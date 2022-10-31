MetroPlusHealth Announces Eight FIT Student Finalists for NYC Dream Weaver Uniform Re-Design Challenge

Fashion Lovers Can Share Feedback on Their Favorite Designs on MetroPlusHealth's Social Media Platforms

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the past month, 14 fashion design students at the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) have developed over 45 sketches and mood boards for MetroPlusHealth 's rebranded employee uniforms design challenge, and today eight finalists were announced. Over the coming weeks, MetroPlusHealth will be highlighting designs from each of the four competition categories on their social platforms with the hashtag #NYCDreamWeaver, to encourage employees, the FIT community, and New Yorkers to share feedback on which designs they feel best reflect the authenticity and spirit of the New York experience. At the end of the competition, a winning design from each category will be selected to go into production as one of four official uniforms worn by over 1,500 MetroPlusHealth employees throughout New York City. To view the design submissions and keep up with the latest news, follow MetroPlusHealth at @metroplushealth.

Finalist Designs (PRNewswire)

"At MetroPlusHealth, we embrace the unique culture that this City of millions has to offer, all while meeting one unifying need – quality health care. Our latest study shows that over 80% of young New Yorkers believe good health care is key to achieving their dreams. By tapping into the talents of FIT students who live and study in the heart of NYC, our redesigned uniforms will showcase the resiliency, determination, and dreams our teammates emulate every day," said Ken Louie, Senior Director of Brand Marketing and Communications at MetroPlusHealth.

The finalist designs represent each uniform category, including traveling transporters (drivers, porters, and community center support), street savers (community engagement and outreach), community connectors (community navigator and insurance enrollment), and the voice (call center support). The eight finalists must submit their final completed outfits by December 5, 2022, which will be displayed at MetroPlusHealth Headquarters in December and followed by the FIT Art and Design Gallery in Spring 2023. The four winners and one honorable mention will be announced on December 19, 2022. Each winner will receive $5,000, and the honorable mention winner will receive $1,000.

Competition Timeline

October 31, 2022 Finalists Announced December 5, 2022 Final Projects Submission Deadline December 12, 2022 Finalists' Designs are Displayed in the Window Showcase at 50 Water Street December 19, 2022 Judging Day and Winners Announced Spring 2023 Winning Designs Displayed at FIT Art and Design Gallery

As part of a larger rebrand, this partnership marks MetroPlusHealth as the first health plan to collaborate with FIT, which reinforces their devotion as an insurer made for New Yorkers, by New Yorkers.

"It has been amazing to witness the hard work and creativity that our students have dedicated to their designs. Each design has its own distinct inspiration and charisma that represents the unique needs of each team uniform. Watching the designs come to life when they are produced and worn by the MetroPlusHealth employees will be an unforgettable and impactful moment for our students and the entire FIT community," said Michael Kaye, Adjunct Professor, Fashion Design at FIT.

MetroPlusHealth is an acting force of hope in achieving a better tomorrow by providing access to affordable, high-quality health. As MetroPlusHealth continues to grow, this rebrand highlights the organization's commitment to the communities it serves and celebrates the dedication of its workforce that dedicates each day to the wellbeing of others.

To learn more about MetroPlusHealth and its initiatives, here at www.metroplus.org .

About MetroPlusHealth

Since 1985, MetroPlusHealth has helped the people of New York City get quality health care at little to no cost. MetroPlusHealth is the plan of choice for over 689,500 New Yorkers, and its commercial and government-sponsored plans meet the needs of individuals, families, and workforces. The MetroPlusHealth staff speaks more than 40 languages and is as diverse as the great City it serves. MetroPlusHealth is part of NYC Health + Hospitals, the nation's largest public health system. For more information, visit metroplus.org . Join the conversation on social media at @metroplushealth.

About FIT

FIT, a part of the State University of New York, has been an internationally recognized leader in career education in design, fashion, business, and technology for 75 years. Providing an uncommon blend of practical experience and theory on a foundation of arts and sciences, FIT offers a wide range of affordable programs that foster innovation, collaboration, and a global perspective. FIT draws on its New York City location to provide a vibrant, creative environment for learning, exploration, and research. The college offers nearly 50 majors and grants AAS, BFA, BS, MA, MFA, and MPS degrees, preparing students for professional success and leadership in the new creative economy. Visit fitnyc.edu.

CONTACT:

Divendra Jaffar

212-908-3380/646-952-3243

jaffadi@metroplus.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MetroPlusHealth