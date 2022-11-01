HREC Arranges Sale and Purchase Financing of the Hilton New Orleans Airport

Len Wormser Leads in New Orleans Area Hotel Sales

NEW ORLEANS, La., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HREC Investment Advisors and HREC Capital Markets Group, the dedicated capital markets team within HREC Investment Advisors, is pleased to announce it has arranged the sale and financing of the 319-guest room Hilton New Orleans Airport located in Kenner serving New Orleans, Louisiana. NOLA Airport 319 LLC institutional equity teamed with an entrepreneurial sponsor/operator, has acquired the property.

The value of the hotels in the New Orleans area has substantially improved over the last five years.

The marketing and negotiations were led by Scott Stephens, senior principal and chief operating officer (Tampa office), Len Wormser, senior vice president, (New Orleans office and Louisiana Broker of Record), and Ketan Patel, managing director (Washington D.C. office). Purchase financing on behalf of the buyer was arranged by Greg Porter, senior vice president, and Mike Armstrong, principal and head of Capital Markets.

"The New Orleans market for hotel acquisitions and disposition is robust and better than most Top 25 markets nationwide," stated Wormser.

"The value of the hotels in the New Orleans area has substantially improved over the last five years, and is paramount to recovery of the tourism industry, a boom to the economy of the state. In 2023 – 2025 New Orleans is expected to recover due to the return of conventions and large-scale events as seen in 2019 levels and continuation of 2019's leisure demand," added Wormser.

"HREC's national platform of 22 offices along with its deep and personal connections to qualified institutional buyers proved vital in successful execution of this first class, full-service lodging transaction," according to Stephens.

The Hilton New Orleans Airport's location is premier and unreplaceable, across the street from the rental car facilities, a five-minute drive to the entrance of the new Louis Armstrong International Airport Terminal, to I-10, providing easy access to leisure and corporate demand generators. The property is a 20-minute drive from the French Quarter, the historical Garden District, the Riverwalk Marketplace, and the Ernest N. Morial New Orleans Convention Center. Additional room night demand is driven by major events held in the Caesars Superdome and Smoothie King Center. Tulane University and the Loyola University of New Orleans are within 25-minutes of the property and the hotel provides easy access to university-sponsored healthcare centers such as the Tulane Medical Center, and LSU Health Sciences Center.

