GenXys Partners with Manchester University for Pharmacogenomics Education

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GenXys, the global leader in precision prescribing software with embedded pharmacogenetic (PGx) data, is teaming up with Manchester University (MU) for pharmacogenomics education. Together, GenXys and MU will help drive global awareness and education of PGx-informed prescribing decisions in support of expanding PGx adoption and pending legislation in the U.S., including the Right Drug Dose Now Act.

MU, located in northern Indiana, is a leading national academic institution with a strong educational and research stream in pharmacogenetics. With on-campus, online, and dual (PharmD/MS in PGx) degree programs, as well as a Graduate Certificate in PGx, MU typically has an annual PGx enrollment of 60 to 70 students.

The partnership will enable GenXys' expertise and proprietary algorithms in genomics and clinical knowledge to support the expansion of genetically informed medication review capabilities in MU's educational and research space. MU will now be able to integrate GenXys' award-winning Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS), incorporating PGx with other patient data points through embedded translation and interpretation in specific degree programs. This will lead to students further learning appropriate evidence-based precision prescribing options for patients, ultimately leading to better health outcomes and empowering the next generation of clinicians to seamlessly utilize PGx in patient care.

"As a national leader in pharmacogenetic and clinical education, Manchester University looks to partner with leading-edge technology companies that further the advancement of PGx for better health outcomes," says David Kisor, PharmD, FCP, Professor of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Pharmacogenomics, Director of Pharmacogenomics at MU. "It is recognized that more than 95 percent of the population has at least one PGx variant, and large percentages of patients receiving medications across therapeutic areas do not respond adequately with an initial medication leading to trial-and-error prescribing.

"Additionally, the consequences and treatments of adverse drug events may cost more than $30 billion annually in the U.S.," Dr. Kisor adds. "By formally measuring the effect of automatic PGx inclusion in CDSS tools in education as well as incorporating GenXys' precision prescribing platform into our advanced courses, we aim to produce the most knowledgeable and equipped individuals who will apply PGx optimally across healthcare settings."

Integration of the precision prescribing platform offered by GenXys into the educational content of MU will accelerate the knowledge uptake of PGx in prescribing decisions for the next generation of clinicians and other healthcare professionals.

"By working with a stellar academic university like MU, we are able to demonstrate the advantage of including PGx in clinical care for clinicians across different career levels," confirms Bernard Esquivel, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of GenXys. "There are so many advantages to equipping students and trainees with leading-edge tools and knowledge—the future is looking bright for precision medicine!"

Auto-analysis of genetic information with other medication interaction points is helping to transform the centuries-old trial-and-error approach to prescribing to one of accuracy. PGx is all about personalized, safe, and appropriate medication options being available at any point of care. When integrated into smart algorithms with other data points, PGx is a critical part of proactive healthcare delivering precision medicine to everyone and leveling up healthcare inequality.

MU is at the educational edge of changing day-to-day healthcare, and the partnership with GenXys is a model of commercial and academic integration that supports pending national legislation to provide better population healthcare, improve patient safety, and reduce healthcare costs.

About GenXys Health Care Systems

GenXys, with a presence across North America, provides the world's most comprehensive precision prescribing solutions with embedded pharmacogenetics to solve one of healthcare's biggest challenges: inappropriate ("trial-and-error") prescribing. GenXys' clinical decision support software suite is in use by major insurance providers, health systems, pharmacies and their pharmacogenetic labs across North America. Ongoing global clinical studies are paving the way into geographical markets to enable GenXys to realize its vision of making every prescription better with its software to increase patient safety, improve population health, and reduce healthcare costs. https://www.genxys.com/

About Manchester University

Manchester University, in North Manchester and Fort Wayne, Ind., provides vibrant and transformative student experiences. Manchester University respects the infinite worth of every individual and graduates persons of ability and conviction who draw upon their education and faith to lead principled, productive, and compassionate lives that improve the human condition. www.manchester.edu

