops for resume building will also be offered by Goodwill of Southern California.

"Our centers are an invaluable resource for our region because of our community partners and their willingness to consistently collaborate with us to support our most vulnerable residents," said IEHP Community Resource Center Manager Delia Orosco. "We are eager to help facilitate these connections and foster growth in our neighborhoods because of events like these."

About IEHP

With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. In its 26th year, IEHP is supporting more than 1.5 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plans and has a growing network of over 7,800 providers and nearly 3,000 team members. Through dynamic partnerships with providers and community organizations, paired with award-winning service and a tradition of quality care, IEHP is fully committed to their vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. For more information, visit iehp.org.

