EMPLOYEE-OWNED COMPANY ANNOUNCES NEW BRAND LAUNCH

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- APTURA Group, a 100% employee-owned holding company, has announced the launch of its latest brand APTEK (APTURA TECHNOLOGIES). This brand is intended to bring dedicated and wholistic service to commercial openings by providing electronic safety, security, and convenience solutions. From its launch, APTEK plans to provide, service, and install Access Control, Auto Operators, Video Surveillance, Touchless Automatic Doors, Intercoms, Burglar Alarms, Networking, Fiber Installation, and Termination.

APTEK is launched - a one-stop solution to all security needs, from access control to video surveillance offerings

Ron Couch, CEO of APTURA Group commented, "We are excited to launch APTEK - our new brand focused on electronic solutions for our customers. We have been growing our electronic security business for years and now have the scale to establish a dedicated division to support our clients across our 9 locations."

"We are very pleased to announce the launch of APTEK," said Jay Manzo, President of APTURA Group. "Our group has collaborated on this initiative for quite some time, and we are now ready to actively serve the access control needs of our customers on an expanded level. APTEK has the capability to integrate all products for a total opening solution, addressing the security and safety needs in our customers' facilities."

APTEK prides itself on being unique in the market. Todd Bowman, Vice President of Sales of APTURA Group explained, "What makes us unique in the market is our ability to coordinate the safety and security of all doors in the facility. Our access control experts work in conjunction with our mechanical and automatic door experts to ensure every opening in our customers' facility is safe, secure, and convenient."

Damir Husejnovic, National Director of APTEK, is telling customers to be excited. He adds "APTURA Technologies is here to serve valued customers with a one-stop solution to all security needs, from access control to video surveillance offerings. Customers can now count on APTEK not only for electronic solutions, but also for doors, frames, hardware, and much more – all from one provider!"

APTURA TECHNOLOGIES also intends to provide other mechanical safety and security solutions including commercial door, frame, and hardware products, high security key systems, toilet partitions and accessories, and space management solutions, in partnership with other APTURA Group companies.

APTEK is headquartered in Indianapolis with plans and intentions to serve the nation.

You can visit the official APTEK website here to learn more.

View original content:

SOURCE APTURA GROUP