Brian will lead the teams in the US and France as one global unit

DALLAS, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FX has tapped Brian Rogers as the VP Global QARA, Clinical, and Compliance in a new role that will have oversight of the company's Quality, Regulatory, Clinical, and Compliance functions. Brian is based in the US headquarters in Dallas, Texas, but will also spend considerable time at the global headquarters in Viriat, France.

FX Announces Brian Rogers as VP Global QARA, Clinical, and Compliance

Brian is a professional engineer who has been working in medical devices for more than 20 years, including 10 years with Zimmer followed by 8 years in Switzerland with Stryker, Bracco, and Medacta, and he was most recently working with Argon Medical since returning to the US in April 2019. Brian's experiences have led him to this new global VP position with FX where he is eager to combine the FX-USA/FX-Global QARA Teams into one cohesive team with some major milestones in his sights. Brian's combined international professional experience, many certifications and trainings, and engineering background make him uniquely qualified for this role.

"Brian brings years of experience from both the US and Europe that will provide him the platform needed to join our existing teams in working toward some very important and major milestones for FX," said FX CEO, Baptiste Martin. "We see this as a critical role at a critical point in FX, and we couldn't be more excited to have Brian join the FX Family," he continued.

FX has a US Headquarters in Dallas, Texas and a Global Headquarters in Viriat, France.

Global Headquarters

Tel +33 4 74 55 35 55

info@fxshouldersolutions.fr

US Headquarters

Tel 1-800-280-0775

info@fxshouldersolutions.com

