Benefit Resource Selected for the BenefitsPRO Luminaries Class of 2022

The industry veteran benefits organization earned recognition in the Humanizing Benefits category as well as an individual honor for a top executive.

ROCHESTER, N.Y, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Benefit Resource (BRI) announced today that it received two honors in the inaugural BenefitsPRO Luminaries, one for the company in the Humanizing Benefits category and one for Becky Seefeldt, BRI's vice president of strategy, in the category of Education and Communication.

This professional recognition program celebrates top benefits professionals and organizations that strive to transform, humanize the benefits business and set a bright example within the industry. Honorees are selected by a panel of industry experts based on how well they stated and achieved goals with regards to the nomination category; how impactful their work has been; how dedicated the nominee has been to furthering modernization and humanization in the insurance business; and the nominee's commitment to the highest ethical standards as well as dedication to service and excellence.

"This is truly an honor for everyone at BRI. We put people first in every aspect of what we do, from supporting our own team members to ensuring our product serves employees and employers in the best possible ways," said Jason Hall, CEO of BRI. "I also couldn't be more excited to celebrate Becky and her visionary leadership. She is an expert in our industry, and her ability to make complex products and regulations not only easy to understand but also to provide clear direction on actions required, makes her truly unique. She guides our strategy and does so with passion, empathy and creativity. The recognition that she received is more than well-deserved, and I know that the BRI team cannot wait to celebrate her award!"

In the last few years, the benefits industry has faced a great deal of challenges. BRI has successfully pivoted to meet the needs of employees and employers in terms of benefits. With greater emphasis on work-life balance, increased competition for talent, and growth in dispersed workforces, BRI has diversified its offerings to include more robust personalized benefits and pre-tax benefits such as FSAs and HSAs. Seefeldt has been leading conversations surrounding comprehensive benefits communication; the child care crisis and how employers must address it; and the extensive options afforded by HSAs and FSAs.

"This year's honorees exemplify how leading benefits professionals are moving their industries toward a brighter future and producing meaningful results in the areas that matter most to employers, employees and the future of the benefits and health care landscape," said BenefitsPRO Editor-in-Chief Paul Wilson. "Our team is excited to recognize these industry thought leaders and innovators as part of our inaugural LUMINARIES program."

About Benefit Resource (BRI)

BRI ( BenefitResource.com ) provides dedicated pre-tax account administration and COBRA services nationwide to clients ranging from small businesses to Fortune 100 companies. BRI pioneered paperless card technology and continues to lead the industry with a one-card solution for FSA, HRA, HSA, and Parking/Mass Transit plan administration, online enrollment and account management to simplify human resource involvement, and mobile balance and receipt applications to provide added convenience to participants.

View original content:

SOURCE Benefit Resource