LINKBANCORP, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Quarterly Dividend

Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:  LNKB) (the "Company"), the parent company of The Gratz Bank, including its LINKBANK division (the "Bank") reported net income of $1.8 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to net income of $1.6 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

LINKBANCORP, Inc. was formed in 2018 with a mission to positively impact lives through community banking. Its subsidiary bank, The Gratz Bank, is a Pennsylvania state-chartered bank serving individuals, families, nonprofits and business clients throughout Central and Southeastern Pennsylvania. LINKBANCORP, Inc. operates through 10 client solutions centers of The Gratz Bank and LINKBANK, a division of The Gratz Bank.(PRNewswire)

Additionally, the Company announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.075 per share of common stock which is expected to be paid on December 15, 2022 to shareholders of record on November 30, 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights

  • The Company completed its initial public offering ("IPO") and its common stock began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "LNKB." Net proceeds to the Company were $34.7 million.
  • Net loans grew $72.9 million during the third quarter, representing a 40% annualized growth rate.
  • Total deposits grew $49.3 million during the third quarter, representing a 23% annualized growth rate.
  • Net interest income increased $817 thousand to $8.7 million, a 10.4% increase over the linked quarter with net interest margin expanding 13 basis points to 3.51% for the third quarter of 2022.

Andrew Samuel, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are very pleased with not only the strong loan growth achieved by our commercial lending teams during the third quarter, but also the high quality credits represented across all regions.  Accompanied by continued growth in core deposits, we have good momentum to finish the year strong and further build operating leverage to progress toward our profitability targets." He continued, "The additional capital provided by our successful IPO will support the Company's continuing growth strategy and ensures that LINKBANCORP is well-positioned as we navigate an uncertain economic outlook."

Income Statement

Net interest income before the provision for loan losses for the third quarter of 2022 increased to $8.7 million compared to $7.9 million in the second quarter of 2022 primarily as a result of average loan growth and the impact of the continued rising interest rate environment. Net interest margin expanded to 3.51% for the third quarter of 2022 as compared to 3.38% for the second quarter of 2022 despite a mild increase in funding costs, as the Bank's cost of deposits increased 23 basis points from 0.38% for the second quarter of 2022 to 0.61% for the third quarter of 2022. Net interest margin is anticipated to remain relatively stable with modest expansion in the near term.

Noninterest income increased from $696 thousand in the second quarter of 2022 to $1.0 million in the third quarter of 2022, primarily driven by gains on sale of Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans. Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2022 increased $803 thousand to $7.0 million compared to $6.2 million for the second quarter of 2022. The increase included a $512 thousand increase in salaries and employee benefits as well as a $163 thousand increase in occupancy expense.  The higher salaries and employee benefits were primarily a result of vacant positions filled late in the second quarter, several mid-year promotions, and an increase in incentive compensation accrual due to strong performance for the quarter.  Increased occupancy costs related to the relocation of the Company's operations and corporate center. The Bank has received all required approvals to legally change its name to LINKBANK effective November 4, 2022, thereafter eliminating costs associated with operating under multiple tradenames.

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $1.145 billion at September 30, 2022 compared to $1.060 billion at June 30, 2022 and $932.8 million at December 31, 2021. Deposits and net loans as of September 30, 2022 totaled $951.7 million and $859.4 million, respectively, compared to deposits and net loans of $902.4 million and $786.5 million, respectively, at June 30, 2022 and $771.7 million and $711.7 million, respectively, at December 31, 2021. The loan growth from June 30, 2022 represents $73.6 million in primarily organic loan growth including the impact of forgiven loans under the SBA Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which declined $1.6 million to $933 thousand at September 30, 2022.  Loan growth was well diversified, with the average commercial loan size originated during the third quarter of approximately $725,000. The $49.3 million increase in deposits from June 30, 2022 included a $37.0 million increase in demand accounts and a $31.3 million increase in money market and savings accounts, offset by declines in time deposits.

Shareholders' equity increased from $104.8 million at June 30, 2022 to $136.9 million at September 30, 2022 due primarily to IPO proceeds and net income, offset by a $3.5 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss as a result of increased unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities due to the increase in market interest rates and dividends declared.

Asset Quality

The provision for loan losses was $515 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2022, an increase of $120 thousand compared to the prior quarter, related primarily to organic loan growth. The allowance for loan losses measured 0.53% of total loans, or approximately 0.89% of the non-purchased portfolio, at September 30, 2022, compared to 0.49% of total loans, or approximately 0.89% of the non-purchased portfolio, at June 30, 2022. The total of the allowance for loan losses and the credit fair value adjustment made to loans acquired in the GNB Financial merger equaled $10.1 million or approximately 1.17% of the combined portfolio at September 30, 2022. The allowance for loan losses and the related provision reflects the Company's continued application of the incurred loss method for estimating credit losses. The Company will adopt the current expected credit losses ("CECL") accounting standard, as required, effective January 1, 2023.

As of September 30, 2022, the Company's non-performing assets were $2.0 million, representing 0.17% of total assets. Non-performing assets at September 30, 2022 excluded purchased credit impaired loans with a balance of $4.8 million.

Regulatory Capital

The Bank's regulatory capital ratios are in excess of regulatory minimums to be considered "well capitalized" as of September 30, 2022 and are expected to be further strengthened during the fourth quarter, reflecting an additional $20 million in capital contributed to the Bank in October 2022 from the net proceeds of the Company's IPO.

ABOUT LINKBANCORP, Inc.

LINKBANCORP, Inc. was formed in 2018 with a mission to positively impact lives through community banking. Its subsidiary bank, The Gratz Bank, is a Pennsylvania state-chartered bank serving individuals, families, nonprofits and business clients throughout Central and Southeastern Pennsylvania through 10 client solutions centers of The Gratz Bank and LINKBANK, a division of The Gratz Bank.  LINKBANCORP, Inc. common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "LNKB". For further company information, visit ir.linkbancorp.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of current or historical fact and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "projects," "may," "will," "should," and other similar expressions can be used to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Among the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the following: costs or difficulties associated with newly developed or acquired operations; changes in general economic trends, including inflation and changes in interest rates; increased competition; changes in consumer demand for financial services; our ability to control costs and expenses; adverse developments in borrower industries and, in particular, declines in real estate values; changes in and compliance with federal and state laws that regulate our business and capital levels; our ability to raise capital as needed; and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken by governments, businesses and individuals in response. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by law. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

LB-E
LB-D

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

























September 30,
2022


June 30, 2022


March 31, 2022


December 31,
2021


September 30,
2021

(In Thousands, except share and per share data)











ASSETS











Noninterest-bearing cash equivalents


$                   8,711


$                      7,563


$                   6,425


$                 8,620


$                 17,073

Interest-bearing deposits with other institutions


66,085


55,433


102,704


13,970


86,471

Cash and cash equivalents


$                 74,796


$                    62,996


$               109,129


$               22,590


$               103,544

Certificates of deposit with other banks


8,358


11,088


12,828


12,828


13,077

Securities available for sale, at fair value


78,698


85,756


93,202


103,783


122,748

Securities held to maturity


32,571


28,816


5,000



Loans held for sale




4,074


3,860


Loans receivable, gross


863,969


790,406


731,061


714,816


668,398

Allowance for Loan Losses


(4,569)


(3,890)


(3,443)


(3,152)


(3,335)

Loans receivable, net


859,400


786,516


727,618


711,664


665,063

Investments in restricted bank stock


3,327


2,567


3,612


2,685


3,586

Premises and equipment, net


9,087


7,915


5,253


5,289


5,250

Right-of-Use Asset – Premises


8,920


4,513


4,605


4,680


4,748

Bank-owned life insurance


19,127


19,012


18,898


18,787


13,683

Goodwill and other intangible assets


36,955


37,020


37,085


37,152


36,890

Deferred tax asset


6,378


5,777


5,092


4,038


4,382

Accrued interest receivable and other assets


7,256


7,909


9,280


5,407


6,198

TOTAL ASSETS


$         1,144,873


$            1,059,885


$         1,035,676


$           932,763


$            979,169

LIABILITIES











Deposits:











Demand, noninterest bearing


$               184,857


$                  184,345


$               165,228


$             129,243


$               175,609

Interest bearing


766,853


718,028


696,942


642,422


626,986

Total deposits


951,710


902,373


862,170


771,665


802,595

Other Borrowings



1,639


36,117


19,814


33,034

Subordinated Debt


40,526


40,585


20,653


20,696


20,740

Operating Lease Liabilities


8,921


4,513


4,606


4,680


4,748

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities


6,774


6,004


5,790


6,285


8,091

TOTAL LIABILITIES


1,007,931


955,114


929,336


823,140


869,208

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Preferred stock






Common stock


149


99


99


99


98

Surplus


117,698


83,070


82,930


82,910


82,771

Retained earnings


27,525


26,491


25,623


24,836


24,785

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income


(8,430)


(4,889)


(2,312)


1,778


2,307

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


136,942


104,771


106,340


109,623


109,961

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


$         1,144,873


$            1,059,885


$         1,035,676


$           932,763


$            979,169

Common shares outstanding


14,939,640


9,838,435


9,826,435


9,826,435


9,814,447

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries






Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)


































Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



9/30/2022


6/30/2022


9/30/2021




9/30/2022


9/30/2021

(In Thousands, except share and per share data)













INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME













Loans receivable, including fees


$              9,410


$              8,114


$              3,267




$            25,287


$              8,638

Other


1,170


981


636




2,771


1,921

Total interest and dividend income


10,580


9,095


3,903




28,058


10,559

INTEREST EXPENSE













Deposits


1,389


818


504




2,872


1,470

Other Borrowings


82


2


14




106


25

Subordinated Debt


439


422


37




1,080


37

Total interest expense


1,910


1,242


555




4,058


1,532

NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR
   LOAN LOSSES


8,670


7,853


3,348




24,000


9,027

Provision for loan losses


515


395


457




1,190


548

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR
   LOAN LOSSES


8,155


7,458


2,891




22,810


8,479

NONINTEREST INCOME













Service charges on deposit accounts


216


218


177




644


517

Bank-owned life insurance


156


114


54




381


176

Net realized gains on the sales of debt securities, available for sale







13


Gain on sale of loans


420


153


53




753


316

Other


249


211


87




658


549

Total noninterest income


1,041


696


371




2,449


1,558

NONINTEREST EXPENSE













Salaries and employee benefits


4,234


3,722


1,151




11,612


3,397

Occupancy


596


433


232




1,503


507

Equipment and data processing


666


595


335




1,858


803

Professional fees


330


307


75




865


264

FDIC insurance


141


138


90




483


150

Bank Shares Tax


201


201


87




585


260

Merger Related Expenses




3,864





3,968

Other


877


846


767




2,481


1,354

Total noninterest expense


7,045


6,242


6,601




19,387


10,703

Income (Loss) before income tax (benefit) expense


2,151


1,912


(3,339)




5,872


(666)

Income tax (benefit) expense


379


306


(542)




970


(167)

NET INCOME (LOSS)


$             1,772


$             1,606


$           (2,797)




$             4,902


$              (499)














EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE, BASIC


$               0.17


$               0.16


$             (0.45)




$               0.49


$             (0.08)

EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE, DILUTED


$               0.17


$               0.16


$             (0.45)




$               0.48


$             (0.08)

WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES
   OUTSTANDING,













BASIC


10,590,079


9,836,984


6,274,250




10,087,341


5,888,008

DILUTED


10,590,079


9,913,477


6,274,250




10,136,457


5,888,008

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)












For the Three Months Ended


For the Nine Months Ended

('Dollars In Thousands)


9/30/2022


6/30/2022


9/30/2022


9/30/2021

Operating Highlights









Net Income (Loss)


$                  1,772


$                  1,606


$             4,902


$           (499)

Net Interest Income


8,670


7,853


24,000


9,027

Provision for Loan Losses


515


395


1,190


548

Non-Interest Income


1,041


696


2,449


1,558

Non-Interest Expense


7,045


6,242


19,387


10,703










Selected Operating Ratios









Net Interest Margin


3.51 %


3.38 %


3.40 %


2.73 %

Annualized Return on Assets ("ROA")


0.65 %


0.63 %


0.63 %


-0.14 %

Adjusted ROA2


0.65 %


0.63 %


0.63 %


0.76 %

Annualized Return on Equity ("ROE")


6.48 %


6.13 %


7.68 %


-1.26 %

Adjusted ROE2


6.48 %


6.13 %


7.66 %


6.68 %

Efficiency Ratio


72.55 %


73.01 %


73.30 %


101.11 %

Adjusted Efficiency Ratio3


72.55 %


73.01 %


73.34 %


63.63 %

Noninterest Income to Avg. Assets


0.38 %


0.27 %


0.32 %


0.45 %

Noninterest Expense to Avg. Assets


2.60 %


2.42 %


2.51 %


3.09 %





















9/30/2022


6/30/2022


3/31/2022


12/31/2021

Financial Condition Data









Total Assets


$           1,144,873


$           1,059,885


$      1,035,676


$     932,763

Loans Receivable, Net


859,400


786,516


727,618


711,664










     Noninterest-bearing Deposits


184,857


184,345


165,228


129,243

     Interest-bearing Deposits


766,853


718,028


696,942


642,422

Total Deposits


951,710


902,373


862,170


771,665










Selected Balance Sheet Ratios









Total Capital Ratio1


11.55 %


12.42 %


11.14 %


11.50 %

Tier 1 Capital Ratio1


11.04 %


11.94 %


10.67 %


11.02 %

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio1


11.04 %


11.94 %


10.67 %


11.02 %

Leverage Ratio1


9.74 %


10.10 %


8.71 %


8.85 %

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets4

9.02 %


6.62 %


6.94 %


8.09 %

Tangible Book Value per Share5


$                    6.69


$                    6.89


$               7.05


$           7.38










Asset Quality Data









Non-performing Assets


$                  1,979


$                  1,494


$             1,246


$         1,396

Non-performing Assets to Total Assets


0.17 %


0.14 %


0.12 %


0.15 %

Non-performing Loans to Total Loans


0.23 %


0.19 %


0.17 %


0.20 %

Allowance for Loan Losses ("AFLL")


$                  4,569


$                  3,890


$             3,443


$         3,152

AFLL to Total Loans


0.53 %


0.49 %


0.47 %


0.44 %

AFLL to Nonperforming Assets


230.87 %


260.37 %


276.32 %


225.79 %










(1) - These capital ratios have been calculated using bank-level capital







(2) - This is a non-GAAP financial measure.  See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.

(3) - The efficiency ratio, as adjusted represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, excluding gains or losses from securities sales and merger related expenses.  This is a non-GAAP financial measure.  See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.

(4) - We calculate tangible common equity as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangibles, and we calculate tangible assets as total assets less goodwill and other intangibles.  This is a non-GAAP financial measure.  See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.

(5) - We calculate tangible book value per common share as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangibles, divided by the outstanding number of shares of our common stock at the end of the relevant period.  Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure, and, as we calculate tangible book value per common share, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is book value per common share.  See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Net Interest Margin - Quarter-To-Date (Unaudited)
















For the Three Months Ended September 30,



2022


2021

(Dollars in thousands)


Avg Bal


Interest


Yield/Rate


Avg Bal


Interest


Yield/Rate

Int. Earn. Cash


$                    30,630


$                         157


2.03 %


$                    53,214


$                         134


1.00 %

Securities













Taxable (1)


86,330


745


3.42 %


72,386


202


1.11 %

Tax-Exempt


39,258


339


3.43 %


48,298


380


3.12 %

Total Securities


125,588


1,084


3.42 %


120,684


582


1.91 %

Total Cash Equiv. and Investments


156,218


1,241


3.15 %


173,898


716


1.63 %

Total Loans


824,309


9,410


4.53 %


313,636


3,267


4.13 %

Total Earning Assets


980,527


10,651


4.31 %


487,534


3,983


3.24 %

Other Assets


93,116






30,471





Total Assets


$            1,073,643






$                518,005





Interest bearing demand


$                  278,637


$                         400


0.57 %


$                  168,662


$                         264


0.62 %

Money market demand


244,107


568


0.92 %


96,450


37


0.15 %

Time deposits


205,792


421


0.81 %


71,219


203


1.13 %

Total Borrowings


52,562


521


3.93 %


8,172


51


2.48 %

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities


781,098


1,910


0.97 %


344,503


555


0.64 %

Non Int Bearing Deposits


170,863






90,429





Total Cost of Funds


$                951,961


$                    1,910


0.80 %


$                434,932


$                        555


0.51 %

Other Liabilities


13,243






4,459





Total Liabilities


$                965,204






$                439,391





Shareholders' Equity


$                108,439






$                  78,614





Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity


$            1,073,643






$                518,005





Net Interest Income/Spread (FTE)




8,741


3.34 %




3,428


2.60 %

Tax-Equivalent Basis  Adjustment




(71)






(80)



Net Interest Income




$                    8,670






$                    3,348



Net Interest Margin






3.51 %






2.72 %

(1) Taxable income on securities includes income from available for sale securities and income from certificates of deposits with other banks.

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Net Interest Margin - Year-To-Date (Unaudited)
















For the Nine Months Ended September 30,



2022


2021

(Dollars in thousands)


Avg Bal


Interest


Yield/Rate


Avg Bal


Interest


Yield/Rate

Int. Earn. Cash


$                    50,254


$                         306


0.81 %


$                    51,665


$                         366


0.95 %

Securities













Taxable (1)


86,590


1,608


2.48 %


81,654


649


1.06 %

Tax-Exempt


41,438


1,085


3.50 %


46,548


1,147


3.29 %

Total Securities


128,028


2,693


2.81 %


128,202


1,796


1.87 %

Total Cash Equiv. and Investments


178,282


2,999


2.25 %


179,867


2,162


1.61 %

Total Loans


765,267


25,287


4.42 %


262,051


8,638


4.41 %

Total Earning Assets


943,549


28,286


4.01 %


441,918


10,800


3.27 %

Other Assets


90,970






21,729





Total Assets


$            1,034,519






$                463,647





Interest bearing demand


$                  269,282


$                         905


0.45 %


$                  162,587


$                         800


0.66 %

Money market demand


228,105


945


0.55 %


79,637


73


0.12 %

Time deposits


203,947


1,022


0.67 %


83,495


597


0.96 %

Total Borrowings


84,382


1,186


1.88 %


2,236


62


3.71 %

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities


785,716


4,058


0.69 %


327,955


1,532


0.62 %

Non Int Bearing Deposits


151,941






78,770





Total Cost of Funds


$                937,657


$                    4,058


0.58 %


$                406,725


$                    1,532


0.50 %

Other Liabilities


11,517






4,151





Total Liabilities


$                949,174






$                410,876





Shareholders' Equity


$                  85,345






$                  52,771





Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity


$            1,034,519






$                463,647





Net Interest Income/Spread (FTE)




24,228


3.32 %




9,268


2.65 %

Tax-Equivalent Basis  Adjustment




(228)






(241)



Net Interest Income




$                  24,000






$                    9,027



Net Interest Margin






3.40 %






2.73 %

(1) Taxable income on securities includes income from available for sale securities and income from certificates of deposits with other banks.

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Loans Receivable Detail (Unaudited)












(In Thousands)


September 30,
2022


June 30,
2022


March 31,
2022


December
31, 2021


September 30,
2021

Agriculture loans


$           13,977


$           7,710


$           8,111


$           9,341


$             8,873

Commercial loans


97,542


88,452


94,114


98,604


83,742

Paycheck Protection Program
("PPP") loans


933


2,527


10,586


23,774


39,794

Commercial real estate loans


482,367


435,588


353,559


338,749


309,079

Residential real estate loans


251,832


241,401


252,158


231,302


216,524

Consumer and other loans


11,929


8,689


6,359


7,087


4,309

Municipal loans


5,404


5,814


6,193


6,182


6,351



863,984


790,181


731,080


715,039


668,672

Deferred costs (fees)


(15)


225


(19)


(223)


(274)

Total loans receivable


$       863,969


$     790,406


$     731,061


$     714,816


$      668,398

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Investments in Securities Detail (Unaudited)










September 30, 2022

(In Thousands)


Amortized
Cost


Net
Unrealized
Losses


Fair
Value

Available for Sale:







Small Business Administration loan pools


$               914


$               (13)


$               901

Obligations of state and political subdivisions


44,352


(6,005)


38,347

Mortgage-backed securities in government-sponsored
entities


44,102


(4,652)


39,450



$        89,368


$      (10,670)


$        78,698

Held to Maturity:







Corporate debentures


$          14,993


$             (883)


$          14,110

Structured mortgage-backed securities


17,578


(773)


16,805



$        32,571


$        (1,656)


$        30,915

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Deposits Detail (Unaudited)












(In Thousands)


September 
30, 2022


June 30,
2022


March 31,
2022


December
31, 2021


September 
30, 2021

Demand, noninterest-bearing

$  184,857


$    184,345


$    165,228


$    129,243


$   175,609

Demand, interest-bearing


305,934


269,493


269,222


256,258


217,857

Money market and savings


266,743


235,411


224,673


205,843


207,460

Time deposits, $250 and over

39,123


55,507


55,514


56,266


55,844

Time deposits, other


155,053


157,617


147,533


124,055


145,825



$951,710


$  902,373


$  862,170


$  771,665


$ 802,595

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation

This document contains supplemental financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. These measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures nor should they be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the impact of specified items provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the Company's financial condition and results. Non-GAAP measures are not formally defined under GAAP, and other entities may use calculation methods that differ from those used by us. As a complement to GAAP financial measures, our management believes these non-GAAP financial measures assist investors in comparing the financial condition and results of operations of financial institutions due to the industry prevalence of such non-GAAP measures. See the tables below for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted Return on Average Assets


For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

9/30/2022


6/30/2022


9/30/2022


9/30/2021

Net income (loss)

$              1,772


$              1,606


$              4,902


$            (499)

Average assets

1,073,643


1,021,561


1,034,519


463,647

Return on average assets (annualized)

0.65 %


0.63 %


0.63 %


-0.14 %

Net income (loss)

1,772


1,606


4,902


(499)

Net gains on sale of securities

-


-


(13)


-

Tax effect at 21%

-


-


3


-

Merger Expenses

-


-


-


3,968

Tax effect at 21%

-


-


-


(833)

Adjusted Net Income

1,772


1,606


4,892


2,636

Average assets

1,073,643


1,021,561


1,034,519


463,647

Adjusted return on average assets (annualized)

0.65 %


0.63 %


0.63 %


0.76 %

Adjusted Return on Average Shareholders' Equity


For the Three Months
Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

9/30/2022


6/30/2022


9/30/2022


9/30/2021

Net income (loss)

$      1,772


$      1,606


$        4,902


$           (499)

Average shareholders' equity

108,439


105,060


85,345


52,771

Return on average shareholders' equity (annualized)

6.48 %


6.13 %


7.68 %


-1.26 %

Net income (loss)

1,772


1,606


4,902


(499)

Net gains on sale of securities

-


-


(13)


-

Tax effect at 21%

-


-


3


-

Merger Expenses

-


-


-


3,968

Tax effect at 21%

-


-


-


(833)

Adjusted Net Income

1,772


1,606


4,892


2,636

Average shareholders' equity

108,439


105,060


85,345


52,771

Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (annualized)

6.48 %


6.13 %


7.66 %


6.68 %

Adjusted Efficiency Ratio


For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

9/30/2022


6/30/2022


9/30/2022


9/30/2021

GAAP-based efficiency ratio

72.55 %


73.01 %


73.30 %


101.11 %

Net interest income 

$         8,670


$      7,853


$         24,000


$      9,027

Noninterest income 

1,041


696


2,449


1,558

Less: net gains on sales of securities 

-


-


13


-

Adjusted revenue 

9,711


8,549


26,436


10,585

Total noninterest expense 

7,045


6,242


19,387


10,703

Less: Merger expenses

-


-


-


3,968

Adjusted non-interest expense

7,045


6,242


19,387


6,735

Efficiency ratio, as adjusted 

72.55 %


73.01 %


73.34 %


63.63 %

Tangible Common Equity and Tangible Book Value



9/30/2022


6/30/2022


3/31/2022


12/31/2021

Tangible Common Equity


(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)

Total shareholders' equity 


$          136,942


$        104,771


$     106,340


$        109,623

Adjustments:









Goodwill 


(35,842)


(35,842)


(35,842)


(35,842)

Other intangible assets 


(1,113)


(1,178)


(1,243)


(1,310)

Tangible common equity 


$            99,987


$          67,751


$       69,255


$          72,471

Common shares outstanding 


14,939,640


9,838,435


9,826,435


9,826,435

Book value per common share 


$               9.17


$          10.65


$       10.82


$          11.16

Tangible book value per common share 


$               6.69


$             6.89


$          7.05


$             7.38

Tangible Assets









Total assets 


$       1,144,873


$     1,059,885


$  1,035,676


$        932,763

Adjustments:









Goodwill 


(35,842)


(35,842)


(35,842)


(35,842)

Other intangible assets 


(1,113)


(1,178)


(1,243)


(1,310)

Tangible assets 


$       1,107,918


$     1,022,865


$     998,591


$        895,611

Tangible common equity to tangible assets 

9.02 %


6.62 %


6.94 %


8.09 %

Contact:
Nicole Ulmer
Corporate and Investor Relations Officer
717.803.8895
IR@LINKBANCORP.COM

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/linkbancorp-inc-announces-third-quarter-2022-financial-results-and-quarterly-dividend-301663801.html

SOURCE LINKBANCORP, Inc.

